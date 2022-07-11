Highlights, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana: Visitors won by six wickets

Bangladesh takes on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Guyana after the hosts left them in tatters in the Tests and T20I series. Bangladesh will look to have some consolation by performing well in the ODI series before ending the tour. Captain Tamim Iqbal had acknowledged that his side are comfortable in the ODI format.

With T20 World Cup looming around the corner, ODIs might not be of much relevance. But, with the ODI championship points at stake with every series, the games cannot be taken lightly.

Bangladesh have managed to win five out of their last six ODI series. West Indies on the other hand had their last win against Netherlands. The stats and the history of recent times are in favour of the Bangladesh tigers as the Men in Maroon last defeated them in an ODI series in 2014.

Bangladesh will miss one of their best players in Shakib Al Hasan. Whereas West Indies will play with their frontline team.

However, rain is expected to play a spoil sport throughout the match.

Probable XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Anamul Haque/Najmul Shanto, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman