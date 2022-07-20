I hope Rishabh Pant takes care of his weight. Can emerge as a model, earn in crores: Shoaib Akhtar

Rishabh Pant has been in the news for all the right reasons after his heroics in the rescheduled fifth Test vs England and the final ODI of the three-match series vs England. While the contributions in the Test came in a losing cause, Pant hit an unbeaten hundred, under pressure, to help India register an emphatic win in the third ODI and seal the series 2-1. India had earlier won the T20I series 2-1.

Lavishing praise on the Indian youngster, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said Pant isn't afraid.

“He has the cut shot, pull shot, reverse sweep.. he isn't afraid. He won the match in Australia, he won the match here (in England) and took India to a series victory,” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

Akhtar, however, had a word advice for the youngster and asked him to focus on his fitness. Former speedster said Pant is "good-looking and can emerge as a model, earn in crores".

“He is a little overweight. I hope he takes care of that. Because India's market is big. He's good-looking. He can emerge as a model, earn in crores. Because whenever a person becomes a star in India, a lot of investment is made on them,” said Akhtar

Akhtar further praised Pant's calculated approach vs England in the chase under pressure.

“The talent he has, he will put oppositions in a lot of trouble. Against England, he adopted a calculated approach while pacing the innings, and then turn ruthless. He can accelerate whenever he want. In times to come, Rishabh Pant is going to be a superstar. The only one can who can stop him is Pant himself," Akhtar added.

