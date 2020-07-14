‘I consider him best among the lot’: Dilip Doshi feels Ravindra Jadeja is India's top spinner in all formats

‘I consider him best among the lot,’ says Dilip Doshi about Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja over the years has become one of the key players in the team. He not only performs with the bat and ball, but also saves runs with his excellent fielding skills.

Jadeja has received praise for his performances from many former and contemporary players. Recently, former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi said that Ravindra Jadeja was India's top spinner in all formats.

Doshi expressed his views on Jadeja and other players during an online chat session with the Playwrite Foundation.

"I consider him best among the lot. I will play him all the time," said the former spinner about Jadeja.

He also opined on spinner off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Doshi said Ashwin needs to decide if he is an off-spinner. He added that if Ashwin considers him an off-spinner, then he should continue to bowl stock balls.

Speaking on spinner leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, he said "Kuldeep is a great talent. The more he bowls, the better he will become."

Giving his opinion on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Doshi said he is not sure about Chahal, but he must have some qualities because of which the leg-spinner is part of the limited overs team.

Cricketing almanac Wisden recently named Jadeja as India’s Most Valuable Player in Test cricket in the 21st century.

“After all, he’s not even always an automatic pick in their Test team. However, when he does play he is picked as a frontline bowler and has batted as high as No 6 —contributing to a very high match involvement,” reported Wisden quoting CricViz’s Freddie Wilde.

The India all-rounder with a rating of 97.3 was also rated as the second most valuable Test player worldwide.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith in June, during an Instagram Q and A session with fans, heaped praise on Jadeja, called him the best fielder in current time. Smith said this when a user asked who he considered the best in fielding.

Smith also spoke highly of other Indian players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the session.