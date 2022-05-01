Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK, Full Cricket Score: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss in high-scoring contest

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01 May, 2022

01 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

202/2 (20.0 ov)

Match 46
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

189/6 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad
202/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.1 189/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.45

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs

Nicholas Pooran (W) - 33

Marco Jansen - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Nicholas Pooran (W) not out 64 33 3 6
Marco Jansen not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mukesh Choudhary 4 0 46 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/6 (18)

36 (36) R/R: 18

Washington Sundar 2(2) S.R (100)

b Mukesh Choudhary
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK, Full Cricket Score: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss in high-scoring contest

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK, Full Cricket Score: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss in high-scoring contest

23:19 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 46 of IPL 2022, with Chennai Super Kings triumphing over Sunrisers Hyderabad in MS Dhoni's first game as captain this season! Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the Sunday double-header, and will join us tomorrow for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash.

For now this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)

Some areas for CSK to ponder upon going into their next assignment

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)

CSK back to doing CSK things

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 189/6 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 64 , Marco Jansen 0)

Choudhary bowls the final over. Pooran starts off with a six and a four to bring up his half-century in just 29 deliveries. Pooran continues to produce the fireworks as he smacks back-to-back sixes in the fourth and fifth deliveries, and can only collect a single off the final delivery, finishing unbeaten on 64.

CSK make a winning comeback upon MS Dhoni’s return as leader as they hand SRH a 13-run loss to collect their third win of the season!

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pooran steers a full delivery from Choudhary over backward point to complete a 29-ball half-century, even if it will likely go in vain in the end. SRH 175/6; need 28 off 4

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 165/6 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 41 , Marco Jansen 0)

What should’ve been a quiet over for Pretorius instead turns out to be a big one with Pooran dropped twice off his bowling — at deep square leg and long off in the first and third balls. The West Indian rubs salt on Pretorius’ wounds by collecting a couple of boundaries in the over. CSK decide to go upstairs after an LBW shout is turned down in the final delivery, and end up wasting it as the ball is found to be missing leg. 12 off the over. SRH need 38 off 6.

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 153/6 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 31 , Marco Jansen 0)

Mukesh Choudhary’s on a hat-trick at the start of this over. Ends up conceding a four in the hat-trick ball though as Singh goes for a lofted drive over mid off. Choudhary gets his third wicket in the fourth delivery as Singh is caught-behind for 15. He goes for the review, but to no avail as UltraEdge confirms the nick. Sundar gets off the mark right away with a brace, before he becomes Choudhary’s fourth victim of the evening as he gets his off stump rattled after missing a scoop. Six runs and two wickets off Choudhary’s third, and a victory is pretty much out of Sunrisers’ grasp now, with 50 left to be scored in 2 overs.

Full Scorecard
22:53 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Choudhary has a four-fer now, as Washington Sundar misses completely while looking to scoop the ball towards fine leg, getting his off stump rattled in the end. What an evening this has turned out to be for the young bowler! SRH 151/6

Sundar b Choudhary 2(2)

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Choudhary gets his third wicket as Shashank Singh is caught-behind for 15 off a short-of-length delivery. Singh goes for the review right away, and ends up burning it with UltraEdge confirming a nick. SRH 151/5

Singh c Dhoni b Choudhary 15(14)

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/4 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 31 , Shashank Singh 11)

SIX! Struck from the toe end of the bat, but Pooran somehow manages to get enough power on the shot for the ball to sail over the long on fence off Pretorius. The South African all-rounder keeps it tidy in the remaining deliveries, conceding four singles and a brace. 12 off the over. SRH need 56 off 18. They need a massive over from hereon if they are to stay in the hunt.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:01 (IST)

FOUR! Pooran steers a full delivery from Choudhary over backward point to complete a 29-ball half-century, even if it will likely go in vain in the end. SRH 175/6; need 28 off 4
22:53 (IST)

OUT! Choudhary has a four-fer now, as Washington Sundar misses completely while looking to scoop the ball towards fine leg, getting his off stump rattled in the end. What an evening this has turned out to be for the young bowler! SRH 151/6

Sundar b Choudhary 2(2)
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Choudhary gets his third wicket as Shashank Singh is caught-behind for 15 off a short-of-length delivery. Singh goes for the review right away, and ends up burning it with UltraEdge confirming a nick. SRH 151/5

Singh c Dhoni b Choudhary 15(14)
22:32 (IST)

OUT! Big blow to the Sunrisers' hopes as Kane Williamson is trapped leg-before by Pretorius, falling just three short of his half-century! Looks to slog the ball over the midwicket region, but misses the ball completely in the end and is struck on the hip right in front of off and middle. Decides to review it, and ends up burning it as the ball is shown to be hitting the middle of middle. SRH 126/4

Williamson LBW Pretorius 47(37)
22:12 (IST)

OUT! Markram had collected a six off each of the last two deliveries, and was perhaps looking to complete a hat-trick of maximums when he went for a wild slog off Santner's bowling. Hardly times the shot, and ends up offering Jadeja the easiest of catches at deep midwicket. SRH 88/3

Markram c Jadeja b Santner 17(10)
21:56 (IST)

OUT! Two-in-two for Mukesh Choudhary as he gets rid of Rahul Tripathi right after removing a set Abhishek Sharma. Tripathi departs for a golden duck after steering the ball straight into Simarjeet's hands at short third man. SRH 58/2

Tripathi c Singh b Choudhary 0(1)
21:55 (IST)

OUT! Mukesh Choudhary breaks the opening stand in the final over of powerplay as Abhishek Sharma fails to clear long on while looking for another big hit, with Dwaine Pretorius collecting a fine catch in the deep. SRH 58/1

Sharma c Pretorius b Choudhary 39(24)
21:51 (IST)

The fifty partnership comes up between Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson inside five overs, the former bringing up the milestone with a brace off Maheesh Theekshana in the fourth delivery of the fifth over. SRH 51/0
21:09 (IST)

OUT! Dhoni flicks a full delivery going down leg straight into the hands of the fielding standing at short fine. Departs after making a 7-ball 8. CSK 192/2

Dhoni c Malik b Natarajan 8(7)
21:00 (IST)

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out on his first century this season by just one run! Slaps a short, wide delivery from Natarajan straight into the hands of backward point. The marathon partnership has finally been broken in the death overs. CSK 182/1

Gaikwad c Kumar b Natarajan 99(57)
20:41 (IST)

SIX! It's Devon Conway's turn to bring up his half-century now! Gets a thick top-edge off a short ball from Jansen that flies over the keeper's head and sails over the long stop fence. Brings up the milestone in just 39 deliveries, collecting five fours and two sixes along the way. CSK 139/0
20:21 (IST)

The century partnership comes up between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway — CSK's first century opening stand this season. Smashes Aiden Markram for consecutive sixes before collecting a single to bring up the milestone in the 11th over.
 
20:16 (IST)

FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his second half-century of the season, taking just 33 deliveries to get to the milestone this time. Gets a thick top-edge off a thunderbolt of a delivery from Malik measuring 154 clicks, the ball flying over the keeper's head and running all the way to the long stop fence. CSK 83/0
20:06 (IST)

FOUR! Gaikwad slaps a short, wide delivery from Malik over cover to bring up the fifty-opening stand — CSK's first this season — with Conway! CSK 53/0
 
19:06 (IST)

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
19:04 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and skipper Kane Williamson opts to field

SRH vs CSK Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live update: CSK make a winning comeback upon MS Dhoni’s return as leader as they hand SRH a 13-run loss to collect their third win of the season!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get back on the winning track when they will face Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The exciting fixture will take place on 1 May at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association.

During their earlier encounter in the tournament, the Hyderabad-based franchise clinched a comfortable victory over the Super Kings. The collective efforts of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Kane Williamson helped the team successfully chase down 155 runs with 14 balls left to spare. This time, CSK will try everything to turn the tables and keep themselves alive in the playoff race.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Kane Williamson ahead of Match 46 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Kane Williamson ahead of Match 46 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Sportzpics

Both sides will step onto the field after suffering losses in their previous games. Chennai fell 11 runs short of reaching the target of 188 against Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in their last match.

In their previous outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to restrict the storm created by Gujarat’s Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan and lost the high-scoring contest in a gripping last over.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 May 2022.

Where will the  Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards on Sunday. The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1.  The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores updates and live commentary of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 01, 2022 23:20:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Test of wits between new captains Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya as CSK take on GT
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Test of wits between new captains Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya as CSK take on GT

Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum

IPL 2022: Facing Umran Malik in the nets is a nightmare, says SRH teammate Glenn Phillips
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Facing Umran Malik in the nets is a nightmare, says SRH teammate Glenn Phillips

In six IPL 2022 matches so far, Umran Malik has taken nine wickets at an economy of 9.13.

IPL 2022: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss to collect third win of season
Photos

IPL 2022: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss to collect third win of season

CSK returns to winning ways as MS Dhoni takes over captaincy with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway providing impetus in the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Sunday.