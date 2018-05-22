After 8 overs, Supernovas 69/2 (Lanning 15, Harmanpreet 1) Hazell bowls the first over and she has been pelted for back to back fours by Meg Lanning. This partnership is again looking threatening.

OUT! Lanning comes down the wicket, hits the ball, but does not connect, ball takes the bottom edge and the long-on fielder hold on to it. Lanning c Rodrigues b Poonam Yadav 16(14)

After 9 overs, Supernovas 71/3 (Devine 0, Harmanpreet 2) Poonam Yadav continues with her slow and lazy leg cutters, asking the batswomen to hit her, Lanning left in the trap and gave her wicket away. 60 needed off 66 now.

After 10 overs, Supernovas 74/3 (Devine 2, Harmanpreet 3) There was a close run-out chance on the second last ball of the over but keeper Healy took a little more time to collect the balls and dislodge the stumps. Good for Harmanpreet who was in danger. Supernovas need 56 runs in 60 balls.

Raj falls and Lanning comes in. Lanning falls Sophie Devine is in the middle. No respite for Trailblazers. Devine holds the record for fastest fifty in Women’s T20Is off 18 balls. She made the record against India when she smashed 70 off 22. Imagine there is Veda Krishnamurthy and Ellysse Perry who are in next. Trailblazers will have to bowl out of their skins to make a match of this. 56 off 10 overs required.

Some lusty blows by Supernovas has kept their required run rate below 6. But the Trailblazers have picked up the crucial wicket of the dangerous Meg Lanning. Poonam Yadav's flighted delivery enticed Lanning to dance down the track but she fails to clear the long off boundary where Jemimah pouches a regulation catch. The cheers grew louder when the local star Jemimah was in the thick of things. A couple more wickets now would push the Supernovas on the backfoot. The Trailblazers need to continue cramping the players and not allow any pair to settle down and build a partnership. With just 56 runs required off 60 balls, Mandhana needs to marshal her bowlers intelligently now.

After 11 overs, Supernovas 81/3 (Devine 5, Harmanpreet 7) Poonam Yadav continues with her guile. She is looking to flight each and every delivery and the batswomen have to wait for light years to hit them. Harmanpreet appeared to have lost her patience and came out to hit it, but played a grounded shot in the end. Supernovas need 49 runs in 54 balls.

After 12 overs, Supernovas 85/3 (Devine 7, Harmanpreet 9) Harmanpreet playing clever here. She is walking out but not playing any lofted shots, rather sticking to grounded ones. Need not go for big shots as just 45 runs needed in 48 balls.

After 13 overs, Supernovas 90/3 (Devine 10, Harmanpreet 11) Brilliant spell of bowling by Poonam Yadav. She completes her quota with 2/21. Low score and good start by openers means Supernovas are still not under pressure. They need need 40 runs in 42 balls.

DROPPED! Healy dives while running back to catch the edge off Devine's bat but the ball pops out of gloves at the last moment.

SIX! Flighted ball, Devin sits and sweeps it big over the square leg boundary for a six.

After 14 overs, Supernovas 100/3 (Devine 18, Harmanpreet 13) 100 comes up for Supernovas in the 14th over. Devine's tough chance was spilled by Healy and she hit six on the next ball. Going easy for them right now. Supernovas need 30 runs in 36 balls.

Poonam has been the pick of the Trailblazers bowlers. Giving away 21 runs in her quota of overs and picking a couple of wickets, Poonam's spell has kept the Trailblazers in the game. She gave away just one boundary and had her redemption in the very next ball when she sent Supernovas opener Wyatt back to the pavilion. An excellent spell from the spinner against some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Good move by Smriti Mandhana to bring Deepti in the 14th over. The pitch that is clearly on the slower side has been tough to bat on. Supernovas bowled 9 overs of spin in the first innings. Deepti just bowled the 10th over of spin in the second innings. All three wickets have fallen to spin in this innings.

FOUR! Slower in air by Bates, Harmanpreet waits for the ball and cuts it for a boundary through the point.

OUT! Devine is Clean Bowled by a beautiful slower one by Bates as the batswoman tried to go big but missed the ball completely. Devine b Bates 19(20)

Veda Krishnamurthy, right handed bat, comes to the crease

After 15 overs, Supernovas 108/4 (Veda 2, Harmanpreet 18) Bates goes back but she has done her job. The next batswoman is Veda Krishnamurthy and we are expecting the match to be over soon now, she carries such reputation in her arms. Supernovas need 22 runs in 30 balls.

OUT! Irresponsible shot by Veda as she tries a scoop on a yorker length delivery, as a result, getting clean bowled. Veda Krishnamurthy b Goswami 2(2)

After 16 overs, Supernovas 112/5 (Perry 1, Harmanpreet 21) Jhulan has come in and one wonders if it is too late. She has sent back Veda back to the hut but Perry walks in. Supernovas need 18 runs in 24 balls and it will still take a lot for Trailblazers to stop them.

OUT! Insane batting. Things were going good but Harmanpreet tried to play the big shot and she has been caught at long-on. Harmanpreet Kaur c Tahuhu b Bates 21(23)

After 17 overs, Supernovas 116/6 (Perry 4, Mona 1) Just when it appeared that things were in control for Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur went for a glory shot and perished. Equation might not be in their favour, but Trailblazers are for sure back in this with the loss of Harman's wicket.

The match was seemingly slipping away from the Trailblazers as the Supernovas required just under 20 runs in four overs, but two wickets in the span of five balls has made things interesting at the Wankhede. And with a couple of hours left for the start of the qualifier, the stadium is slowly getting filled in. A lot of Dhoni fans have walked in giving us a glimpse of the team Wankhede might side with at 7 pm

Couple of needless shots led to Veda and Harmanpreet's departure. Kaur’s dismissal came of a change up from Bates. Onus on Perry to see the Supernovas through. Thought Goswami would bowl the penultimate over, looks like Mandhana is going for the wicket instead of taking the game deep.

After 18 overs, Supernovas 120/6 (Perry 6, Mona 3) The match is going annoyingly very slow. It is because of how some quick wickets have fallen. At the same time, Supernovas are in touching distance of the win but the innings is going at a snail's pace. Big shots are being caught and that has put stoppage on the boundaries. Supernovas need 10 runs in 12 balls.

FOUR! Much-needed boundary by Perry. She looked to come out, Bisht fired the ball up and then she adjusted at the last moment to guide the ball for a boundary.

OUT! Terrible running between the wickets by Mona Meshram as her bat was up in the air, giving enough time for Healy to dislodge the bails. Meshram run out (Mandhana) 4(7)

After 19 overs, Supernovas 126/7 (Perry 11, Pooja 0) Ekta Bisht into the attack and she has bowled well. Mona went back after terrible running the wicket. The match has gone into the last over. Supernovas need 4 off 6.

Ball 1: Bates to Perry, Dot ball, beaten outside the off stump. 4 needed off 5.

Ball 2: Just 1 run, full from Bates and all that Perry could do was hit it to long-on and run a single. 3 off 4 needed.

Ball 3: Dot ball, Pooja hits it to directly to Pooja. This is getting close. 3 needed off 3.

Ball 4: Pooja hits the ball to long-off and runs a single. 2 needed off 2 now. Pressure is on Perry now.

Ball 5: Perry hits it to cover to and collects one. 1 needed off 1.

After 20 overs, Supernovas 130/7 (Perry 13, Pooja 2) Supernovas win by three wickets as Pooja hits one towards the deep mid-wicket and collects a single. Trailblazers brought the match very close in the end, thanks to some irresponsible batting down the order for Supernovas. But the cricket fans are not complaning as the first exhibition match between the women superstars in cricket has lived up to its reputation.

Wasn’t a stroll in the park as Supernovas almost ended up throwing it away. All players were within the ring barring one at the cow corner and guess what the winning run came in that region. Crowd too got into it towards the end. So we have had the road test for Women’s IPL, hard fought game with Supernovas winning it off the last ball with 3 wickets in hand. The ball is now set to roll, hopefully we have a full-fledged Women’s IPL soon.

What a match!!! The perfect start to what could ot rather should become a reality soon. Tough luck for Trailblazers who ended up on the wrong side of the result. A close game there and it was the New Zealand player Suzie Bates who shone with both the bat and ball to take Trailblazers to sniffing distance of a memorable victory. Smriti Mandhana can be proud of her team who almost defended 129. But looking at the wicket, we are in for a cracker of a qualifier between the best bowling side of this IPL, Sunrises Hyderabad and the best batting line up of this edition, Chennai Super Kings

Harmanpreet Kaur, Supernovas captain: Surprisingly, the wicket was not easy to bat on. I told my batters to go ball by ball. We have focussed on our fielding. Lot of spin because that was our plan. Smriti is a bit of a weak on the off-spinner and I am glad that I took that catch.

Suzie Bates, Player of the Match: I thought we were little bit short with the bat. We struggled into the middle overs. I was more of a bowling all-rounder today. We have loved the whole experience. Our team has been brilliant and I am sure supernovas felt the same. It is a good day for women's cricket.

Smriti Mandhana, Trailblazers captain : I didn't expect it to go till the last ball. You always feel that you are 10 runs short when you are defending a small total. I thought the wicket was really slow for the batsmen. 145-150 would've been ideal. (On Kaur's catch) I just told her, five minutes back, that I am not playing Playstation with you for 7 days because you took that catch. Suzie was really hepling me with captaincy with respect to bowler to bowl and also other international players helped me.

One has to say that the first exhibition match has finished with a lot of excitement and even if we did not see great cricket today thanks to some irresponsible batting and catches being dropped from both the sides, the match lived up to its reputation. We are not at all complaining about some tired legs in the field as all the cricketers were coming into the match with zero practice or games behind them. Rather, we would want more of these matches where such fierce competition is seen among the stars of Women's cricket. As of now, we had only game but hey, we are not yet finished. The big match, Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is to begin in some time. Click here to find all the updates of the match.

All 13 players from each team will be taking part in this match.

Preview: The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

The BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

The match will see some of the finest female cricketers featuring on either side – the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas, led by two star Indian cricketers.

While the IPL Trailblazers are led by Smriti Mandhana, her India teammate Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper the IPL Supernovas.

Apart from Smriti, the Trailblazers also feature Suzie Bates and Jhulan Goswami while the Supernovas feature the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine.

The match will also see New Zealand captain Suzie Bates playing against her compatriot, Sophie Devine while Australian keeper Alyssa Healy will go up against her compatriots, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (WK), Smriti Mandhana (C), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (WK).

With inputs with IANS