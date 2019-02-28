First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st ODI Feb 28, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 02, 2019
IND vs AUS
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC CEO Dave Richardson believes it is 'wrong to say Test cricket is dying'; defends Shashank Manohar

ICC CEO Dave Richardson doesn't believe Test cricket has lost its sheen but said the five-day format needs a little bit of boost to keep the interest alive among fans.

Press Trust of India, Feb 28, 2019 22:05:18 IST

New Delhi: ICC CEO Dave Richardson doesn't believe Test cricket has lost its sheen but said the five-day format needs a little bit of boost to keep the interest alive among fans.

Richardson's statement came in defence of ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar's recent statement that Test cricket is slowly "dying".

"What he (Manohar) was meaning to say is Test cricket was calling out for more context," Richardson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

File image of ICC CEO Dave Richardson. Getty Images

File image of ICC CEO Dave Richardson. Getty Images

"Yes, there are some iconic contests that take place from time to time, but really, unless you are a part of or a fan of the participating teams that particular series had no real interest (to fans globally).

"And with the introduction of the World Test Championship, that adds interest and helps to promote the Test game worldwide no matter who is playing. That is what he was saying: Test cricket needed just that added boost, it needed to be promoted and the World Test Championship hopefully is the answer to that," he added.

ICC Chairman Manohar had recently said that "We are trying to see whether Test championship can generate interest. Because Test cricket is actually dying to be honest."

Richardson, however, said there are many countries where the format is closely followed and provided numbers to prove his case.

"In many countries Test cricket is still very closely followed. We have got more than a billion fans that follow cricket - 68 per cent of them are fans of all three formats of the game, which means that close to 700 million people are fans of Test cricket.

"So it is wrong to say that Test cricket is dying. It is harder for people to go to five days of a Test match, spend every day sitting there for six hours.

"Maybe the way that people are following Test cricket is different to what it was say 10, 20 years ago. But I don't think it is dying. The (World) Test Championship, though, will provide more context and more interest and just be an extra hat peg that we can hang our hats on.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 22:05:18 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dave Richardson, ICC, Shashank Manohar, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all