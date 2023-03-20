Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Highlights, WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: DC jump to top spot with win

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to go top of the Women's Premier League standings.

Highlights, WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: DC jump to top spot with win

Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning pose during the toss ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 20 March, 2023

20 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

109/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 18
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

110/1 (9.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

Toss update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians.

Playing XI:

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain),  Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

DC: Meg Lanning (Captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Preview: Table toppers Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Both MI and DC, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning respectively, have qualified for the playoffs, and after this match, both teams will have a game in hand to be played on Tuesday.

UP Warriorz were the third team to qualify for the playoffs, after their win over Gujarat Giants.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 23:51:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WPL 2023: Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make career in cricket
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make career in cricket

Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make a career in cricket. The 21-year-old UP Warriorz middle-order batter has faced a lot of struggles to make her way into the sport.

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque star in Mumbai Indians' fourth win in a row
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque star in Mumbai Indians' fourth win in a row

Harmanpreet Kaur made 53 not out and Saika Ishaque took three wickets as Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL.

WPL 2023 Highlights, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium: MI win by eight wickets
First Cricket News

WPL 2023 Highlights, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium: MI win by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten run as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL 2023