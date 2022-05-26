Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, VEL vs TRL, Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers clinch win but Velocity through to final
Highlights, VEL vs TRL, Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers clinch win but Velocity through to final

23:19 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. Next up in the Women's T20 Challenge is the final between Supernovas and Velocity on Saturday. We still have more cricketing action in store for you, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. Who will face Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final? We'll find out on Friday. But, until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:16 (IST)

Jemimah Rodrigues is the Player of the Match. 

23:01 (IST)

After 20 overs, Velocity 174/9 

Velocity fall short by 16 runs in the game, finishing their innings at 174/9. But they would not mind that as they have reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022, where they will play Supernovas. 

22:56 (IST)

After 19 overs, Velocity 167/8 

Simran collects a boundary as Velocity reach the final of the Women's T20 Challenge. They surpass 159, which means Trailblazers are out of the tournament. Velocity will meet Supernovas in the final on Saturday. 

22:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Direct hit and Radha Yadav departs. One run completed bu Radha does not complete the bsecond as Rodrigues seals the deal. Simran run out (Rodrigues) 2

22:45 (IST)

After 17 overs, Velocity 154/6 

Four runs and a wicket come from Sophia Dunkley's over. Dunkley with the wicket of Kiran Navgire (69) . Velocity need just five more runs to qualify for the final, even though Simran and Radha have their task cut out for victory. 

22:42 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Stumped by Richa Ghosh as an entertaining knock by Kiran Navgire comes to an end. She gets an applause from fans as she walks back. Kiran Navgire st Richa Ghosh b Dunkley 69

22:35 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Trailblazers skipper Mandhana and Sneh Rana departs. Renuka with the wicket. Sneh Rana c Mandhana b Renuka Singh 11

22:33 (IST)

After 15 overs, Velocity 143/4

Velocity's Kiran Navgire with a historic achievement. She smacks a six to get to her fifty, off just 25 balls, and thus registers the fastest-ever fifty in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge. Velocity need another 16 runs to qualify for the final. 

22:27 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Kiran Navgire scores a fifty, the fastest fifty in history of the Women's T20 Challenge. Her knock comes in just 25 balls. 

19:10 (IST)

Velocity: Deepti Sharma(Captain), Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
18:24 (IST)

Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity vs Trailblazers

Trailblazers vs Velocity Head-to-Head:

Match played: 02

Trailblazers: 01

Velocity: 01

No result: 00

Trailblazers vs Velocity Previous Game Result:

Trailblazers beat Velocity by 9 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 5 November 2020.

Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Hello and Welcome to the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity and Trailblazers. Velocity won their opening match on Tuesday, beating Supernovas, and this contest provides a perfect opportunity for them to book the final spot. Stay tuned for updates.

Preview: Deepti Sharma’s Velocity will be looking to continue its winning ways when they clash with Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Thursday, 26 May.

The franchise is fresh off a win over Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas. On the other hand, the Mandhana-led side will be looking to put behind its 49-run defeat when it takes to the field on Thursday. The exciting Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 clash will be held in Pune.

Representational image. Sportzpics for IPL

Representational image. Sportzpics for IPL

For Velocity, overseas batter Laura Wolvaardt, skipper Sharma and Shafali Verma will be some of the players to watch out for. Trailblazers boast of players like Hayley Matthews and Richa Ghosh in their batting line-up, making it a battle worth watching.

When will the Trailblazers vs Velocity match be played?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will take place on 26 May.

Where will the Trailblazers vs Velocity match be held?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will the Trailblazers and Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match start?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 clash will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match on TV and online?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout), Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh, Saiqa Ishaque, Sujata Mallik, Rajeshwari Gyakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shradda Pokharkar, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Hayley Matthews, Arundhati Reddy, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jemimah Rodrigues.
Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, P Chandra, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Aarti Sharad Kedar, Natthakan Chantham, Maya Sonawane, Radha Yadav, Laura Wolvaardt, Shivali Shinde, Shafali Verma, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka.

Updated Date: May 26, 2022 23:19:53 IST

