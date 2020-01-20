Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After the second T20I was washed out on 18 January, the eyes will be on third T20I, where Ireland would be looking to seal the series. After the wash out, West Indies cannot win the T20I series as they are already 0-1 down in the series. Ireland had beaten the hosts by 4 runs in a closely-fought first T20I on 15 January.

Ireland had lost the ODI series by a margin of 3-0 and if they win the T20I series, it will definitely given them a lot to cheer about, ending the limited overs campaign on a high. West Indies would be aiming to make a comeback in the series and avoid an embarrassing series defeat against Ireland. Men in Maroon would be dependent on T20 veterans Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo to come up with the goods.

Paul Stirling and Kevin O Brien are in red hot form and the Windies' new ball bowlers will have their task cut out against them. With the rain pouring down and the pitch covered for a long time expectedly, the pitch might not be too batting friendly and which will give the bowlers some motivation. The first T20I was a run feat with over 400 runs scored in the match by the two sides combined. Expect the team which wins the toss to bowl first and restrict the opponent to a cheap total to chase it down.

Teams:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Boyd Rankin.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Brandon King.

