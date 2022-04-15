Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR, Full Cricket Score and Update: Tripathi, Markram guide SRH to third consecutive win

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR, Full Cricket Score and Update: Tripathi, Markram guide SRH to third consecutive win

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR, Full Cricket Score and Update: Tripathi, Markram guide SRH to third consecutive win

23:38 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 25th match of IPL 2022, a high-scoring encounter at the Brabourne Stadium with the likes of Dre Russ, Tripathi and Markram producing dazzling half-centuries. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:37 (IST)

Rahul Tripathi is the Player of the Match for his 71 off 37!

Tripathi: Enjoyed a lot, and knew winning against KKR was special. I did expect the ball to be pitched up, and it was up, so I went ahead with the shot. It’s been very special with KKR, and now with the Sunrisers, the first few games have gone nicely. There are days when it gets tough, but on the good days, I look to enjoy every moment.

23:37 (IST)

Kane Williamson: It was a step up. Kolkata keep coming hard. It was a competitive total and then a little bit of dew came in. The death bowling was superb too. Rahul played a superb knock as did Markram. (On Jansen and Markram) Both big players for us. (Jansen) He’s been a big part of our attack along with Bhuvneshwar. The guys are working really hard and there are signs of improvement.

23:26 (IST)

A heartwarming reunion between Tripathi and his former IPL coach

23:19 (IST)

IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Both KKR and SRH are among the six teams locked on six points each, but Kolkata (4th) find themselves three places above Hyderabad thanks to their superior Net Run Rate. Hyderabad, though, are certainly on the rise after getting off to a shaky start with back-to-back defeats.

23:18 (IST)

Plenty to ponder over for the Knight Riders after this drubbing

23:16 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: Feeling pretty drained and obviously disappointed after getting a good total on the board. It was a good total. Tripathi changed the momentum and didn’t allow us to settle. Credit to him. We need to sit back, reassess and come back stronger.

23:12 (IST)
six

After 17.5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 176/3 ( Aiden Markram 68 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 5)

FOUR! SIX! SIX! Aiden Markram finishes off in style, smashing Cummins all over the park in the final over of the day as SRH (176/3) hammer KKR (175/8) by seven wickets with over two overs to spare to collect their third win on the trot! The Orange Army are back in business and how!

23:09 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 158/3 ( Aiden Markram 51 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 4)

Narine returns, and bowls out a tidy over as Markram and Pooran decide to collect five singles in six balls. Markram, meanwhile, brings up his half-century in just 31 balls, and will hope to finish things off from here. SRH need 18 off 18.

23:08 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY up for Aiden Markram — his second this season! What a knock this has been from the South African, who has smashed five fours and two sixes so far and forged a brilliant 94-run third-wicket stand with Tripathi. The way he's going about business at the moment, he should easily guide his team past the finish line. SRH 156/3

23:37 (IST)

Rahul Tripathi is the Player of the Match for his 71 off 37!

Tripathi: Enjoyed a lot, and knew winning against KKR was special. I did expect the ball to be pitched up, and it was up, so I went ahead with the shot. It’s been very special with KKR, and now with the Sunrisers, the first few games have gone nicely. There are days when it gets tough, but on the good days, I look to enjoy every moment.
23:12 (IST)

After 17.5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 176/3 ( Aiden Markram 68 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 5)

FOUR! SIX! SIX! Aiden Markram finishes off in style, smashing Cummins all over the park in the final over of the day as SRH (176/3) hammer KKR (175/8) by seven wickets with over two overs to spare to collect their third win on the trot! The Orange Army are back in business and how!
23:08 (IST)

FIFTY up for Aiden Markram — his second this season! What a knock this has been from the South African, who has smashed five fours and two sixes so far and forged a brilliant 94-run third-wicket stand with Tripathi. The way he's going about business at the moment, he should easily guide his team past the finish line. SRH 156/3
22:56 (IST)

OUT! Rahul Tripathi departs for 71, getting caught at long on as Andre Russell breaks the 94-run third-wicket stand! Tripathi had collected his sixth maximum in the previous delivery, and was looking to make it back-to-back hits over the fence. Except he didn't quite time this one, and Venkatesh Iyer was eagerly waiting in front of the boundary to gobble this up. SRH 133/3

Tripathi c V Iyer b Russell 71(37)
22:33 (IST)

Rahul Tripathi brings up his half-century — his 8th in the IPL — in just 21 deliveries! He's smashed four fours  and as many sixes along the way! Brings up the milestone with a single in the final ball of the 10th over. SRH 95/2
22:30 (IST)

SIX! Markram smashes the ball over long on off Chakravarthy to bring up the fifty partnership for the third wicket with Tripathi! SRH 89/2
22:14 (IST)

BOWLED! Yet again does an SRH opener chop the ball onto the stumps — this time it's Kane Williamson off Andre Russell's bowling — breaking the second-wicket stand that was beginning to worry the Knight Riders. SRH 39/2

Williamson b Russell 17(16)
21:50 (IST)

BOWLED! Pat Cummins with the early breakthrough for the Knight Riders as he ends up chopping the ball onto the off stump to depart for 3. Just the start Kolkata would've hoped for during the interval. SRH 3/1

Sharma b Cummins 3(10)
21:20 (IST)

BOWLED! Suchith, bowling the final over of the innings, removes Khan as the KKR debutant departs for 5! Looks to smash the ball into the sea beyond Marine Drive, but ends up getting his leg stump rattled after missing the ball completely. KKR 158/8

Khan b Suchith 5(3)
21:15 (IST)

OUT! This is turning out to be an impressive final over from Bhuvneshwar as he concedes three from the first two balls before getting rid of Cummins off the third, the latter serving Jansen a simple catch at long on after getting a thick bottom edge. KKR 153/7

Cummins c Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 3(3)
21:08 (IST)

OUT! Rana's innings comes to an end as the KKR No 5 is caught behind while looking to steer a full delivery square through the off side. Except it was originally turned down by the umpire, and SRH skipper Williamson decided to take this upstairs. UltraEdge confirms the nick just as the ball's passing the outside edge. The 39-run sixth-wicket stand comes to an end. KKR 142/6

Rana 54(36)
20:48 (IST)

Fifty up for Nitish Rana — his 14th in the IPL and his first in 19 innings in the league! Brings up the milestone in 32 deliveries, collecting five fours and two sixes along the way. He'll hope to bat till the end and get Kolkata in the range of 160-170 from here. KKR 119/5
20:40 (IST)

OUT! Jackson gets a thick leading edge while looking to pull a short ball from Malik. The ball goes quite high up in the night sky and is swirling on its way back to the ground, and Natarajan, stationed at fine leg, does well to complete what isn't the easiest of chances. KKR 103/5

Jackson c Natarajan b Malik 7(7)
20:23 (IST)

BOWLED! Malik sets Iyer up with a couple of short deliveries before firing an inch-perfect yorker, beating the Kolkata captain with his pace! The partnership that was starting to look dangerous from the Sunrisers' perspective has been broken at the halfway stage. KKR 70/4

S Iyer b Malik 28(25)
19:57 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in three deliveries for Natarajan, as Sunil Narine departs right after collecting a six off his first ball of the evening. Attempts to steer this over the cover region, but serves up a simple catch to Shashank Singh. Shaky start for the Knight Riders after being asked to bat. KKR 31/3

Narine c Singh b Natarajan 6(2)
19:54 (IST)

BOWLED! What a start for Natarajan today! Gets one to seam into the batter and breach the gap between bat and pad, clattering into the stumps. Venkatesh departs as Kolkata lose both openers inside the powerplay. KKR 25/2

V Iyer b Natarajan 6(13)
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Marco Jansen strikes early, as Finch departs for 7 after getting an under edge! The Australia white-ball skipper was looking for an uppish drive over the cover region, but the ball didn't rise as expected. KKR 11/1

Finch c Pooran b Jansen 7(5)
19:13 (IST)

Teams:

KKR: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and skipper Kane Williamson opts to field
18:50 (IST)

Finch to make his debut for KKR!

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch is set to make his appearance for a ninth different franchise in the Indian Premier League. Finch has been handed his maiden cap by team mentor David Hussey minutes before toss. He's not the only debutant though, with Aman Khan also making his debut for the two-time champions today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live cricket score, 25th IPL Match Live Coverage: FOUR! SIX! SIX! Aiden Markram finishes off in style, smashing Cummins all over the park in the final over of the day as SRH (176/3) hammer KKR (175/8) by seven wickets with over two overs to spare to collect their third win on the trot!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score streaming, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday.

This match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and if the form of both the sides is anything to go by, we can hope for an exciting clash. After suffering two defeats on the trot, Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back and notched up two successive wins. KKR, on the other hand, have been fairly consistent, and have won three out of their five games so far. However, they lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals and need to bounce back to their winning ways.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson smashed 57 off 46 against GT, his first half-century of the season. Sportzpics

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

Here's all you need to know regarding when and where to watch SRH vs KKR match:

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 April.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), R Samarth, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson,  Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Alex Hales, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Pratham Singh, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Updated Date: April 15, 2022 23:38:31 IST

