Auto Refresh
Highlights, West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full cricket score: Windies thump Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co by 7 wickets
Date: Friday, 31 May, 2019 18:47 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 2 Match Result West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
Oshane Thomas is the Man of the Match for his figures of 4/27
Thomas: Great start for me, a youngster coming up. Andre Russell led the way, bowling some aggressive short stuff.I just stepped in and did the same thing. We executed our plans well today. Happy to bowl at anytime of the innings and win games for West Indies.
SIX! Pooran puts Pakistan out of their misery with a pull that sends the ball flying over the midwicket fence! West Indies hammer Pakistan by seven wickets and begin their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign in style! Chase the target down in just 13.4 overs!
OUT! Amir gets a three-for on World Cup debut! Gets rid of Chris Gayle, who really was struggling out there at this point. Gets a thick top edge, lobbing the ball up in the air, offering Shadab a simple catch at backward point. WI 77/3
Gayle c Shadab b Amir 50(34)
Fifty up for Chris Gayle in 33 deliveries! He has had a tough time out at the crease, struggling with his fitness, but it is his big-hitting prowess that has put the Windies in a comfortable position. WI 72/2
OUT! Another wicket for Mohammad Amir, as Darren Bravo edges the ball to the slips, Babar Azam collecting it safely in the end. Bravo departs for a four-ball duck. WI 46/2
Bravo c Babar b Amir 0(4)
OUT! Amir breaks the partnership, with Hafeez taking a fine catch as Shai Hope departs while trying to boost his scoring rate. Hope gets a thick leading edge, with Hafeez running to his left from mid off, the ball landing safely between his palms in the end. WI 36/1
Hope c Hafeez b Amir 11(17)
OUT! Pakistan fold for 105. Straight, full and Oshane Thomas hits the base of the middle and leg stump. Wahab was backing away trying to throw his bat and milk whatever he could fails this time. Oshane finishes with four wickets to his name.
Riaz b Thomas 18(11)
OUT! Another short delivery and by now even the most casual cricket watchers know how that would have ended. Mohammad Hafeez has also thrown in the towel. He too doesn't have an answer to the short stuff dished out by West Indies bowlers. Oshane Thomas' pacy bouncer is too hot for Hafeez to keep down, he takes his eyes off the ball and lifts the ball towards fine leg, where Cottrell runs in and dives forward to take a good catch.
Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16(24)
OUT! And another one! Not sure what Hasaan Ali was trying to do there. Holder digs in back of a length delivery that was rising on Ali, who goes for an almighty pull, but was never in the position to get it from the middle, in fact it hits him high on the bat and the ball loops to mid off for the simplest of the catches.
Hasan Ali c Cottrell b Holder 1(4)
OUT! Shadab Khan has been caught plumb in front! He is beaten completely by pace. A length delivery on middle that might have straightened a touch, Shadab Khan was looking to work it away on the leg side, misses it completely.
Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 0(1)
OUT! Imad Wasim heads back to the pavilion as well. Another delivery that barely qualified as threatening has produced a wicket. Short of a length delivery and Imad mistimes a pull, gets some glove and the ball loops in Gayle's direction at first slip. A little late to react but he manages to take the catch.
Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 1(3)
OUT! West Indies review for a caught behind after the umpire deems it not out. On first look it seemed like it came off the hips but the replays showed why the West Indies player were optimistic with their shout. Holder angled this onto Sarfraz's hips, who was aiming to work it away behind square leg. A little bit of extra bounce and it takes the gloves and then on then on thigh pad before carrying to Shai Hope. Another wicket of a batsman, who is caught down the leg side. A little spike on the UltraEdge and West Indies celebrate.
Sarfaraz c Shai Hope b Holder 8(12)
OUT! Gone! Babar Azam has thrown his wicket away. It was not the best of the deliveries from Oshane Thomas, in fact it was a poor delivery – a short and wide ball, moving away from the batsman and he went for a languid cut, gets an edge and wicket-keeper Shai Hope dives across the first slip to grab a superb catch .
Babar Azam c Shai Hope b Thomas 22(33)
OUT! Andre Russell's ploy of persisting with the short ball works. This time it was not on the badge of the helmet, but was slanted slightly across, outside off stump and Sohail has a feel for it. He wanted cut it to backward point. The ball keeps climbing and gets a tickle to the wicket-keeper.
Shai Hope b A Russell 8(11)
OUT! Quick bouncer, right on the helmet, very similar to the one Archer bowled to Amla yesterday. Zaman is a little late on the pull, the ball pings into the front of the grille of the helmet and to Zaman's misfortune the ball rebounds off his helmet onto his gloves and then onto the stumps. Russell is over the moon.
Fakhar Zaman b A Russell 22(16)
OUT! Cottrell has Imam caught down the leg side. Short and angled into Imam's ribcage, who was looking to pull it away behind square leg, ends up getting some glove to Shai Hope. Cottrell marches and does his trademark salute. Early joy in West Indies camp.
Imam c Shai Hope b Cottrell 2(11)
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
West Indies vs Pakistan, LIVE updates
Toss: West Indies win toss and choose to field
And that brings us to the end of the second match of World Cup 2019, with West Indies trouncing Pakistan by seven wickets in a match that witnessed a little over 35 overs being bowled. The West Indies attack were brutal in their barrage of short deliveries, but the Pakistani batsmen did not help their case either with the kind of shots that they played. Plenty of positives for Jason Holder's side. For Pakistan, still a lot of time in their hands to bounce back from this disastrous outing.
Do join us in our coverage of tomorrow's double-header, with New Zealand and Australia taking on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Cardiff and Bristol respectively.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: If you lose toss in these conditions you will lose so many wickets early, it's always tough to come back into the game. It was tricky for half an hour, but this was a good batting track, we didn't bat well. I think we have to play positive cricket, didn't do well today but hopefully we'll bounce back. We know they have pace bowlers who will come hard at us, but we didn't play the short ball well. It was a bad day for us; I’m very confident my team will bounce back. It was good to see Mohammad Amir bowling well. We always get a lot of support in England, a big thank you to them. Want them to carry on.
Jason Holder, West Indies captain: We got off to a really good start. (Russell) He's an impact player and you all can see what he can do with the ball and bat. We were always in the game. In the past, we let teams get back, but credit to the boys the way they stuck to their task today. The kind of guy he (Russell) is, he will give his 100 percent every single time. It's good to have a young quick (Thomas). With such high totals, we need wickets. Chris started off tremendously. We wanted to start with a win, and very, very happy. We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. As I said, I don't have any expectations.
Most consecutive defeats in completed ODIs for Pakistan:
11 - Jan 2019 - May 2019*
10 - Oct 1987 - Mar 1988
9 - Nov 2009 - Jun 2010
Oshane Thomas is the Man of the Match for his figures of 4/27
Thomas: Great start for me, a youngster coming up. Andre Russell led the way, bowling some aggressive short stuff.I just stepped in and did the same thing. We executed our plans well today. Happy to bowl at anytime of the innings and win games for West Indies.
And that's the end of that. My journey to the ground was longer than the Pakistan innings today. Pakistan with a lot of questions to answer after that match regarding approach, team selection and morale. They looked like a team who were disinterested and already out of the tournament. If you are a West Indies fan, enjoy the ride that is West Indies cricket as this team could surprise many who gave them no chance of reaching the semi-finals
Largest victories for WI in ODI CWC by balls remaining:
239 v Scotland, Leicester, 1999
236 v Sri Lanka, Manchester, 1975
226 v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011
218 v Pakistan, Nottingham, 2019*
177 v Canada, Centurion, 2003
After 13.4 overs,West Indies 108/3 ( Nicholas Pooran 34 , Shimron Hetmyer 7)
A wide and a single at the start of Wahab's fourth over, before Pooran collects a four and a six off three deliveries to finish the chase off in style for the Windies, who win with more than 36 overs to spare! Disappointing outing for Pakistan today, with Mohammad Amir's spell being the only positive for them today. Their losing streak now extends to 11!
SIX! Pooran puts Pakistan out of their misery with a pull that sends the ball flying over the midwicket fence! West Indies hammer Pakistan by seven wickets and begin their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign in style! Chase the target down in just 13.4 overs!
FOUR! Slashed over the slip cordon has Pooran, and West Indies are now exactly one hit away from winning the game. WI 102/3
After 13 overs,West Indies 96/3 ( Nicholas Pooran 24 , Shimron Hetmyer 6)
Hasan returns to the attack with Pakistan virtually out of the reckoning by now. Hetmyer comes back for a risky second run, nearly getting run out in the process. Collects another brace three balls later, this one a lot easier. Single off the penultimate delivery. Five off the over. Windies need 10 to win!
After 12 overs,West Indies 91/3 ( Nicholas Pooran 24 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Pooran collects a single at the start of the over. Hetmyer then survives a dismissal scare when he mis-hits the ball towards deep square leg, where Imam puts in a dive but fails to grab the tough chance. Pooran collects his third boundary next ball, edging the ball over the slip cordon. He then follows it up with a lofted shot down the ground, clearing the long on fence. Hafeez gets close to the ball at deep square leg after Pooran slaps the ball in that direction, putting it down in the end. 14 off the over, with Windies needing just 15 more to collect their first points of the tournament.
SIX! This time hammered down the ground by Pooran, clearing the long on boundary! WI 89/3
FOUR! Another of those streaky boundaries over the slip cordon. Pooran collects his third boundary. WI 83/3
Pakistani fans trying their best to lift their team, but there are a lot of hands in pockets, heads bowed, shoulders drooped and head-shaking out there. Does this team look like a team that could make the semi-finals? The answer would have to be no. On the other hand the West Indies look like a team that opponents will be fearing because on their good days they are a force
Most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs:
9 - Javed Miandad, 1987
6 - Gordon Greenidge, 1979-80
6 - Andrew Jones, 1988-89
6 - Mohammad Yousuf, 2003
6 - Mark Waugh, 1999
6 - Kane Williamson, 2015
6 - Ross Taylor, 2018
6 - Chris Gayle, 2018-19*
After 11 overs,West Indies 77/3 ( Nicholas Pooran 11 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)
Gayle brings up his half-century with a single off the second delivery, with Pooran slashing the ball through point off the next delivery. Gayle's stay at the crease, however, comes to an end when he slashes the ball high in the air, offering Shadab a simple catch at backward point to depart for exactly 50. Hetmyer walks out to the crease next. Six off the over. Excellent spell from Amir so far.
OUT! Amir gets a three-for on World Cup debut! Gets rid of Chris Gayle, who really was struggling out there at this point. Gets a thick top edge, lobbing the ball up in the air, offering Shadab a simple catch at backward point. WI 77/3
Gayle c Shadab b Amir 50(34)
FOUR! Slashed and slashed hard! Pooran gets a bit of width, and smacks the ball hard through point! WI 76/2
Fifty up for Chris Gayle in 33 deliveries! He has had a tough time out at the crease, struggling with his fitness, but it is his big-hitting prowess that has put the Windies in a comfortable position. WI 72/2
After 10 overs,West Indies 71/2 ( Chris Gayle 49 , Nicholas Pooran 6)
Wahab bowls with the same field as his first over, with a third man and deep square leg in place. Gayle, though picks his spots around the ground to collect a six and two fours off the first three deliveries of the over. However, he's appears to be in a state of discomfort, his back appearing to be the reason behind it. 15 runs collected off the over. Windies are charging towards the target at more than seven-an-over at the end of the first Powerplay.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence has Gayle, who's probably wants to end this in a jiffy before his back gets any worse. WI 70/2
FOUR! Gayle arches his back and cuts the ball over point to collect a four right after the big hit. However, he's clutching his back after that shot, a sign of worry for the Windies camp. WI 66/2
SIX! The power that this man has! Another mishit that results in a six straight down the ground! WI 62/2
After 9 overs,West Indies 56/2 ( Chris Gayle 35 , Nicholas Pooran 6)
Amir continues from the other end. A leg bye and a single off the first couple of deliveries, with Windies requiring a little over eight overs to breach the 50-run mark. Pooran slaps the ball past Hafeez at mid on to collect his first boundary. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Pooran slaps the short ball from Amir past the man at mid on, collecting his first boundary. WI 54/2
After 8 overs,West Indies 48/2 ( Chris Gayle 33 , Nicholas Pooran 1)
First bowling change of the innings, with Wahab Riaz brought into the attack in place of Hasan Ali. The left-arm pacer, a last-minute inclusion in Pakistan's squad alongside Amir, starts off with a maiden, bowling a couple of short balls himself.
Well done, sir
After 7 overs,West Indies 48/2 ( Chris Gayle 33 , Nicholas Pooran 1)
Bravo departs for a four-ball duck after edging a back-of-length delivery to Babar at second slip, leading to the Windies losing their 2nd wicket with less than fifty on board. Pooran walks out to bat at 4, and collects a single off his first delivery. Couple of hiccups for Windies so far, but they're still expected to chase this down without much effort.
OUT! Another wicket for Mohammad Amir, as Darren Bravo edges the ball to the slips, Babar Azam collecting it safely in the end. Bravo departs for a four-ball duck. WI 46/2
Bravo c Babar b Amir 0(4)
After 6 overs,West Indies 46/1 ( Chris Gayle 33 , Darren Bravo 0)
Gayle slashes the ball over the slip cordon to collect another streaky boundary off the second delivery. Gayle edges the ball towards the slip three deliveries later, the ball landing well short of the fielder though. Gayle pulls the ball towards the cow corner fence off the last ball to collect another boundary for himself. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the cow corner fence by Gayle! Not one Pakistani fielder had a chance of stopping that! WI 46/1
FOUR! Gayle gets a thick edge that sends the ball flying over the slip cordon, all the way to the third man fence. WI 42/1
After 5 overs,West Indies 38/1 ( Chris Gayle 25 , Darren Bravo 0)
Hope starts Amir's third over with a lofted drive over mid off to collect his first boundary. His stay at the crease comes to an end two deliveries later though, as he gets a thick leading edge while attempting to punch the ball over mid off, Hafeez collecting the catch in the end. Bravo walks out to bat next. Gayle collects a single off the fourth delivery. Wide signalled off the penultimate ball, much to resounding boos from the Pakistani supporters at Trent Bridge. Six off the over.
Most sixes in ODI CWC:
39* - Chris Gayle*
37 - AB de Villiers
31 - Ricky Ponting
Chris Gayle in a hurry to get back to the hotel and chill. West Indies smashing Pakistan's bowlers to all parts. Some of the Pakistani fans have seen enough, they are going home. If ever a World Cup campaign had started badly - it's this one. A crumb of comfort for Pakistan though as a West Indies wicket falls
Chris Gayle has now completed 19,000 runs in international cricket.
OUT! Amir breaks the partnership, with Hafeez taking a fine catch as Shai Hope departs while trying to boost his scoring rate. Hope gets a thick leading edge, with Hafeez running to his left from mid off, the ball landing safely between his palms in the end. WI 36/1
Hope c Hafeez b Amir 11(17)
FOUR! Hope gets the room, and loft-drives over mid off to collect his first boundary! WI 36/0
After 4 overs,West Indies 32/0 ( Chris Gayle 24 , Shai Hope (W) 7)
Gayle makes room and lofts the ball high towards cow corner, not getting enough timing on the shot and coming back for a second. The Jamaican though, collects back-to-back sixes upon improving his timing, forcing Hasan Ali to change his angle. Single off the fourth ball. Hope collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes to Chris Gayle! This one wasn't as well-timed, but cleared the straight boundary regardless! WI 30/0
SIX! Muscled! Gayle clears his front foot and lofts the ball over long on for the first maximum of the innings! WI 24/0
After 3 overs,West Indies 16/0 ( Chris Gayle 9 , Shai Hope (W) 6)
Hope cuts the ball past mid off at the start of Amir's second over, coming back for a second as Hafeez cuts the ball off near the boundary. Hope then pulls towards the vacant deep midwicket region three balls later for another brace, forcing Gayle to speed up between the wickets. The right-hand bat chips the ball dangerously towards mid on in the penultimate delivery, the ball landing well short of the fielder. Dot to the end over.
Shai Hope has amassed 839 runs in his last 11 ODI innings at an average of 93.22. In these 11 innings.
After 2 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Chris Gayle 9 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
Hasan Ali from the other end, and he concedes a wide down the leg side off his second delivery. Gayle then collects back-to-back fours to put the bowler under pressure. Hasan responds with an lbw appeal that is turned down, presumably due to it pitching outside leg. 10 runs off the over.
FOUR! Back-to-back fours to Gayle, this time off the toe-end of the bat that sends the ball flying towards the wide third man fence. WI 12/0
FOUR! First boundary of the West Indies innings. Short ball from Hasan, Gayle top-edges this over the keeper, with the ball then running away to the boundary rope. WI 8/0
After 1 over,West Indies 2/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Shai Hope (W) 1)
Gayle gets going with a quick single in the second delivery. Shai Hope follows suit four deliveries later, keeping the strike in the process. Amir concedes two off his first over.
Chris Gayle needs to score eight more runs to complete 19,000 runs in International cricket. Gayle needs 63 more runs to become the third player with 19,000 International runs for West Indies as he scored 55 runs across three ODIs for ICC World XI.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 2 West Indies vs Pakistan Live Updates: A wide and a single at the start of Wahab's fourth over, before Pooran collects a four and a six off three deliveries to finish the chase off in style for the Windies, who win with more than 36 overs to spare! Disappointing outing for Pakistan today, with Mohammad Amir's spell being the only positive for them today. Their losing streak now extends to 11!
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: For the first time in years, the West Indies has a team which might go close to winning the tournament.
The top of the order features the imposing figure of Chris Gayle, who has been handed the additional responsibility of vice-captaincy. Gayle, 39, compiled two centuries and two half-centuries in the West Indies' recent series against England in the Caribbean.
File image of Jason Holder and Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP
"As a senior player it's my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team," says Gayle, who retired from ODI cricket briefly after the 2015 World Cup but made a return two years later. "This will probably be the biggest World Cup so there will be great expectations and I know we'll do very well for the people of the West Indies."
For a team who routinely oscillate between sublime cricket and farce and are cursed with a legendary ability to self-destruct, Pakistan will enter another World Cup as the proverbial dark horses with good memories of England.
Sarfraz and his men must heed the advice from someone who famously galvanised a traditionally fractious side to World Cup glory in 1992.
"Unpredictable – that's a word that us as coaching staff hate," coach Micky Arthur recently said in a video on the cricket board's website.
Squads
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date:
May 31, 2019
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rain plays spoilsport as Pakistan-Bangladesh, South Africa-West Indies warm-up matches end in no-result
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith guides Australia to victory over West Indies in warm-up match; Usman Khawaja suffers injury scare
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed denies tension within squad after 4-0 loss against England, feels team can rectify mistakes ahead of big event