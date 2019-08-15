-
Live Updates
Hightlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: Kohli's 43rd ton leads visitors to 2-0 series win
Date: Thursday, 15 August, 2019 04:19 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
This over 32.3
- 1
- 4
- 4
batsman
- 114 (99)
- 4s X 14
- 6s X 0
- 19 (12)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 53 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 39 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
44 ( 4.1 ) R/R: 10.56
Virat Kohli 25(13)
Kedar Jadhav 19(12)
|
212/4 (28.2 over)
Shreyas Iyer 65 (41) SR: S.R (158.54)
c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach
Highlights
-
04:02 (IST)
Jason Holder, losing captain: We had to give ourselves a bit of time. The batters did a reasonable job. We were always in the game but credit to the Indian players. We let ourselves down in the recent past and we'll have to find ways. There's lot of work to be done. We've got to turn things around, it's matter of Test guys to put their hands up and turn the fortunes.
-
03:42 (IST)
India win by 6 wickets (DLS method). And deservingly, it is Kohli who hits the winning runs. A boundary to finish the match. India seal series as well 2-0. It was Kohli masterclass once again and good hand by Iyer which helped India cross the winning mark.
-
03:22 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Iyer. He is disgusted with himself as this is a pretty soft dismissal. Ball was there to be hit and he played it directly into the hands of long-off fielder. Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Roach 65(41)
-
02:17 (IST)
OUT! Pant is gone. This is a suicide. This was the first ball he was facing and he danced down to take on the bowler, slogged and it did not come off, ball went up and Paul took another catch in the same region as Dhawan. Pant c K Paul b Fabian Allen 0(1)
-
02:14 (IST)
OUT! That's Dhawan's wicket and Allen has struck for Windies. He danced down the bowler and tried to clear the long-on boundary but could not connect well, ball went up in the air towards long on and Paul took a decent catch. Dhawan c K Paul b Fabian Allen 36(36)
-
01:34 (IST)
OUT! That's a disaster from India. Rohit has been run-out. Dhawan hits it to backward point. Rohit Sharma thought there was a run there and he started off and almost reached the other end before realising that Dhawan was not in mood for a run. He ran back but before he could reach the crease, the ball had reached the stumps. Rohit run out (Fabian Allen/Roach) 10(6)
-
01:08 (IST)
India need 241 to win! 15 from the final over and West Indies finish on 240/7 in 35 overs. They would be quite happy with their effort.
-
01:06 (IST)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 16(14)
Brathwaite cleared his front leg for a big shot on leg but mistimed the shot and the top edge went up into the orbit only for Pant to take a good catch.
-
00:56 (IST)
WICKET! Holder c Kohli b Khaleel Ahmed 14(20)
Second wicket for Khaleel. The pressure was on Holder to get the big shot and he obliged with a shot through the line but didn't get the distance as Kohli took the catch in the deep at longon.
-
00:46 (IST)
WICKET! Pooran c (sub)Manish Pandey b Shami 30(16)
It was an entertaining innings but that entertainment is now over. Shami bowled cleverly, at the pads and close to the body cramping Pooran for room as he went to hit through the line and gave away a catch at longon.
-
00:24 (IST)
WICKET! Shai Hope b Jadeja 24(52)
Two in two for India! Excellent bowling by Jadeja as he cleans up Hope with the arm ball. Hope needed to up the ante. He rocked back to play a cut shot but the quicker delivery hurried him up and dismantled the sticks.
-
00:21 (IST)
WICKET! Hetmyer b Shami 25(32)
Smart bowling for Shami! Hetmyer wanted to go big on leg but Shami took pace off the ball as the off-cutter deceived the batsman and hit the top of offstump.
-
20:22 (IST)
WICKET! GAYLE DEPARTS!
Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72 (41)
I think we have seen the last of Gayle in international cricket. He walks out with his bat held high after shaking hands with a few Indian players. Meanwhile, it was good forward diving catch at midoff from Kohli that got India the wicket.
-
20:16 (IST)
WICKET! CHAHAL STRIKES!
Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43(29)
The bowling change has done the job for India. Lewis threw his wicket away. Went for a slog sweep but top-edged his shot to Dhawan at longon.
-
20:07 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Universe Boss Gayle brings up his half-century with a handsome six. Celebrates by placing the helmet over bat handle.
-
18:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:32 (IST)
TOSS: Virat Kohli finally loses a toss on this tour. West Indies will be batting first at Trinidad.
-
18:19 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch looks a lot drier than last ODI. The water content is lower, and that will make it better for batting. There will be little turn on offer, but it should be better for batting. In the last match, India crawled to 279. There's some weather around, so the toss could be a factor," says Daren Ganga
Well, the sun will rise soon in India and what a way to celebrate Independence day for Indians. This is also a new dawn to Indian cricket post the World Cup exit as this is the first ODI series win since then. Kohli yet again emerged as the hero. Two back to back hundreds for the beast of the player but one standout performer was Shreyas Iyer. He has finally come of age playing in India colours and Indian fans will hope this is just the beginning of a fine cricket career.
For now, we have to say goodbye to you. If you are in India and were hooked to the blog, please have some sleep as this had been a long night already. But please come back to enjoy the Tests which begin on 22 of this month. Bye for now.
Virat Kohli is Player of the match and series!
Kohli: Last couple of games presented a challenge to me to step up. Iyer batted well and took the pressure off me. His knock was the gamechanger today. We want to have people take responsibility at certain batting positions. He played in full control, was putting pressure on the bowlers. He has got the skills to back it. Finger is fine. Thankfully it is not a fracture. I should be fine for the first Test. Honestly when rain came we were a bit nervous because of the fact that they played so well early on but we did well once we went back and bowled well. Target was quite approachable if you batted sensibly. Feeling quite confident ahead of Test series. Everyone will look to get some game time in practice game.
Yet another comprehensive bilateral series win for India. Thoroughly professional performance this has been for the visitors. And the captain Kohli has led from the front in both the matches they have won. Overall, a satisfactory performance by India in the white-ball leg of this tour. Now the focus will shift towards red-ball cricket, which starts from 22 August in Antigua.
FOUR! Short ball from Brathwaite and Kohli almost plays a forehand to fetch a boundary at deep mid-wicket
After 32 overs,India 247/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Kedar Jadhav 18)
Kohli's brilliance in the field has made this target look a cakewalk. Has paced his innings remarkably well. India just 8 away from series win.
FOUR! Class, extra cover drive from Kohli, that was such a shot that Windies had no answer to. You can't place a fielder for such shots.
After 31 overs,India 237/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 100 , Kedar Jadhav 14)
Kohli hits back to back centuries. He has now completes 20000 runs batting in one decade. That is a phenomenal record. Amid all these records and feats, remains that one main target for him, that is taking India to victory. He is doing that again at the moment. India need 18 runs in 24 balls.
HUNDRED for Kohli! 43rd of the career. Another fine innings from the beast of a batsman. Back to back tons. Unbelievable player.
FOUR! No third man and no slips, Kohli intentionally runs the ball to the third man to go to 99.
FOUR! Roach tries to bounce out Kohli, but the batsman was up to the task and played the pull, did not come off well but went for four runs to deep fine leg.
After 30 overs,India 223/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 91 , Kedar Jadhav 9)
Chase finishes with figures 0/43. Last few overs he leaked quite a few runs, including 9 in this over. Was he the best choice at this stage knowing there is not much gap between runs and balls left. India need 32 in 20.
SIX! Kedar comes into business. Dances down the track to Chase and lofts it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for six
After 29 overs,India 214/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 90 , Kedar Jadhav 1)
Iyer has gone in rather ugly fashion. That was not a bad shot but he took it too casually. The long off fielder was placed for just that kind of shot. Kedar Jadhav has walked in now to join Kohli. He is off the mark as well. India need 41 runs in 36 balls.
OUT! That's the end of Iyer. He is disgusted with himself as this is a pretty soft dismissal. Ball was there to be hit and he played it directly into the hands of long-off fielder. Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Roach 65(41)
After 28 overs,India 211/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Shreyas Iyer 65)
Roston Chase back into the attack. Has bowled well today. This over was turning out to be his best before Iyer smashed six off the last ball. Iyer is in that sort of a mood today. India need 44 runs in 42 balls
SIX! Iyer waited for this bad ball to come. It came on the last ball of the over. And that has been dispatched for long six..
After 27 overs,India 204/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 87 , Shreyas Iyer 59)
Kohli was hit on his right-hand thumb and got some medical attention. He looks fine now. A quiet over for India. Windies still in it but have to play superbly to outdo India from here. India need 51 runs in 48 balls
That will hurt. Virat Kohli has been hit by a rising delivery from Roach. The thumb is injured it seems and he is getting medical attention right now.
After 26 overs,India 199/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Shreyas Iyer 57)
Iyer has shown his class. He has waited for long for the call to India squad and when the opportunity was there, he seized it. This knock from him is straight out of Virat school of batsmanship. The commentators are already talking about him being the ideal No 4 for India. Not a bad choice at all. India need 56 runs in 54 balls.
FIFTY for Iyer! What a way to bring it up. Hits a boundary to raise the bat. Back to back fifties for the young man.
After 25 overs,India 190/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 84 , Shreyas Iyer 49)
Brathwaite continues. This match is now under India's control. Kohli in his typical fashion has run the singles and double hard and scored the odd boundary every now and then. Iyer on 49.
India need 65 runs in 60 balls
After 24 overs,India 180/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Shreyas Iyer 47)
Kohli shimmied out on first ball to take the ball on full and then crunched it through covers for a four. Three more singles added. India need 75 more in 11 overs.
FOUR! Kohli and class are synonyms. He came out of crease, converting the ball into a fuller delivery and played the drive through covers.
After 23 overs,India 173/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Shreyas Iyer 46)
It's been a batting masterclass so far by Iyer. A lovely straight bat six over Brathwaite's head. 12 off the over. Windies desperately need a wicket.
SIX! WHAT A SHOT. A bit of a fuller delivery from Brathwaite and Iyer punishes him with a straight six over his head
After 22 overs,India 162/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , Shreyas Iyer 38)
Two fours in the over for Kohli! He was looking for this. The first four was quite a shot as Kohli moved to legisde to create room, lost his balance but still managed to play the shot over extra-cover. Added another boundary with a dab away from short third man. 12 off the over.
FOUR! Second boundary in the over for Kohli. Again, moved to legside to create room and bunts it away from short third man
FOUR! Kohli has been looking for boundaries for a while and finally gets it. He moved across to create room and played the drive over covers
After 21 overs,India 149/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Shreyas Iyer 37)
Brathwaite called into attack. It was a decent over till the last ball when Paul allowed the drive from Iyer to go through him to the fence at deep extra cover. Seven off the over.
FOUR! A gift basically as Paul misfielded the drive from Iyer and let it go past him to the fence at deep extra cover
Virat Kohli, India's run-machine continues to thrive under pressure. Yet another half-century for the skipper. He is holding this innings together. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is looking good once again. The youngster needs to grab this opportunity and finish the game for the team.
After 20 overs,India 142/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Shreyas Iyer 32)
Iyer is batting with confidence and that can be seen in his shots. After two sixes in previous overs, he dishes out one more with a slog sweep over deep square leg. Nine of the over.
SIX! It was in the slot from Chase and that was enough for Iyer as he slog swept it over deep square leg. Iyer is looking confident.
After 19 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Shreyas Iyer 25)
Allen continues. And not a good over for the spinner as Iyer whacks him for two big sixes on last two deliveries. The momentum is shifting in India's favour. 15 of the over.
After 18 overs,India 118/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Shreyas Iyer 13)
We had a quick drinks break in the match and now back to play with Chase finishing the 18th over. Kohli has done the routine, has scored another fifty. Iyer looking good at the other end. A small stand has come up. 7 off the over.
FIFTY! Indian captain gets to another fifty. Five fours in this innings so far. He carries on the good form but the team yet again needs to him to play more and more.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad, Latest Updates: India win by 6 wickets. And deservingly, it is Kohli who hits the winning runs. A boundary to finish the match. India seal series as well 2-0.
The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.
Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.
"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.
"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.
Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.
"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.
"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
