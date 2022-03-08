How ‘foodie’ Virat Kohli, his ex-teammate risked their lives only to have mutton rolls in South Africa

From making his Test debut in 2011 to becoming a veteran of 100 Test matches this year, India’s Virat Kohli has indeed come a long way in his cricket career. Once known for his aggressive demeanor on the field and being caught flipping off the Sydney crowd in 2012, this right-handed batter has mellowed down drastically.

From employing technical assiduousness to changing his lifestyle to become one of the fittest players, Kohli’s transformation has been inspirational. While the 33-year-old cricketer displays brilliant form and physical fitness now, he was a big foodie back during his Under-19 cricket days.

The former India captain's love for food was such that it once landed him into trouble.

Kohli’s former India Under-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan recently went down the memory lane and revealed that tasty food was something which Kohli could not resist.

On Kohli’s 100th Test, Sangwan recalled an incident from their South Africa tour when they decided to have mutton rolls in an insecure neighbourhood.

Sangwan and Kohli had been room partners for seven-eight years in junior cricket and when they toured South Africa for a match, some people along with their driver told them about a place where one could grab some good mutton rolls.

However, the place was not secure. A fight had taken place there and someone had also chopped a person’s hand, Sangwan told The Indian Express.

Kohli could not satiate his love for food and decided to go despite the threat that lurked around that place. “I got scared, but he said, ‘chal yaar, wahan chalenge’ (no biggie, dude, let’s go) and he took me there too," revealed Sangwan.

The two cricketers drove to that place and relished mutton rolls but were soon chased down by few random guys. Both the men quickly drove their car back to their destination and stopped only when they reached their place.

Sangwan also recalled how back during the junior cricket days, Kohli was fondly called as ‘cheeku-motu’ by his teammates for being a foodie. However, he remembers how the right-handed batter was determined to be in the league of top athletes in the world and decided to shed a few kilos.

From the year 2012, Kohli completely changed his diet, shifting towards a more strict and healthy regime to become one of the best batters in Indian cricket.

What are your thoughts on this interesting story of Virat Kohli's earlier days?

