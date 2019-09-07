'I have lost a good friend': Abdul Qadir's demise mourned by Pakistan PM Imran Khan, cricket fraternity
Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, died in Lahore before he could be brought to a hospital.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 1 run
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs USAW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2 Landing: After losing contact with lander Vikram, ISRO awaits analysis
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
Mammootty turns 68: Why the Malayalam megastar continues to straddle the big-budget films with meaningful cinema
-
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Once heralded as Zimbabwe's liberator, ex-president will be remembered as a despot for 37-year rule
-
India will give befitting reply if attacked, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in veiled warning to Pakistan
-
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini to reach fifth final; Daniil Medvedev next
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Searching for Wives: A Singaporean photo studio helps Indian migrants find prospective brides back home
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Karachi: "I have lost a good friend", said Pakistan's Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan as he led the country in paying tributes to spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, died before he could be brought to a hospital.
Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir passed away at 63 in Lahore. AFP
"I have lost a good friend and a wonderful cricketer who served the country so well," Imran said in his condolence message.
The cricketer-turned-politician said Qadir's death was a shock to him.
Imran played an instrumental role in turning Qadir into a household name as it was under his captaincy that the leg-spinner flourished to secure many Test and one-day victories for Pakistan, including a 9 for 56 in one Test against the West Indies at Faisalabad in 1986.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed "heartfelt grief" on the death of the cricket legend.
"The COAS expresses heartfelt grief on the demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir," DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Abdul Ghafoor tweeted.
"Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen, he quoted the COAS as saying.
President Arif Alvi also issued a condolence message lamenting that Pakistan had lost a great sportsman and human being.
Pakistan's current skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and other cricketers too issued condolence messages and paid tributes to Qadir.
"Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing of legend Abdul Qadir sahib. May Allah grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bear the loss," tweeted Sarfaraz.
Former bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a video message over the demise of Qadir noting that the death of the legendary leg-spinner had come as a big shock to him. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin."
Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, in his condolence message, said that Qadir was called the magician for many reasons but "when he looked at me in the eyes and told me that I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him."
"A magician, absolutely. A leg spinner and a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten," he wrote.
Former captains, Javed Miandad, Rashid Latif, Moin Khan and others including Basit Ali, Muhammad Yousuf, Iqbal Qasim and Danish Kaneria also offered their condolences and said Pakistan cricket had lost a great figure and performer.
No one can realise what Qadir was. He was a true magician and the only bowler I have known who would get batsmen out by announcing before hand he would get him with this delivery, Miandad recalled.
Qadir's son, Sulaman, told the media that his father never complained of any heart ailment and his death from a cardiac arrest had left the family devastated.
"...he was at home having dinner when he suffered the heart attack and although we rushed him to hospital, he expired on the way, he said.
Qadir became an icon for keeping the art of wrist spin alive in the '70s and '80s with his bouncy and unique run-up and flamboyant personality.
Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs to pick up a total of 368 wickets in his international career.
All four of his sons — Rehman, Imran, Sulaman and Usman — have played first-class cricket in Pakistan. His youngest son Usman, also a leg-spinner, appeared in the Big Bash T20 league last season.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2019 09:43:48 IST
Also See
Cricket world mourns loss of legendary 'magician' Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir
Pakistan's spin maestro Abdul Qadir passes away at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest
Pakistan Cricket Board to debut 'no-toss start' in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class matches