India reached the Women’s T20 World Cup final for the first time and sent England home when wet weather washed out the first of back-to-back semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rain was still teeming down at the scheduled start time of 3 pm (local time) and umpires officially abandoned the match just over an hour later with no sign of an improvement in conditions. India progressed by virtue of topping Group A, while England finished second in Group B.

The second semi-final between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to start at 7 pm local time. Under tournament regulations both sides must bat for at least 10 overs for a valid game. With no reserve day scheduled, Group B winners South Africa would go through to the final at the expense of the defending champions and hosts if the match was not completed.

Four-time champions Australia finished second in Group A after being beaten in their first match of the tournament by India, who have now won all four of their fixtures.

Meanwhile, as India booked their place into their maiden T20 World Cup final, Twitterati slammed ICC's decision of no reserve day for the two semi-final clashes. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Gotta feel for England

Tough luck @englandcricket. Of all places to get a rain abandoned game. @CricketAus got so many things right... but no reserve day?! #T20WorldCup ☔️ — Ciara J Metcalfe ☘️ (@CiaraJMetcalfe) March 5, 2020

Nevertheless, India into their maiden final

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

Rain gods haven't been kind so far, will Australia pay the price too?

Absolutely heartbroken for the England Cricket girls. Knocked out of the T20 World Cup because of the weather. I only think it’s only fair to call the second game off as well now @CricketAus ? #T20WorldCup #BBCCricket #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/MeDT0Xr36r — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 5, 2020

This is bizarre!

England became world champions recently without actually winning the final and have now been eliminated from a world cup without actually losing their semifinal #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 5, 2020

Knockouts, yet no reserve day. ICC has to be kidding.

This tournament has now become one of those moments where a sort evolves. After the mens #T20WorldCup (which has the same playing conditions as this), I don't see any ICC event with no reserve day for knockouts happening ever again. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 5, 2020

An opportunity for the girls to bring the Cup home.

And that means I get to see India play the final @Melbourne. Delighted. Will be wonderful to see them win it. Will be quite an occasion at the gigantic @MCG . On my way there. #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020

India have been on a roll and this was well deserved

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

The skipper's proud of the girls and so are we!

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Talking about England in world cups

England have both won a World Cup and got knocked out of the next one by 0 runs. Extraordinary, really. — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) March 5, 2020

With inputs from Reuters

