ICC allots reserve day for semi-finals and finals of Women's ODI World Cup 2021; announces full schedule

Press Trust of India, Mar 11, 2020 14:27:35 IST

A harsh lesson learnt after England women bowed out of T20 World Cup without actually playing the semi-final against India, the ICC has now allocated a reserve day each for the two semi-finals and final of the 2021 ODI edition in New Zealand.

The ICC released the 31-match schedule for the tournament, starting 6 February to 7 March in New Zealand with reserve days scheduled for all three knockout matches a day later.

Incessant rain led to a washout during the semi-final between India and England in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. AP

Last week, England were forced to make an exit from the T20 Women's World Cup after their semi-final clash was washed out resulting in India, the higher ranked side in the group stage, progressing to the final. The ICC had faced a lot of flak for not keeping a reserve day of the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup.

The Women's ODI World Cup will be played at six venues, including Eden Park (Auckland), Bay Oval(Tauranga), Seddon Park(Hamilton), University Oval(Dunedin), Basin Reserve (Wellington) and Hagley Oval (Christchurch).

The iconic Basin Reserve will stage the highly anticipated Trans-Tasman showdown between New Zealand and Australia on 13 February.

Auckland will host the opening game between the hosts and a qualifying team, the semi-finals will be played in Tauranga and Hamilton on February 3 March and 4 March respectively with the summit clash scheduled to take place in Christchurch on 7 March.

"It's a match we absolutely fizz about as players taking on the Aussies is always a huge thrill. Cricket fans who come along to the Basin Reserve on Saturday the 13th of February will no doubt see a lot of passion from both teams," New Zealand captain, Sophie Devine said.

New Zealand, Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified for the World Cup. The remaining four teams will be established following the completion of the ICC Women's Championship and a subsequent qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka in July.

The eight-team round robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.

Prize money for the showpiece of women's international cricket will total NZD 5.5million, and all matches will be broadcast live to a huge global audience.

"The ICC has made a long-term commitment to to elevating women's cricket as part of our strategy to grow and develop the global game," ICC CEO, Manu Sawhney said.

"We are extremely proud of the significant progress we have made in increasing prize money for ICC events over the last few years, with the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand having NZD5.5 million dollars available in prize money compared to NZD 3.1m in 2017 and NZD 316,000 in 2013," he added.

With the 30-day, 31-match schedule now locked in, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson is excited to see the country get behind the event.

"Our team is proud to be delivering a tournament where Kiwis across the whole country, in each of our six host cities, can really get involved in what is a truly special event. We can't wait to see the excitement build around New Zealand as we prepare to roll out the welcome mat for the rest of the world," Nelson said.

Tournament fixtures by venue:

Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, 6 February - New Zealand v QUALIFIER
Sunday, 7 February – Australia v England

University Oval, Dunedin

Sunday, 7 February – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
Tuesday, 9 February – NZ v QUALIFIER
Saturday, 13 February – QUALIFIER v England
Sunday, 14 February – QUALIFIER v South Africa

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Monday, 8 February – QUALIFIER v South Africa
Wednesday, 10 February – England v QUALIFIER
Thursday, 11 February – QUALIFIER v South Africa
Saturday, 20 February - New Zealand v South Africa
Wednesday, 24 February – QUALIFIER v Australia
Friday, 26 February – South Africa v Australia
Thursday, 4 March – Semi-final 2 (2v3)

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Wednesday, 10 February – Australia v QUALIFIER
Sunday, 14 February – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
Wednesday, 17 February – New Zealand v QUALIFIER
Sunday, 21 February – England v QUALIFIER
Sunday, 28 February – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
Wednesday, 3 March - Semi-Final 1 (1v4)

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Saturday, 13 February – New Zealand v Australia
Tuesday, 16 February – Australia v QUALIFIER
Wednesday, 17 February – South Africa v England
Tuesday, 23 February – South Africa v QUALIFIER
Thursday, 25 February – New Zealand v QUALIFIER
Saturday, 27 February – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thursday, 18 February – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
Saturday, 20 February - QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
Sunday, 21 February – QUALIFIER v Australia
Wednesday, 24 February – England v QUALIFIER
Sunday, 28 February – New Zealand v England
Sunday, 7 March – Final

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 14:27:35 IST

Tags : Andrea Nelson, Bay Oval, Cricket, Eden Park, ICC, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2021, Manu Sawhney, New Zealand, ODI World Cup, Sophie Devine, t20 World Cup

