Live Updates

Hightlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad: Kohli's 43rd ton leads visitors to 2-0 series win

Date: Thursday, 15 August, 2019 04:19 IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)

West Indies
240/7 OV : (35.0) RR.(6.86)
India
256/4 OV : (32.3) RR.(7.93)
Match Ended:

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)

Man Of the Match:

This over 32.3

  • 1
  • 4
  • 4

batsman

Virat Kohli (C)

  • 114 (99)
  • 4s X 14
  • 6s X 0

Kedar Jadhav

  • 19 (12)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Kemar Roach

  • 53 (7)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1

Jason Holder

  • 39 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

44 ( 4.1 ) R/R: 10.56

Virat Kohli 25(13)

Kedar Jadhav 19(12)

212/4 (28.2 over)

Shreyas Iyer 65 (41) SR: S.R (158.54)

c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach

Highlights

04:13 (IST)

Well, the sun will rise soon in India and what a way to celebrate Independence day for Indians. This is also a new dawn to Indian cricket post the World Cup exit as this is the first ODI series win since then. Kohli yet again emerged as the hero. Two back to back hundreds for the beast of the player but one standout performer was Shreyas Iyer. He has finally come of age playing in India colours and Indian fans will hope this is just the beginning of a fine cricket career. 

For now, we have to say goodbye to you. If you are in India and were hooked to the blog, please have some sleep as this had been a long night already. But please come back to enjoy the Tests which begin on 22 of this month. Bye for now.   

Full Scorecard
04:08 (IST)

Virat Kohli is Player of the match and series!

Kohli: Last couple of games presented a challenge to me to step up. Iyer batted well and took the pressure off me. His knock was the gamechanger today. We want to have people take responsibility at certain batting positions. He played in full control, was putting pressure on the bowlers. He has got the skills to back it. Finger is fine. Thankfully it is not a fracture. I should be fine for the first Test. Honestly when rain came we were a bit nervous because of the fact that they played so well early on but we did well once we went back and bowled well. Target was quite approachable if you batted sensibly. Feeling quite confident ahead of Test series. Everyone will look to get some game time in practice game. 

Full Scorecard
04:02 (IST)

Jason Holder, losing captain: We had to give ourselves a bit of time. The batters did a reasonable job. We were always in the game but credit to the Indian players. We let ourselves down in the recent past and we'll have to find ways. There's lot of work to be done. We've got to turn things around, it's matter of Test guys to put their hands up and turn the fortunes.

Full Scorecard
03:58 (IST)

India have won each of their last nine bilateral ODI series against West Indies.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:58 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:49 (IST)

Yet another comprehensive bilateral series win for India. Thoroughly professional performance this has been for the visitors. And the captain Kohli has led from the front in both the matches they have won. Overall, a satisfactory performance by India in the white-ball leg of this tour. Now the focus will shift towards red-ball cricket, which starts from 22 August in Antigua. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
03:49 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:47 (IST)

Most tons as a captain in ODIs:

22 - Ricky Ponting

21 - VIRAT KOHLI*

13 - AB de Villiers

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:42 (IST)

India win by 6 wickets (DLS method). And deservingly, it is Kohli who hits the winning runs. A boundary to finish the match. India seal series as well 2-0. It was Kohli masterclass once again and good hand by Iyer which helped India cross the winning mark. 

Full Scorecard
03:41 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Brathwaite and Kohli almost plays a forehand to fetch a boundary at deep mid-wicket

Full Scorecard
03:39 (IST)

After 32 overs,India 247/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Kedar Jadhav 18)

Kohli's brilliance in the field has made this target look a cakewalk. Has paced his innings remarkably well. India just 8 away from series win. 

Full Scorecard
03:38 (IST)

Virat Kohli is making a mockery of the target which at one point seemed like a stiff one. Also, back-to-back ODI tons for the Indian skipper. A genuine run-machine he is. Just formalities left in this match now.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
03:38 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:36 (IST)

Most centuries against West Indies in West Indies in ODIs:

4 - Virat Kohli*

3 - Hashim Amla

3 - Joe Root

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:36 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:36 (IST)

Most overseas tons in international cricket:

58 - Sachin Tendulkar

38 - VIRAT KOHLI*

37 - Kumar Sangakkara

35 - Ricky Ponting

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:36 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:36 (IST)

FOUR! Class, extra cover drive from Kohli, that was such a shot that Windies had no answer to. You can't place a fielder for such shots.

Full Scorecard
03:35 (IST)

Most centuries against a country in ODIs:

9 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia

9 - Virat Kohli v West Indies*

8 - Virat Kohli v Australia

8 - Virat Kohli v Sri Lanka

8 - Sachin Tendulkar v Sri Lanka

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:35 (IST)

After 31 overs,India 237/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 100 , Kedar Jadhav 14)

Kohli hits back to back centuries. He has now completes 20000 runs batting in one decade. That is a phenomenal record. Amid all these records and feats, remains that one main target for him, that is taking India to victory. He is doing that again at the moment. India need 18 runs in 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
03:33 (IST)

FOUR! Very good shot from Kedar, cuts the ball through backward point for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
03:33 (IST)

HUNDRED for Kohli! 43rd of the career. Another fine innings from the beast of a batsman. Back to back tons. Unbelievable player. 

Full Scorecard
03:32 (IST)

FOUR! No third man and no slips, Kohli intentionally runs the ball to the third man to go to 99. 

Full Scorecard
03:31 (IST)

FOUR! Roach tries to bounce out Kohli, but the batsman was up to the task and played the pull, did not come off well but went for four runs to deep fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
03:30 (IST)

After 30 overs,India 223/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 91 , Kedar Jadhav 9)

Chase finishes with figures 0/43. Last few overs he leaked quite a few runs, including 9 in this over. Was he the best choice at this stage knowing there is not much gap between runs and balls left. India need 32 in 20.

Full Scorecard
03:28 (IST)

SIX! Kedar comes into business. Dances down the track to Chase and lofts it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for six

Full Scorecard
03:26 (IST)

After 29 overs,India 214/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 90 , Kedar Jadhav 1)

Iyer has gone in rather ugly fashion. That was not a bad shot but he took it too casually. The long off fielder was placed for just that kind of shot. Kedar Jadhav has walked in now to join Kohli. He is off the mark as well. India need 41 runs in 36 balls. 

Full Scorecard
03:22 (IST)

OUT! That's the end of Iyer. He is disgusted with himself as this is a pretty soft dismissal. Ball was there to be hit and he played it directly into the hands of long-off fielder. Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Roach 65(41)

Full Scorecard
03:20 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 211/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Shreyas Iyer 65)

Roston Chase back into the attack. Has bowled well today. This over was turning out to be his best before Iyer smashed six off the last ball. Iyer is in that sort of a mood today. India need 44 runs in 42 balls 

Full Scorecard
03:19 (IST)

SIX! Iyer waited for this bad ball to come. It came on the last ball of the over. And that has been dispatched for long six..

Full Scorecard
03:16 (IST)

After 27 overs,India 204/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 87 , Shreyas Iyer 59)

Kohli was hit on his right-hand thumb and got some medical attention. He looks fine now. A quiet over for India. Windies still in it but have to play superbly to outdo India from here. India need 51 runs in 48 balls

Full Scorecard
03:12 (IST)

That will hurt. Virat Kohli has been hit by a rising delivery from Roach. The thumb is injured it seems and he is getting medical attention right now. 

Full Scorecard
03:08 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 199/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Shreyas Iyer 57)

Iyer has shown his class. He has waited for long for the call to India squad and when the opportunity was there, he seized it. This knock from him is straight out of Virat school of batsmanship. The commentators are already talking about him being the ideal No 4 for India. Not a bad choice at all. India need 56 runs in 54 balls.

Full Scorecard
03:08 (IST)

Most century stands for India against West Indies in West Indies in ODIs:

2 - Shikhar Dhawan/Ajinkya Rahane

2 - Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
03:08 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:07 (IST)

FIFTY for Iyer! What a way to bring it up. Hits a boundary to raise the bat. Back to back fifties for the young man. 

Full Scorecard
03:05 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 190/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 84 , Shreyas Iyer 49)

Brathwaite continues. This match is now under India's control. Kohli in his typical fashion has run the singles and double hard and scored the odd boundary every now and then. Iyer on 49.
India need 65 runs in 60 balls 

Full Scorecard
03:04 (IST)

FOUR!  Virat beautifully flicks it through square leg for four runs

Full Scorecard
03:02 (IST)

On a slowish surface, Shreyas Iyer is showing an exhibition of crisp batting. The Mumbaikar has timed the ball beautifully today. Iyer is getting these sixes without much fuss. Sheer class this is. India well on course here.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
03:02 (IST)
Full Scorecard
03:01 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 180/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Shreyas Iyer 47)

Kohli shimmied out on first ball to take the ball on full and then crunched it through covers for a four. Three more singles added. India need 75 more in 11 overs.

Full Scorecard
02:59 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli and class are synonyms. He came out of crease, converting the ball into a fuller delivery and played the drive through covers. 

Full Scorecard
02:57 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 173/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Shreyas Iyer 46)

It's been a batting masterclass so far by Iyer. A lovely straight bat six over Brathwaite's head. 12 off the over. Windies desperately need a wicket. 

Full Scorecard
02:56 (IST)

SIX! WHAT A SHOT. A bit of a fuller delivery from Brathwaite and Iyer punishes him with a straight six over his head

Full Scorecard
02:53 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 162/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , Shreyas Iyer 38)

Two fours in the over for Kohli! He was looking for this. The first four was quite a shot as Kohli moved to legisde to create room, lost his balance but still managed to play the shot over extra-cover. Added another boundary with a dab away from short third man. 12 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
02:51 (IST)

FOUR! Second boundary in the over for Kohli. Again, moved to legside to create room and bunts it away from short third man

Full Scorecard
02:49 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli has been looking for boundaries for a while and finally gets it. He moved across to create room and played the drive over covers

Full Scorecard
02:47 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 149/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Shreyas Iyer 37)

Brathwaite called into attack. It was a decent over till the last ball when Paul allowed the drive from Iyer to go through him to the fence at deep extra cover. Seven off the over. 

Full Scorecard
02:46 (IST)

FOUR! A gift basically as Paul misfielded the drive from Iyer and let it go past him to the fence at deep extra cover

Full Scorecard
02:44 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India's run-machine continues to thrive under pressure. Yet another half-century for the skipper. He is holding this innings together. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is looking good once again. The youngster needs to grab this opportunity and finish the game for the team.  

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
02:44 (IST)
Full Scorecard
02:43 (IST)

Most 50-plus scores for Virat Kohli against an opponent in ODIs:

19 v West Indies*

19 v Sri Lanka

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
02:43 (IST)
Full Scorecard
02:42 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 142/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Shreyas Iyer 32)

Iyer is batting with confidence and that can be seen in his shots. After two sixes in previous overs, he dishes out one more with a slog sweep over deep square leg. Nine of the over.

Full Scorecard
02:41 (IST)

SIX! It was in the slot from Chase and that was enough for Iyer as he slog swept it over deep square leg. Iyer is looking confident.

Full Scorecard
02:40 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 133/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Shreyas Iyer 25)

Allen continues. And not a good over for the spinner as Iyer whacks him for two big sixes on last two deliveries. The momentum is shifting in India's favour. 15 of the over.

Full Scorecard
02:35 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 118/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Shreyas Iyer 13)

We had a quick drinks break in the match and now back to play with Chase finishing the 18th over. Kohli has done the routine, has scored another fifty. Iyer looking good at the other end. A small stand has come up. 7 off the over.

Full Scorecard
02:34 (IST)

FIFTY! Indian captain gets to another fifty. Five fours in this innings so far. He carries on the good form but the team yet again needs to him to play more and more. 

Full Scorecard
02:33 (IST)

FOUR! That is s top shot, short ball from Chase, Kohli rocks back and hammers it through the covers for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Trinidad, Latest Updates: India win by 6 wickets. And deservingly, it is Kohli who hits the winning runs. A boundary to finish the match. India seal series as well 2-0.

 Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.

The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.

"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.

"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.

Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.

"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.

"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli (c), Kedar JadhavRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulKuldeep YadavYuzvendra ChahalShreyas IyerManish PandeyNavdeep SainiKhaleel AhmedRishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon CottrellRoston ChaseJohn CambellKeemo Paul.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019

Tags : #Carlos Brathwaite #IND vs WI #India vs West Indies Live Score #Indian Cricket Team #Jason Holder #ODI Cricket #Port of Spain #Queen's Park Oval #Rishabh Pant #Virat Kohli #West Indies Cricket #West Indies vs India 2019 #WI vs IND

