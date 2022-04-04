Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG, Full cricket score: Holder, Avesh star as Lucknow Super Giants win by 12 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 04 April, 2022

04 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

169/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 12
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

157/9 (20.0 ov)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Live Blog
Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad
169/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.45 157/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85

Match Ended

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Umran Malik - 1

Romario Shepherd - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Umran Malik not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 4 0 34 3
Avesh Khan 4 0 24 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 157/9 (20)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Romario Shepherd 8(8) S.R (100)

c Ayush Badoni b Jason Holder
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG, Full cricket score: Holder, Avesh star as Lucknow Super Giants win by 12 runs

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG, Full cricket score: Holder, Avesh star as Lucknow Super Giants win by 12 runs

23:51 (IST)

A win for SRH was not meant to be tonight. They will have to sort a few of their problems before their next game. For Lucknow, it was a sensational victory thanks to Avesh and Holder. That's all we have for you from this game. Tomorrow, we'll be back with live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
23:44 (IST)

LSG's Avesh Khan (4/24) is the Player of the Match 

Full Scorecard
23:37 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 157/9 ( Umran Malik 1 , )

SRH vs LSG Live Score: Done and dusted! Jason Holder the real game-changer for Lucknow as he collects three wickets in the final over. The West Indian finish with figures of 3/34 and SRH fall short by a dozen runs. Lucknow Super Giants script a sensational victory, it's their second win in the tournament. 

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Holder with three wickets in the final over as he removes fellow West Indian Romario Shepherd. Lucknow seal a sensation win by 12 runs 

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
wkt

OUT! QDK is all smiles, as are his Lucknow teammates as he completes the catch to see off Bhuvneshwar. Holder with the wicket yet again. Bhuvi is early to flick but it costs him his wicket 

Full Scorecard
23:15 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Sundar looks to go big, but doesn't get it as he finds KL Rahul who takes the catch. Jason Holder with a crucial wicket against his former side. Washington Sundar c Rahul b Holder 18

Full Scorecard
23:13 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 154/6 ( Washington Sundar 18 , Romario Shepherd 7)

SRH vs LSG Live Score: Andrew Tye resumes. In the fifth ball, Shepherd with a crucial six, hitting over long-on. In the last ball, Bishnoi drops a crucial catch. SRH need 16 runs off 6 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 144/6 ( Washington Sundar 16 , Romario Shepherd 0)

SRH vs LSG Live Score: Avesh Khan with a big over for Lucknow. He sees off Pooran and Abdul Samad off two consecutive balls. Romario Shepherd joins Sundar in the middle. Avesh finishes with impressive figures of 4/24. SRH need 26 off 12 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Two in two for Avesh Khan! Abdul Samad nicks this one to keeper de Kock and has to make the long way back. Lucknow still in it. Abdul Samad c de Kock b Avesh Khan 0

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Avesh gets the dangerman Pooran. Full toss and Pooran goes for the big one again, but finds Hooda at long-off. Pooran c Hooda b Avesh Khan 34

Full Scorecard
Load More

19:12 (IST)

Playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul(Captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

SRH: Kane Williamson(Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
19:04 (IST)

Toss update: SRH win the toss and Kane Williamson says they will bowl first. LSG skipper KL Rahul confirms Jason Holder making his debut for the team, replaving Dushmantha Chameera. 

SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: A win for SRH was not meant to be tonight. They will have to sort a few of their problems before their next game. For Lucknow, it was a sensational victory thanks to Avesh and Holder. That's all we have for you from this game. Tomorrow, we'll be back with live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 4 April.

Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson gestures during match 5 of the TATA IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 29 March, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson gestures during match 5 of the TATA IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 29 March, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, SRH conceded 210 runs and in reply could only manage 149 and that too primarily due to the innings of Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, came from behind to seal a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 4 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs SRH match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2022  match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shashank Singh, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Updated Date: April 04, 2022 23:57:51 IST

Tags:

