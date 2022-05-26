How Virat Kohli has fared in IPL knockouts

Virat Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League and the former RCB captain has notched up a total of 7000 runs for his franchise, becoming the first batter to achieve the feat.

While Kohli has scored runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he hasn't been able to leave a mark in the knockout stages of the IPL.

Before the Eliminator match of the IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants that was held in Kolkata on Wednesday, the right-handed player had been a part of 12 playoff matches and had only managed to score 237 runs. The classy right-hander has only scored two fifties in the 12 knockout appearances for the franchise.

RCB defeated LSG by 14 runs in the Eliminator to march ahead in the Qualifier 2 and will now face Rajasthan Royals in that game on Friday in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli's dry run in the knockout matches continued against the Super Giants as well as he only managed 25 off 24 deliveries in this match. RCB then rode on a spectacular century from Rajat Patidar to post 207/4. Later, the bowlers restricted LSG to 193/6 in 20 overs. RCB have played IPL final thrice but are still searching for their first trophy.

Here's a look at Kohli's appearances in the knockouts stage of the tournament:

1) RCB vs CSK- 2nd Semi-final 2009- 24* off 17

2) RCB vs Deccan Chargers- 2009 Final- 7 off 8

3) RCB vs MI- 1st Semi-Final 2010- 9 off 7

4) RCB vs Deccan Chargers- 3rd Place Play-off 2010- DNB

5) RCB vs CSK- Qualifier 1 2011- 70* off 44

6) MI vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2011- 8 off 12

7) CSK vs RCB- 2011 Final- 35 off 32

8) RCB vs RR- Eliminator 2015- 12 off 18

9) CSK vs RCB- Qualifier 2 2015- 12 off 9

10) Gujarat Lions vs RCB- Qualifier 1 2016- 0 off 2

11) RCB vs SRH- 2016 Final- 54 off 35

12) SRH vs RCB- Eliminator 2020- 6 off 7

13) LSG vs RCB- Eliminator 2022- 25 off 24

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.