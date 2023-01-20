The International Cricket Council (ICC) has become a victim of an online scam and have been duped for almost $ 2.5 million.

ICC officials have not confirmed the incident and have remained tight-lipped on the matter since the incident first came to light on Thursday, Cricbuzz reported

A probe into the matter has been launched into the alleged phishing incident. The fraud amounting to $ 2.5 million (Rs 20 crore) is due to multiple instances of phishing. While the amount might not seem big for a body like the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), that is actually not the case. The amount is equivalent to the fund granted to an associate nation every year to play in One-Day Internationals.

An official of an Associate nation, who wished to remain anonymous, has expressed his concern over the matter. “It can’t be true,” he said, “an ODI Associate 13-20 ranked can get anything between 500,000 to one million.”

A Times of India report stated that the organisation did not have a clue that it was being scammed.

Reports claim that payments were made to a party in the United States, who claimed to be a vendor of the cricket governing body. The party used an email id that was reportedly familiar to ICC members.

While the ICC has maintained silence over the matter, reports suggest that the sporting body’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and his team have come under the scanner.

The reports have left people shocked. Many took to social media to express their views on the ICC getting scammed.

A few journalists gave out details of the incident on Twitter.

A “Jamtara” has happened with the International Cricket Council (ICC). 🤦🏾 For those who can’t get the reference, “Jamtara” is an exceptionally good series on Netflix that deals with the “phishing” menace. You must watch it, if you haven’t already. : ) Anyways … 👇🏾 + — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 19, 2023

Of course, the news led to a lot of memes.

