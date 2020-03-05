First Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'Tough luck', Twitterati slam ICC's decision of no reserve day as India enter final without facing England

Here's how Twitter reacted after continuous rain washed out India's semi-final clash against England and the former qualified for their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 05, 2020 13:30:46 IST

India reached the Women’s T20 World Cup final for the first time and sent England home when wet weather washed out the first of back-to-back semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rain was still teeming down at the scheduled start time of 3 pm (local time) and umpires officially abandoned the match just over an hour later with no sign of an improvement in conditions. India progressed by virtue of topping Group A, while England finished second in Group B.

The second semi-final between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to start at 7 pm local time. Under tournament regulations both sides must bat for at least 10 overs for a valid game. With no reserve day scheduled, Group B winners South Africa would go through to the final at the expense of the defending champions and hosts if the match was not completed.

Four-time champions Australia finished second in Group A after being beaten in their first match of the tournament by India, who have now won all four of their fixtures.

Meanwhile, as India booked their place into their maiden T20 World Cup final, Twitterati slammed ICC's decision of no reserve day for the two semi-final clashes. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Gotta feel for England

Nevertheless, India into their maiden final

Rain gods haven't been kind so far, will Australia pay the price too?

This is bizarre!

Knockouts, yet no reserve day. ICC has to be kidding.

An opportunity for the girls to bring the Cup home.

India have been on a roll and this was well deserved

The skipper's proud of the girls and so are we!

  Talking about England in world cups

With inputs from Reuters 

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 13:30:46 IST

