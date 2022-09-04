I want to see Delhi cricket back on top, says new DDCA CAC chief Nikhil Chopra

New Delhi: More than five years after he was last part of the DDCA set-up, in any capacity, former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra is back in the mix. As the chairman of the newly appointed DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which also features former India cricketers Gursharan Singh and Reema Malhotra. After observing matters unfold from a distance for quite some time, Chopra is ready for the challenges ahead, but what really took him so long?

“(Laughs) You know I was busy with a lot of commentary commitments and purely focussed on grooming my son Krishnav who is a golfer. All my time away from commentary was either in the driving range or in the greens with my son. Now that he is settled in college, in the United States, where he will also pursue golf, I had a window to give it back to the state and set the environment right,” says Chopra in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost.com before he prepares for another commentary stint.

“Environment” is something which Chopra touches numerous time during this candid conversation. Back in 2016, the very “environment” saw him getting sacked midway during selection duties and also had plenty of unpleasant experiences during the net sessions for the U-19 age groups. Is he apprehensive after what had happened in the past? “Not at all”.

“I can only say that those were learnings to be prepared for the battles which are ahead. I don’t really read much into those things because for me personally, it’s like a giving it all opportunity. Mere bete ne cricket nahi khelni, wo golf khelta hai aur na hi mere kisi rishtedar ne khelni hai (my son doesn’t need to be selected, he plays golf and none of my relatives are cricketers too),” quips Chopra.

A headstart

Unlike the old times, the cricketing process started way earlier in the DDCA for the season ahead. As it was assured by president Rohan Jaitley after poor outings by Delhi teams across age groups for the last two seasons.

Jaitley initiated reforms, formed a Technical Expert Group comprising of former cricketers Madan Lal, Sunil Valson and Vinay Lamba, and held off season camps across age groups. There were comprehensive net sessions and fitness drills before the DDCA decided to hold a Challenger Trophy with their core set of players. Every player got an opportunity to showcase their skills in the tournament which was held right after the Senior League and Hot Weather. The association also held leagues for U-16 and U-19 age groups and the blueprint for selection for the upcoming season was put in place.

“With the leagues, hot weather and Challenger happening, I think everyone in the association was on the same page this time around. Before the selection begins, the selectors will have enough database of players to monitor and make their decisions accordingly. The motive was clear – to put Delhi cricket back on top. And there was utmost clarity from both the President and Secretary (Sidharth Verma) on that front. So the intentions are right, it’s just about translating them into success this season. More and more Delhi players should represent India, play the IPL, play for the zone teams and it will happen,” says Chopra.

Standing behind the selectors

For years, DDCA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Especially when it comes to selection matters. Often, external forces have been at play and there have been questionable and debatable selections. This year, Chopra says, things will change as he is ready to put his weight behind the selectors and be available 24×7 for them to bounce anything off him. The former India all-rounder is also open to idea of having selectors and support staff from outside Delhi.

“See it’s simple. For me it’s about getting Delhi cricket back on top. I will always be available for my selectors, coaches and support staff if they feel any pressure from anyone. My phone will always be reachable and my door will always be open for them to have a chat. This is the kind of culture I want to promote and hopefully sustain for years. Selection matters is an important aspect and is a crucial piece in the whole ‘good environment’ board. We need to make our players and selectors feel secure about everything so that it translates into a good dressing room environment and helps our players and coaches to perform their duties to the best of their abilities.

“Common sense has to take centre stage now. A player must get enough chances to perform/fail. We can’t continue to chop and change, and inject insecurity in the setup. The association wants that, the President and Secretary (Sidharth Verma) are on the same page, and we all want to see Delhi cricket back on top. And it’s important to create the right environment for the same. As of now, I am not really sure about whether it will be a pan India application process for the selectors and coaches, but if it is, then I am open for anything as long as the right people are there to do the right job. Cricket has become way more professional now. People from Delhi are going to coach/select in various states now,” says Chopra.

Former teammates reunite

Giving Chopra company at this year’s CAC table will be former India Test cricketer and domestic stalwart Gursharan Singh. Interestingly, both Chopra and Singh are students of the same coach, Dronacharya awardee Gurcharan Singh, and have played most of their cricket together. First at the National Stadium under Gurcharan, and then for the state.

“I personally know both the CAC members — Singh and Malhotra — well and it kind of helps to have like-minded people on the table,” says Chopra.

Returning to the set-up, in a different capacity this time, Singh, who was the assistant coach for Delhi senior team for last two seasons, is excited for the challenge and can’t wait to get things started with his former teammate Chopra.

“Both me and Nikhil trained under the same coach, played a lot of cricket together and know each other really well. It will be a good experience to work alongside him and do the best we can for Delhi cricket,” says Singh.

Singh feels Delhi’s cricket set-up, with a lot of competitive tournaments in play, has been a grooming ground for so many states since decades and it’s about time Delhi returns to the old dominating ways.

“If you see, so many cricketers from around the country come and play and train in the capital. The level of competition, even in club tournaments, is so high in the capital. Come March, when the season ends, we want to see where Delhi cricket actually deserves to be – right on top,” says Singh.

Singh, who has played over 100 First-Class games, was all praise for the President, Secretary and Apex Council for the processes they have initiated before the season got underway. And also noted contributions of the Technical Expert Group in keeping the ball moving during the off season.

“I think Rohan ji has done a fabulous job to start the season in April and kickstart league for U-16, U-19 and then the Challenger Trophy. These things only help the players be in the mix and be ready when the selection process for the domestic season starts. Personally for me, it will be ensuring that the best people are there to do the job for the season. People with right intentions for Delhi cricket will definitely be part of the mix,” says Singh.

Interview process for selectors, coaches and support staff to begin soon

The interview process for the support staff for this season will begin soon at DDCA and the CAC chief doesn’t want to waste a lot of time before the preparations get underway.

“We won’t be taking a lot of time in this appointment process as we want preparations for the season to get underway soonest. It’s very simple, the coach should have his 15 and standbys with him at least 7-10 days before the first match so that the same set of players can train together, play some matches and ensure there are no butterflies in the stomach when they enter the field,” says Chopra.

