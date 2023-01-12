|Ireland
|Zimbabwe
|114/10 (19.2 ov) - R/R 5.9
|118/5 (18.0 ov) - R/R 6.56
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sean Williams
|not out
|34
|30
|3
|0
|Clive Madande (W)
|not out
|18
|10
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Gareth Delany
|4
|0
|34
|0
|Barry McCarthy
|2
|0
|14
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 90/5 (15.2)
|
28 (28) R/R: 10.5
Clive Madande (W) 18(10)
Sean Williams 10(6)
|
Ryan Burl 8(9) S.R (88.88)
c George Dockrell b Barry McCarthy
ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow match updates from Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live from Harare in the first of three T20Is in the African nation.
Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023
Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and opt to bowl
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere
Third Umpire: Forster Mutizwa
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
Captains’ talk at the toss
Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine: “We will bowl first. There is a bit of moisture and we will look to restrict them. Looking forward to win this one.”
Andy Balbirnie: “Looking to bat first as not too sure how the wicket will behave. We sort of achieved our goal of reaching the T20 World Cup but we could have done more. Stephen Doheny and Ross Adair are making their debuts. Whether you bat first or bowl first, in T20 you have to do both well.”
Playing XI
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy
