Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

West Indies Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 02 July, 2022

02 July, 2022
Starts (IST)
Match Abandoned
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

105/8 (13.0 ov)

1st T20I
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Match Abandoned

Bangladesh West Indies
105/8 (13.0 ov) - R/R 8.08

Match Abandoned

Shoriful Islam - 0

Nasum Ahmed - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Nasum Ahmed not out 7 4 1 0
Shoriful Islam not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Obed McCoy 2 0 16 1
Odean Smith 2 0 22 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/8 (12.5)

2 (2) R/R: 12

Nurul Hasan (W) 25(16) S.R (156.25)

c Brandon King b Odean Smith

Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Rain forces no-result

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket score and Updates

Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Rain forces no-result

West Indies take on Bangladesh in first T20I. AFP

PREVIEW: West Indies and Bangladesh begin the T20I series in Dominica. The home side clinched the two-match Test series 2-0 and would look to continue the perform in this T20I series.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Devon Thomas, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 03, 2022 10:51:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 in St Lucia
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 in St Lucia

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Hosts in the lead after John Campbell sets up seven-wicket win in Antigua Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Hosts in the lead after John Campbell sets up seven-wicket win in Antigua Test

John Campbell hit an unbeaten 58 as West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 1st Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

West Indies Vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts win by 7 wickets
First Cricket News

West Indies Vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts win by 7 wickets

West Indies take 1-0 lead in the series