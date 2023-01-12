Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 12 January, 2023

12 January, 2023
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Ireland

Ireland

114/10 (19.2 ov)

1st T20I
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

118/5 (18.0 ov)

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 5 wickets

Ireland Zimbabwe
114/10 (19.2 ov) - R/R 5.9 118/5 (18.0 ov) - R/R 6.56

Match Ended

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 5 wickets

Clive Madande (W) - 18

Sean Williams - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sean Williams not out 34 30 3 0
Clive Madande (W) not out 18 10 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Gareth Delany 4 0 34 0
Barry McCarthy 2 0 14 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 90/5 (15.2)

28 (28) R/R: 10.5

Ryan Burl 8(9) S.R (88.88)

c George Dockrell b Barry McCarthy

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 in Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with five-wicket win

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow match updates from Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live from Harare in the first of three T20Is in the African nation.

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 in Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with five-wicket win

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (second from left) tosses the coin with Ireland's Andy Balbirnie to his right during Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 toss in Harare on Thursday. Twitter/Zimbabwe cricket

Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023
Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and opt to bowl
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere
Third Umpire: Forster Mutizwa
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Captains’ talk at the toss

Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine: “We will bowl first. There is a bit of moisture and we will look to restrict them. Looking forward to win this one.”

Andy Balbirnie: “Looking to bat first as not too sure how the wicket will behave. We sort of achieved our goal of reaching the T20 World Cup but we could have done more. Stephen Doheny and Ross Adair are making their debuts. Whether you bat first or bowl first, in T20 you have to do both well.”

Playing XI
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy

Updated Date: January 12, 2023 20:09:39 IST

