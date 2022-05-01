Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK, Full Cricket Score: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss in high-scoring contest

SRH vs CSK Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live update: CSK make a winning comeback upon MS Dhoni’s return as leader as they hand SRH a 13-run loss to collect their third win of the season!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get back on the winning track when they will face Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The exciting fixture will take place on 1 May at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association.

During their earlier encounter in the tournament, the Hyderabad-based franchise clinched a comfortable victory over the Super Kings. The collective efforts of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Kane Williamson helped the team successfully chase down 155 runs with 14 balls left to spare. This time, CSK will try everything to turn the tables and keep themselves alive in the playoff race.

Both sides will step onto the field after suffering losses in their previous games. Chennai fell 11 runs short of reaching the target of 188 against Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in their last match.

In their previous outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to restrict the storm created by Gujarat’s Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan and lost the high-scoring contest in a gripping last over.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 May 2022.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards on Sunday. The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 7 pm.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

