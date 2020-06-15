First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Steve Smith considers Ravindra Jadeja as 'best fielder' currently, heaps praise on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith recently engaged in an Instagram Q and A session with fans. During the session, the cricketer dropped a huge compliment for Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Smith also had high praises for MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the interactive social media session.

FP Trending, Jun 15, 2020 16:24:16 IST

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith recently engaged in an Instagram Q and A session with fans. During the session, the cricketer dropped a huge compliment for Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Smith also had high praises for MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the interactive social media session.

When a user asked Steve Smith, who is the "best current fielder according to you", he promptly named Ravindra Jadeja.

On being asked to describe MS Dhoni in a single word, Smith replied "Legend! Mr Cool".

Steve Smith considers Ravindra Jadeja as best fielder currently, heaps praise on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Image courtesy: Steve Smith Instagram

When the Australian star was asked by a fan to say one word about Kohli, Smith simply replied, "Freak!"

The Australian star batsman was also asked to name an Indian cricketer that had impressed him the most, Smith replied by writing, "KL Rahul. Very good player!"

Steve Smith's reply to question on Virat Kohli. Image courtesy: Steve Smith Instagram

Steve Smith's reply to question on Virat Kohli. Image courtesy: Steve Smith Instagram

Interestingly, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne too had a question for Smith.

He had asked Smith, "Who is your favourite player to bat with?", to which the former skipper replied, "Not you. You talk too much @maruns3!!"

When asked about Rahul Dravid, he simply replied, "What a lovely gentleman and a seriously good player!"

During Smith's Q and A session he also revealed that his first innings in the Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2019 is his favourite innings.

According to a report in CricketAddictor, Smith had scored 144 runs off 219 balls even as the rest of the team crumbled. He had hit 16 boundaries and two sixes over the fence during the match.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 16:24:16 IST

Tags : Instagram, KL Rahul, Marnus Labuschagne, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all