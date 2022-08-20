'I want to catch more': Ex-India fielding coach R Sridhar reveals memory of Virat Kohli that he will 'take to grave'

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar has recently revealed that former skipper Virat Kohli was not a great catcher at the slip, and went onto say that Kohli has gone onto become one of India’s best slip fielders ‘purely with practice’.

Over the years Kohli has become not only an aggressive skipper or even a prolific batter, but also an accurate fielder at the slip cordon. Till date, across the three international formats, Kohli has managed 284 catches in his 14-year international career.

"Virat Kohli has gone on to become one of India's better slip fielders purely with practice. He was not a very good slip fielder initially because he was too energetic - he was a bundle of energy - and that is Kohli. Not that he is not energetic now. He is still very much there but he is able to know when to be calm and he has channelled his energy better. But I am telling you it's practice," Sridhar was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.

Sridhar went onto recall a memory which he says he would ‘take to his grave’.

Sridhar elaborated on Kohli’s work ethic, recalling the fielding drills and also mentioning that Kohli would not get tired of innumerable sessions, and that the Delhi cricketer would be eager to go on practicing.

"I have had sessions with him when I have got tired, and I said 'Virat, that's enough'. But he would ask 'Why, are you tired? I want to catch more'. And I am like going on and on... nicking 100 of catches to him. And it's not just a one-off day. Every series. There are a few days where he takes more than 100 catches on session. And the energy with which he does it is mind boggling. For me, that's sight which I will take with me to my grave... Virat Kohli practicing," continued Sridhar.

"And even for slip catching... hundreds and hundreds of catches. Be it Brisbane, Ahmedabad, Southampton. Wherever he is. When it comes to fielding, the intensity with which he does it is a lesson; he is a template for any young cricketer to follow. He wants it fast, very specific... 'give me more to my left, to my right. More one-handed, two-handed. And if he things the ball is coming too slow, he would take a few steps forward and challenge his reaction,” the 52-year-old explained.

The 33-year-old Kohli is currently going through a rough patch with the bat. All he could manage were 76 runs during the England tour in July, while he is yet to score an international century in almost three years. Kohli’s last international ton came in November 2019 during a Test against Bangladesh.

Kohli will be hoping to change his fortunes with the bat when India compete in the Asia Cup 2022 that starts on 27 August. India play arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August.

The Asia Cup acts as a build-up tournament to the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.