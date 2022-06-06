ICC confident of cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, says report

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles is still six years away, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) remains confident of cricket’s inclusion in the Games.

The likes of cricket, flag football, cheerleading, lacrosse, baseball and softball are all vying for a spot at the LA 2028 Games, and even though the final decision is only expected in 2023, there could be a much clearer hint in two weeks on the likelihood of cricket being included in the 2028 Games, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The report states that the organisers of the Los Angeles Games would invite the sports disciplines to provide a presentation in July. However, so far, neither ICC, nor any of the other sporting disciplines have received any invitation from the organisers, the report adds.

The invites could be sent within the next two weeks following a detailed understanding on how the games could be connected to the Olympics, while also keeping in mind the venue of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a recent report in The Wall Street Journal had mentioned that cricket could be a part of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, but the ICC has in fact remained optimistic of the sport’s inclusion in 2028.

"One of our strategic priorities is to get into the LA Olympics. The decision is made by the IOC in consultation with the LOC of LA28. All we can do is put our best foot forward and hope that cricket is taken into LA," the ICC chairman Greg Barclay was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The International Olympic Committee had announced a list of 28 sports in 2028 Games’ sports programming that included sports such as archery, rugby, taekwondo, handball, hockey, judo among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram