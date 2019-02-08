Test Cricket is dying, says ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar; hopes World Test Championship can generate interest
While Tests in Australia and England still draw sizeable crowds, filling stadiums and boosting interest in the Test cricket has been a challenge in the rest of the cricket world for years.
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 146 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Populism picks up ahead of polls as Union Budget, state budgets in UP, Rajasthan, Bengal, MP hand out goodies
-
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part movie review — Meta humour, terrific voice acting makes this a winner
-
Emiliano Sala confirmed dead after body recovered from submerged wreckage of plane is identified
-
Saudi crown prince told aide he would go after Jamal Khashoggi 'with a bullet', claims New York Times report
-
RBI cuts repo by 25 bps to 6.25%: Shaktikanta Das and co at MPC will have more surprises in store; that's good news for all
-
Ailing healthcare services in Uttarakhand's hilly areas forces migration to urban centres; lack of doctors cripples hospitals
-
Unlike 2014, Robert Vadra strategy will likely implode for BJP as optics lie overwhelmingly on Congress' side
-
'Let’s go see Agasthya': Chronicling Kerala women's fight against forest department to scale a peak
-
From Manipur fulvettas to Darjeeling woodpeckers, bird-watching in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley
-
Live: वाड्रा, चिदंबरम पर चाहे जो कार्रवाई करें पर राफेल की भी जांच हो- राहुल गांधी
-
संसद में अपने भाषण के दौरान भावुक हुए पूर्व PM देवगौड़ा, बोले- काम करेगा महागठबंधन
-
IND vs NZ, 2nd T20: 'किंग कोहली' के बिना क्या उनकी सेना दिखा पाएगी पुराना जोश
-
चुनावी मोड में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, आज छत्तीसगढ़ और बंगाल में करेंगे रैलियों को संबोधित
-
PM मोदी का लोकसभा में जवाब: 2019 महासमर में बीजेपी की रणनीति की दिखी झलक
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Dhaka: Test cricket is "dying", the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) warned on Thursday, adding the new world championship could help save the longest format of the game.
While Tests in Australia and England still draw sizeable crowds, filling stadiums and boosting interest in the five-day game has been a challenge in the rest of the cricket world for years.
Passage of a Test match played in front of empty stands. Reuters
"We are trying to see whether (the) Test championship can generate interest, because Test cricket is actually dying to be honest," ICC chairman Shashank Manohar told reporters in Dhaka.
"So to improve the situation, we are trying ways and means. The (ICC) board... came to a conclusion that if we start a Test championship, it would keep Test cricket alive and generate more interest in the game."
The Ashes series between arch-rivals England and Australia will kick off the World Test Championship in July, and the two top sides will face off in a final in 2021.
Manohar, who is in Dhaka to watch the final of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament, said the shortest version of the game now provides maximum ratings for broadcasters.
"Nowadays, people don't have five days... to watch a Test match. From 10 to 5, everybody has their own job to do so it is very difficult for them to watch (Tests)," he said.
T20s are "over in 3.5 hours, like watching a movie. Therefore, it is picking up very fast".
Olympic challenge
Manohar, a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said the sport still faces challenges in its bid to become more global, including being added to the Olympics.
ICC officials in the past have expressed their willingness to submit an application for cricket to be included in the Paris 2024 Games.
But there are logistical obstacles, such as suitable venues for cricket, Manohar admitted, saying there is some way to go before it is featured on world sport's biggest stage.
"There are certain countries which are still not convinced whether to participate or not," he added.
The only time cricket was played at the Olympics was in 1900, with just two teams – Britain and France.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2019 09:39:54 IST
Also See
Steve Smith surgery goes 'very well', on track for World Cup 2019, confirms manager
Taskin Ahmed ruled out of Bangladesh squad for the entire tour of New Zealand due to injury
ICC CEO David Richardson says India in no danger of losing 2023 World Cup rights despite tax exemption issues