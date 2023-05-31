Former India spinner Anil Kumble felt it was a ‘huge blunder’ to have left out Ambati Arayudu of India’s squad for the ODI World Cup in England in 2019.

Rayudu, who announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket including the IPL, was overlooked from the Team India squad for the World Cup four years back. Vijay Shankar was preferred over Rayudu. Former chief selector MSK Prasad had opined that Vijay Shankar was a ‘3D player’, and this prompted Rayudu to put out a controversial tweet, saying: “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup”.

In September 2018, Rayudu was recalled to India’s ODI squad after two years for the Asia Cup, but less than a year later, he was left out for the World Cup.

“Rayudu should have played the 2019 World Cup. Oh yes, there’s no doubt about it. It was a huge blunder. You prepared him for that role for so long and his name just disappears from the squad. It was surprising nonetheless,” Kumble had said on JioCinema during the recently-concluded IPL 2023 Final.

In IPL 2023, Rayudu managed just 158 runs from 16 matches but ended up being part of CSK’s title-winning side. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-marred IPL final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

