I can’t worry about pace because I can’t bowl fast as Umran Malik: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel leaked plenty of runs in the first match of the five-T20I series vs South Africa but was back at his best in the games to follow. In the second T20I, he returned with figures of 1/17 from three and was brilliant with 4/25 in the third, and must-win, encounter for India. The crafty bowler is looking to stay one step ahead of the batsman and if focussed on executing his plans under pressure.

“To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL). With every bowler the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowlers strengths and patterns are. As a bowler my job is to stay one step ahead of them. At the end of the day you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation if you don’t go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn’t fall in place," Harshal said ahead of the fourth T20 against South Africa.

“My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point of time," he added.

Talking about his strengths and skills, Harshal says he can't bowl fast as Umran Malik and looks to work around the limitations and advantages he has.

“I can’t worry about pace because I can’t bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph. My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling," he added.

In the first T20I, Harshal was taken for plenty on a batting-friendly Delhi wicket. The shorter boundaries only helped the Proteas as they chased down 211 with five balls to spare. Talking about the surface he enjoys bowling on, Harshal says slow wickets give a "fighting chance".

“I would certainly prefer to pay on slow wickets. It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi it can hamper your confidence a little bit.

“We have bowlers who can bowl on all pitches but it brings them more into the game when there are slightly slower pitches and slightly bigger ground dimensions," he said.

