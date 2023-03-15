Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB collect first win of season

Cricket

Highlights, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB collect first win of season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets to clinch their first win of WPL 2023

Highlights, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB collect first win of season

Smriti Mandhana (C) of Royal Challengers Bangalore with players during a Women's Premier League match. Image: SPORTZPICS for WPL

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 15 March, 2023

15 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

135/10 (19.3 ov)

Match 13
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

136/5 (18.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets

Toss update: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field against UP Warriorz.

Playing XI:

RCB: Smriti Mandhana(Captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja

UPW: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to end their long wait for a win when they take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, remain the only team in the competition to not have won at least one match. They lie rock-bottom of the points table with five defeats in as many matches.

Smriti Mandhana has failed to produce big knocks with the bat, and she will be hoping to do so against the Lucknow-based outfit. So far, she has endured scores of 35, 23, 18, 4 and 8 across the first five matches.

UP Warriorz, meanwhile, are third in the points table, with four points from four games, and will have to win each of their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Skipper Alyssa Healy has been impressive, having scored 186 runs from four games, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone is their top bowler, with eight wickets from four games.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 15, 2023 23:30:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

MI vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 4 in Mumbai: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt help MI hammer RCB by 9 wickets
First Cricket News

MI vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 4 in Mumbai: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt help MI hammer RCB by 9 wickets

MI vs RCB WPL 2023 Highlights: Follow MI vs RCB live score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard and latest updates from WPL 2023 live match at Firstpost

WPL 2023 Highlights, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium: MI win by eight wickets
First Cricket News

WPL 2023 Highlights, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium: MI win by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten run as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen help Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz to clinch second consecutive win
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen help Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz to clinch second consecutive win

Jess Jonassen, who hammered an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, returned to take three wickets that shut the door on UP Warriorz, who ended at 169 for five in 20 overs.