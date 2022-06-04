Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 04 June, 2022

04 June, 2022
Starts 12:45 (IST)
Match Ended
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

276/5 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

216/10 (50.0 ov)

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
276/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.52 216/10 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.32

Match Ended

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs

Tendai Chatara - 0

Tanaka Chivanga - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tanaka Chivanga not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fazalhaq Farooqi 9 1 41 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 216/10 (50)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Tendai Chatara 8(17) S.R (47.05)

c Mohammad Nabi b Fazalhaq Farooqi

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI in Harare: AFG win by 60 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bowl at Harare Sports Club on Saturday in the first of three one-day internationals against Afghanistan.

The hosts gave first caps to right-hand opening batsman Innocent Kaia and right-arm fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga as they sought to get back on the winning trail after a series loss to Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan arrived in Zimbabwe to commence the twice postponed tour -- comprising three ODIs and three Twenty 20 internationals -- having lost a one-day series against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their tour of Zimbabwe. Image credit: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Afghanistan play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their tour of Zimbabwe. Image credit: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

This will be the 26th ODI match between the countries with Afghanistan holding a 15-10 lead.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wkt), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 04, 2022 21:02:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Bread, work, freedom': Afghan women protest against Taliban's restriction on their rights
World

'Bread, work, freedom': Afghan women protest against Taliban's restriction on their rights

Since seizing power in August, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of US intervention in Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Death toll from four bombs that ripped through minibuses and a mosque rises to 16
World

Afghanistan: Death toll from four bombs that ripped through minibuses and a mosque rises to 16

On 25 May, at least 10 people were killed when three bombs placed on separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif

Indian delegation in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban, first visit since US withdrawal
India

Indian delegation in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban, first visit since US withdrawal

The team led by JP Singh, the external affairs ministry's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, will meet senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan