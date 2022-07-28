I know how to convert 50s into 100s... pleased with my form: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan led India to a 3-0 series win over the West Indies and became the first Indian captain to complete ODI whitewash over the hosts in their own backyard. It was a good series for Dhawan with the bat too as the experienced left-hander scored fifties in the first and third ODI. After missing a hundred in the series opener, Dhawan was out cheaply in the second fixture and looked good during his 74-ball 58 in the final match of the series.

Dhawan's last hundred in the format came back in the 2019 World Cup but the 36-year-old is not losing sleep over milestones and is "quite pleased" with his form at the moment.

"I know how to convert 50s into 100s. Got out on 97 in the first game, even today I was good. I took a risk to up the run rate and got out, so it's good regardless," Dhawan said after India's 3-0 series win.

"I am quite pleased with my form, I have been playing this format for a long time," he added.

Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/jMZOjWiTN6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2022

With Gill, Dhawan gave India starts in all three ODIs and the skipper was all praise for the elegant right-hander who scored two fifties in the series. Gill remained unbeaten on 98 as rain forced an early end to the Indian innings.

"Ït happens sometimes. The 98 was good. He timed the ball well. The way Shreyas and how everyone responded was great," Dhawan said.

In absence of regulars like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, India fielded an inexperienced lot for this series. Dhawan was very impressed with the lot and the maturity they showed in the middle.

"My boys are young in age but played maturely. They showed common sense and handled themselves well. The whole team performed which is important," Dhawan added.

