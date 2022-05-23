Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, TBL vs SNO, Full Cricket Score: Supernovas thrash Trailblazers by 49 runs
Highlights

title-img
23:14 (IST)

Pooja Vastrakar's the Player of the Match for her brilliant 4/12 — her best T20 performance till date
22:57 (IST)

After 20 overs, Trailblazers 114/9 ( Renuka Singh 14 , Rajeshwari Gayakwad 7)


Dottin bowls out a tidy final over, conceding just a single, as Supernovas begin their quest for a third Women’s T20 Challenge title with a commanding 49-run win over defending champions Trailblazers! This is the biggest win in the history of the tournament in terms of runs!
22:42 (IST)

OUT! Alana King gets rid of fellow leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, leaving Supernovas needing one more wicket to complete a comprehensive victory over the Trailblazers. TBL 94/9

Yadav c Deol b King 7(12)
22:29 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Harleen Deol at sweeper point after a firm cut by Jemimah Rodrigues off Meghna Singh's bowling, and that should be it as far as this game's concerned. Trailblazers lose their eighth, and with victory now well beyond their reach, they'll hope the tailenders are able to gather some valuable runs and improve their NRR. TBL 86/8

Rodrigues c Deol b Meghna 24(21)
22:23 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar grabs her fourth wicket as Trailblazers crumble further! It's Salman Khatun who gets the marching orders this time, driving straight to Ecclestone at cover to depart for a seven-ball duck. TBL 73/7

Khatun c Ecclestone b Vastrakar 0(7)
22:20 (IST)

OUT! Two-in-two for Sophie Ecclestone in her second over, this time getting Arundhati Reddy stumped for a golden duck! Reddy had no clue about the whereabouts of the ball after getting a bat-pad deflection. Keeper Bhatia quietly collects the ball near the stumps and whips the bails off to complete a quick stumping. TBL 72/6

Reddy st Bhatia b Ecclestone 0(1)
22:17 (IST)

OUT! Ghosh holes out straight to the fielder at point while looking to accelerate as Ecclestone collects her first wicket of the evening. Ghosh departs after an indifferent innings, collecting just two off eight. TBL 72/5

Ghosh c Dottin b Ecclestone 2(8)
22:08 (IST)

OUT! The wickets continue to tumble as Alana King breaches Sharmin Akhter's defence with the latter looking to charge down the track. That's three wickets lost for just four runs for the Trailblazers. TBL 67/4

Akhter b King 0(4)
22:02 (IST)

OUT! That's the second time Punia's taken a fine catch in the V in a space of four deliveries, this time Sophia Dunkley heading back to the dugout for 1 as Vastrakar collects her third wicket of the evening. TBL 65/3

Dunkley c Punia b Vastrakar 1(2)
21:59 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar strikes on the other side of timeout and gets rid of the Trailblazers skipper to bring her side back in the game! Superb catch by Priya Punia at mid off as Mandhana departs after getting off to a promising start. TBL 63/2

Mandhana c Punia b Vastrakar 34(23)
21:43 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket for the Supernovas as Pooja Vastrakar strikes in her first over, getting the dangerous Hayley Matthews caught-behind for 18. TBL 39/1

Matthews c Bhatia b Vastrakar 18(14)
21:06 (IST)

After 20 overs, Supernovas 163/10 ( Taniya Bhatia 1 , )

OUT! Matthews strikes off the final ball of the Supernovas innings, trapping Chandu LBW for a two-ball duck as the Supernovas are bowled out for 163 after opting to bat!

Turned out to be quite the final over from the West Indian, who conceded just two runs while collecting as many wickets, in addition to Meghna's run out, to sign off with figures of 3/29. This has been a fine comeback from the Trailblazers in the slog overs, restricting Supernovas well short of the 180-mark that seemed gettable at one stage.

Chandu LBW Matthews 0(2)
21:03 (IST)

OUT! Now Meghna Singh's run out while pushing for a risky second run, falling fractionally short of the striker's end as Supernovas lose wickets in a heap towards the fag end of their innings. SNO 163/9

Meghna run out (Dunkley/Ghosh) 2(2)
21:01 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket of the evening for Hayley Matthews as she traps Ecclestone LBW off the first ball of the final over. The umpire, though had originally ruled it not out, and the West Indian all-rounder pushed for the review, getting the decision overturned after three reds on HawkEye. SNO 160/8

Ecclestone LBW Matthews 5(3)
20:57 (IST)

OUT! Big mix-up between Kaur and Ecclestone after the latter worked the ball towards the wide long on region. Kaur pushed for a second, but Ecclestone thought otherwise, resulting in the former getting stranded more than halfway down the track with Ghosh comfortably whipping the bails off at the striker's end. SNO 160/7

Kaur run out (Reddy/Ghosh) 37(29)
20:55 (IST)

OUT! Yadav strikes in her final over of the evening as Vastrakar ends up getting a top-edge while looking to smash the ball down the ground after skipping down the track. Results in an easy enough chance for keeper Richa Ghosh. SNO 155/6

Vastrakar c Ghosh b Yadav 14(12)
20:52 (IST)

After 18 overs, Supernovas 149/5 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 36 , Pooja Vastrakar 9)


Matthews, with two overs left in her kitty, returns in the 18th over. Good over from the offie with seven coming off it, including a couple of doubles to Vastrakar. Meanwhile, this is now the highest total in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge!

20:41 (IST)

OUT! Another soft dismissal for the Supernovas as Alana King ends up chipping the ball straight to Trailblazers captain Mandhana standing in the cover region. Timeout signalled by the umpire after the wicket. SNO 128/5

King c Mandhana b Khatun 5(4)
20:36 (IST)

OUT! Gayakwad is among the wickets now as Luus' stay at the crease comes to an end with the South African driving a full delivery straight to Renuka Singh at cover. SNO 121/4

Luus c Renuka b Gayakwad 10(11)
20:24 (IST)

OUT! Khatun strikes as the set Harleen Deol departs after getting trapped LBW for 35. Khatun fired one from round the wicket, the ball holding its line after pitching between middle and leg. Deol missed while looking to sweep, and the umpire raised her finger right away after a confident shout. Deol reviews straight away, and gets three reds on HawkEye. SNO 100/3

Deol LBW Khatun 35(19)
20:04 (IST)

BOWLED! Supernovas lose both openers now, as Punia departs after a steady 22 off 20 balls. Was looking to heave the ball leg side, hoping to play with the turn. The ball, instead, straightened after pitching along off and went under her blade, crashing into timber. SNO 63/2

Punia b Matthews 22(20)
19:55 (IST)

OUT! Trailblazers have their first wicket as Deandra Dottin's entertaining innings comes to an end. Punia pushed the ball towards square leg and sent her partner back after taking a couple of steps forward, but Dottin was already halfway down the track by then, and was well short of the non-striker's end when Sharmin Akhter broke the stumps with a superb throw. SNO 50/1

Dottin run out (Akhter) 32(17)
19:54 (IST)

The fifty partnership comes up between Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia inside the five-over mark, the former collecting a single in the penultimate ball of Arundhati Reddy's first over to bring up the milestone. SNO 50/0
19:11 (IST)

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Chandu V, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Sharmin Akhter.
19:04 (IST)

TOSS:

Supernovas win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat.

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana says she's happy to field first, which she would've chosen had the coin landed in her favour.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live update - Women's T20 Challenge 2022 TBL vs SNO cricket score, 1st WT20 Match Live Coverage: Dottin bowls out a tidy final over, conceding just a single, as Supernovas begin their quest for a third Women’s T20 Challenge title with a commanding 49-run win over defending champions Trailblazers! This is the biggest win in the history of the tournament in terms of runs!

Preview: The fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Monday, with two-time winners Supernovas taking on defending champions Trailblazers in the opening game this year.

The mini-tournament makes a return to action this year after the 2021 edition was cancelled by the BCCI, presumably due to the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic though the board never made an official statement on the same.

While the inaugural edition of the tournament was a one-off match between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, led by India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, the subsequent editions saw the addition of a third team in Velocity with the tournament following a round-robin format where each side plays the other teams once.

Smriti Mandhana (C)of Trailblazers and Harmanpreet Kaur(C) of Supernovas shake hands during the final of the Jio Womens T20 Challenge 2020 between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 9th November 2020. Photo by: Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI

Both Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Trailblazers counterpart Smriti Mandhana have lifted the Women's T20 Challenge trophy in the past. Sportzpics

The top two sides at the end of the league stage would then face off in the final.

The event will follow the same format this year, with the Supernovas facing Velocity less than 24 hours after the opening fixture on Tuesday. Two days later, the Trailblazers square off against Velocity in the final group game before the top two sides meet in the summit clash on Saturday, one day before the IPL 2022 final takes place.

India Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, meanwhile, is among the notable absentees from the tournament this year. Raj was earlier the captain of the Velocity franchise, which finished runners-up in the 2019 edition. Also absent this year is senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had earlier represented the Trailblazers.

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 23:16:15 IST

Tags:

