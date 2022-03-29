Highlights, Tata IPL 2022, SRH vs RR, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 61 runs

Royals win!
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs and become the first team this season to defend a total. RR 210/6 beat SRH 149/7 (Markram 57*, Sundar 40; Chahal 3/22, Krishna 2/16, Boult 2/23) by 61 runs
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|210/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.5
|149/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Aiden Markram
|not out
|57
|41
|5
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|48
|0
|Riyan Parag
|1
|0
|14
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 133/7 (18.5)
|
16 (16) R/R: 12
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3(4)
Aiden Markram 12(4)
|
Washington Sundar 40(14) S.R (285.71)
c Shimron Hetmyer b Trent Boult
FIFTY!
Aiden Markram brings up his 50 from 39 balls but it hasn't been effective enough to change the outcome of the game or even bring it close
GONE!
Sundar looks to continue the big hitting and six getting but finds Hetmyer at long on this time. Brilliant cameo from Sundar to salvage some respect for the SRH and avoid a dreadful NRR from the word go. He goes for 40 and SRH are 133/7
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 119/6 ( Aiden Markram 44 , Washington Sundar 29)
24 runs and 14 runs from the last two overs and SRH gaining some respectibility with the target well out of sight. Markram on 44 from 36 balls and Sundar on 29 from 10 balls
GONE!
Chahal strikes and that is his 250th T20 wicket. Shepherd walks across, looks to sweep and misses to be bowled. Quicker ball from Chahal there and Shepherd misses the line completely
Shepherd b Chahal 24 (18), SRH 78/6
SIX! SIX!
Back-to-back sixes for SRH now and it comes from Shepherd's bat. First six of the innings is followed by a second as Coulter-Nile is taken apart. Near replicas both sixes - pulled on both and clearing the boundary line on both
GONE!
Abdul Samad comes down the track to Chahal, looks to heave and Parag at deep mid-wicket completes the easy catch. Five down and the nightmare continues for SRH
Samad c Parag b Chahal 4 (6), SRH are 37/5
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 32/4 ( Aiden Markram 13 , Abdul Samad 2)
Abhishek Sharma joins Williamson, Tripathi and Pooran in the dugout. Chahal gets his first wicket in the very first over. Just 9 from Sharma and SRH are 32/4 from 9 overs
GONE!
Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in the very first over. Abhishek Sharma tries to up the ante but doesn't clear the field as he would have liked. Gets too close to the ball, miscues the loft and finds Hetmyer at long-on
Abhishek Sharma c Hetmyer b Chahal 9 (19), SRH 29/4
Full toss from Ashwin and Abhishek Sharma slams it past the bowler. Riyan Parag tries his best to cut it out but fails in the end
GONE!
Nicholas Pooran is gone for a duck! Plumb! Trent Boult looked close to getting a wicket and he finally gets one. Full, angled in, Pooran misses the flick and is caught leg before. Discusses with his partner Abhishek Sharma and decides against reviewing. Wise decision that but this is going dreadfully for the Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pooran lbw Boult 0 (9)
GONE!
Prasidh Krishna gets his second wicket and that's poor batting from Rahul Tripathi. Short of length, outside off, the ball moves away slightly and Tripathi is beaten for pace and bounce. Samson with the simple take behind
Tripathi 0 (3)
After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 210/6 ( Nathan Coulter-Nile 1)
Rajasthan Royals finish on 210/6 from 20 overs. 7 runs from the final over. T Natarajan closes with 2/43. Samson (55), Padikkal (41), Buttler (35) and Hetmyer (33) among the runs
BOWLED!
Full from T Natarajan and the slog doesn't come out this time from Hetmyer. The ball dips in late and takes the leg stump.
Hetmyer b Natarajan 32 (13)
GONE!
Sanju Samson departs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting his first wicket of the season! Samad takes a smart catch after running across from long-on. Samson has little room on a back of length delivery, looks for the boundary but unable to clear the boundary
Samson c Samad b Bhuvi 55 (28)
SIX, FIFTY FOR SAMSON
Sanju Samson brings up his fifty from 25 balls. Talk about playing a captain's knock. Darted in flat and short by Sundar and it is dispatched with disdain. Pulled over mid-wicket for a six. Samson doesn't even bother checking the outcome, he raises his bat to acknowledge the applause.
GONE!
Umran Malik has his second wicket and Devutt Padikkal is bowled! Length delivery, Padikkal is beaten for peace. He seemingly tried to steer it down towards third man but is castled instead. End of the allotted overs for Malik (4-0-39-2) who started poorly but finishes with a wicket
Padikkal b Malik 41 (29)
Appeal, given not out, reviewed, GONE!
Umran Malik back into the attack. Pooran and Malik are very confident of a caught behind on Buttler. Umpire Bruce Oxenford is not convinced. Kane Williamson goes upstairs for the review. And there is a spike on UltraEdge. Buttler walks!
Buttler c Pooran b Malik 35 (28)
GONE!
Shepherd has his first IPL wicket. Short and Jaiswal is cramped for room, he tries to swing towards the leg side only to find Markram at deep sqaure leg
Jaiswal c Markram b Shepherd 20 (16)
Buttler survives!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the ball to swing away, Buttler has a big slash only to take an edge to first slip. But wait a minute, Bhuvi has overstepped. How big will this be? Buttler was gone for a duck!
Playing XI
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS
Kane Williamson spins, heads is the call and it comes tails. SRH have won the toss and opted to field
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Tata IPL 2022, SRH vs RR 5th IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs and become the first team to defend a total this season. The eventual margin could have been bigger but for late flourish from Markram and Sundar
Preview: With a number of match-winners at their disposal, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with a new and refurbished Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the sides will start their campaign in Pune in an IPL clash on Tuesday.
Rajasthan Royals had a very busy mega auctions and their batting will rotate around captain Sanju Samson as well as Jos Buttler. In the auctions, they also lapped up young Indian players Devdutt Padikkal who can be a match-winner on his day.
Royals have also snapped up power-hitters in Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag in the middle order and this should give them a lot of depth.
As far as the bowling is concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will form a potent spinning combination. They will also be complemented with the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult taking up the mantle with the new ball.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will need all the experience of captain Kane Williamson who is the best batter in the side. Apart from him, his compatriot Glenn Phillips could well slot at the top of the batting order. There are also Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi who could take up the responsibility in the middle order. Abdul Samad, who was retained ahead of the mega auctions, can take up the role in the middle order.
The bowling attack will be led by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he will be given company by Umran Malik. They have also added Marco Jansen, who has been quite good for South Africa over the last six months.
Washington Sundar, is making a comeback along with T Natarajan and as far as the spinners are concerned, they have options in Shreyas Gopal or J Suchith.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 March.
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match be held?
The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match start?
The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
