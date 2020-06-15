Former Australian skipper Steve Smith recently engaged in an Instagram Q and A session with fans. During the session, the cricketer dropped a huge compliment for Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Smith also had high praises for MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the interactive social media session.

When a user asked Steve Smith, who is the "best current fielder according to you", he promptly named Ravindra Jadeja.

On being asked to describe MS Dhoni in a single word, Smith replied "Legend! Mr Cool".

When the Australian star was asked by a fan to say one word about Kohli, Smith simply replied, "Freak!"

The Australian star batsman was also asked to name an Indian cricketer that had impressed him the most, Smith replied by writing, "KL Rahul. Very good player!"

Interestingly, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne too had a question for Smith.

He had asked Smith, "Who is your favourite player to bat with?", to which the former skipper replied, "Not you. You talk too much @maruns3!!"

When asked about Rahul Dravid, he simply replied, "What a lovely gentleman and a seriously good player!"

During Smith's Q and A session he also revealed that his first innings in the Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2019 is his favourite innings.

According to a report in CricketAddictor, Smith had scored 144 runs off 219 balls even as the rest of the team crumbled. He had hit 16 boundaries and two sixes over the fence during the match.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 16:24:16 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.