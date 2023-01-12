Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and opt to bowl

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere

Third Umpire: Forster Mutizwa

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Captains’ talk at the toss

Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine: “We will bowl first. There is a bit of moisture and we will look to restrict them. Looking forward to win this one.”

Andy Balbirnie: “Looking to bat first as not too sure how the wicket will behave. We sort of achieved our goal of reaching the T20 World Cup but we could have done more. Stephen Doheny and Ross Adair are making their debuts. Whether you bat first or bowl first, in T20 you have to do both well.”

Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy

