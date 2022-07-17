Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Visitors win by three wickets

WI vs BAN 2022 cricket Score update, watch WI vs BAN odi series today only. West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Commentary and Scores

West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 3rd ODI. AFP

Toss Update: Bangladesh opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the third ODI.

PREVIEW: Bangladesh have taken an unassailable lead in the ODI series and they would be looking the complete a whitewash in Guyana. West Indies on the other side, would seek to take away a consolation win.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Anamul Haque, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Updated Date: July 17, 2022 08:34:41 IST

