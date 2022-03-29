Highlights, Tata IPL 2022, SRH vs RR, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 61 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Tata IPL 2022, SRH vs RR 5th IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs and become the first team to defend a total this season. The eventual margin could have been bigger but for late flourish from Markram and Sundar

Preview: With a number of match-winners at their disposal, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with a new and refurbished Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the sides will start their campaign in Pune in an IPL clash on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals had a very busy mega auctions and their batting will rotate around captain Sanju Samson as well as Jos Buttler. In the auctions, they also lapped up young Indian players Devdutt Padikkal who can be a match-winner on his day.

Royals have also snapped up power-hitters in Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag in the middle order and this should give them a lot of depth.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will form a potent spinning combination. They will also be complemented with the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult taking up the mantle with the new ball.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will need all the experience of captain Kane Williamson who is the best batter in the side. Apart from him, his compatriot Glenn Phillips could well slot at the top of the batting order. There are also Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi who could take up the responsibility in the middle order. Abdul Samad, who was retained ahead of the mega auctions, can take up the role in the middle order.

The bowling attack will be led by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he will be given company by Umran Malik. They have also added Marco Jansen, who has been quite good for South Africa over the last six months.

Washington Sundar, is making a comeback along with T Natarajan and as far as the spinners are concerned, they have options in Shreyas Gopal or J Suchith.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 March.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

