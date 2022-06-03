'I feel your pain': David Warner's post goes viral after Stuart Broad dismisses Devon Conway

England, under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, looked a refurbished unit when they bowled first against New Zealand in the first Test match at Lord’s. James Anderson was on point with the ball and he got rid of both the Kiwi openers in quick succession. Devon Conway walked in at number 4 and Stuart Broad had the ball in his hand.

The right-arm quick prefers to bowl from around the wicket to left-handers from where he is able to angle the ball in and then deck it away after pitching. A similar ball landed on a length on off stump and nipped away just a touch. Conway poked at the ball and nicked it behind to Jonny Bairstow in the slip cordon.

This dismissal was very reminiscent of the way Stuart Broad had troubled Australian opener David Warner over the years. The English seamer has a wood over Warner with this angle from around the wicket and he has dismissed the left-hander 7 times in 104 deliveries bowled at him.

The wicket of Conway certainly evoked bad memories for Warner who was quick to take to Instagram and shared a post by Barmy Army with the caption: "Conway, I feel your pain".

England seamers were rampant on an action-packed day at Lord’s as James Anderson and debutant Matthew Potts bagged 4 wickets each to bundle out New Zealand for 132. However, the Black Caps seam attack hit back with some venom and despite a 50-runs opening stand between Zak Crawley and Alex Lees, a familiar batting collapse saw them stuttering at 116 for 7 when the stumps were drawn.

The New Zealand pace attack comprising Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson bagged 2 wickets each while Colin de Grandhomme picked up Joe Root. At stumps Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad were present at the crease and the onus will be on them to drag their side over New Zealand’s first-innings total.

