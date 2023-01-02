Shivam Mavi is having a time of his life as the 24-year-old express pacer earned his maiden national call-up days after being wrapped up for Rs 6 crore by Gujarat Titans. With the India vs Sri Lanka T20 series starting on Tuesday, Mavi may make his India debut in 2023.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo of his selection, Mavi said everything came to a standstill but felt at ease soon after as he knew his time has come.

“When we play domestic games, we normally hit the bed early to get proper rest,” Mavi said. “But that day, because I heard the team was about to be announced, I was sitting in Saurabh [left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar] bhaiyya’s room with Samarth [Singh]. As soon as I learnt of my selection, for a split second, everything came to a standstill. It was an amazing feeling. I was emotional, but I knew my time had come.”

Mavi was one of the breakthrough stars at 2018 U-19 World Cup as his ability to clock 149kmph attracted everyone’s attention. It subsequently led to him Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3 crore after a see-saw battle with Delhi Capitals. However multiple injuries soon plagued his career, impacting his 2022 IPL season in particular, where he picked up just five wickets in six games. This came after a strong 2021 IPL where he impressed with his bowling in the powerplay, picking 11 wickets in nine games at an impressive economy of 7.24.

“After my Under-19 World Cup performance, I thought if I kept performing this consistently, then the India call-up wasn’t too far away,” Mavi says. “But in a short while, once I got injured, that target appeared to have moved much further away. Despite this, I always wanted to keep myself positive. I just focused on my game. Injuries are part and parcel of this game, but you have to keep moving forward.”

Mavi also credited current India coach Rahul Dravid for giving him valuable advice when the young cricketer went to National Cricket Academy to recuperate from his injuries.

“When I got injured the second time, I was at the NCA and Rahul sir (serving as NCA chairman back then) was also there. I was under pressure because of my repeated injuries. That’s when I sought him out and asked for his advice. He asked me to just keep my entire focus on the field of play. Injuries will come and go, but it is important to stay prepared for all opportunities that come your way,” said Mavi.

The pacer also opened up on his time at KKR, saying he knew his opportunies would have dried up with the franchise bringing in Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in back-to-back seasons.

“When KKR brought Umesh [Umesh Yadav] bhaiyya into their fold last year, then it was apparent that he would be the lead Indian fast bowler, and that my opportunities would dry up. Now they also have Shardul [Thakur], and I was clearly not going to get ample opportunities to express myself. I think going to Gujarat Titans will mean more chances to play, and a greater opportunity to express myself,” he said.

