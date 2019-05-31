18:47 (IST)

And that brings us to the end of the second match of World Cup 2019, with West Indies trouncing Pakistan by seven wickets in a match that witnessed a little over 35 overs being bowled. The West Indies attack were brutal in their barrage of short deliveries, but the Pakistani batsmen did not help their case either with the kind of shots that they played. Plenty of positives for Jason Holder's side. For Pakistan, still a lot of time in their hands to bounce back from this disastrous outing.

