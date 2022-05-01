Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs MI, Full Cricket Score: MI snap eight-game losing run with five-wicket win

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 44 of IPL 2022, with Mumbai Indians finally ending their winless run in IPL 2022 with a tense five-wicket win. Rajasthan Royals though, remain in the reckoning in the playoffs race despite the loss as they remain second on the points table behind leaders Gujarat Titans.
That's it from us at Firstpost Sports for the day. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!
00:04 (IST)
Suryakumar Yadav is the Player of the Match for his 51
SKY: I think it was really important for me to stay on till the end. My job at No 3 was to take over from where Rohit left. Nevertheless, quite happy. It was a good one from the team’s point of view after losing so many. I love batting at all positions, but I love batting at No 3 as it allows me to pace my innings according to the situation. Spreads loads and loads of positivity, and in the practice sessions, we are enjoying each other’s company.
00:03 (IST)
Rohit Sharma: We try and field the best combination. Yes it has not worked for eight games, but one thing I can say is that we were not blown away by the opposition. We came close in a couple of games. Both of these guys are quite courageous. They want to do something special and they don’t want to go into hiding. It was a brave call when I got Shokeen to bowl to Buttler when he was well set. Yes he was hit for a few sixes, but in the end he got rid of him too, saving us 15-20 runs in the end.
23:47 (IST)
What a day in the IPL!
If you woke up this morning and got told Kohli will score a 50, MI will win a match and MSD will become captain, what would you say
Sanju Samson: “I think we could’ve scored a few more runs. Dew came in and it got a bit hard to bowl later. (Wickets getting tougher to bat on) Maybe, maybe not. It was difficult batting first here. Depends on the wicket we’re playing on.”
23:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 161/5 ( Tim David 20 , Daniel Sams 6)
Kuldeep Sen bowls is entrusted with the final over of the evening, and ends up bowling just two deliveres in the end. Pollard ends up playing a rash pull in the first delivery, getting caught by Mitchell at fine leg to raise hopes of an unlikely RR victory. Daniel Sams, though, walks out and smashes the ball out of the park first thing to bring the game to an end, with Mumbai finally having a W against their name after eight consecutive Ls.
23:40 (IST)
SIX! Daniel Sams finishes things off in style with a mighty hit over the midwicket fence as Mumbai Indians snap their eight-game losing run with a tense five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, collecting their first points of the season in the process! MI 161/5
23:37 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep removes Pollard in the first delivery of the final over, leaving Mumbai Indians needing 4 off 5 with five wickets in hand! Pollard looks to finish things off in style, going for a pull, unfortunately straight in the direction of the fielder at fine leg. MI 155/5
Pollard c Mitchell b Sen 10(14)
23:32 (IST)
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 155/4 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Tim David 20)
Prasidh Krishna bowls the penultimate over. David starts off with a single off the first ball before Pollard collects three consecutive doubles, bringing the required rate well below run-a-ball. A dot and a single to end the over. Mumbai Indians need just four more to collect their first win of the season!
Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Riding on the momentum of winning three matches on the bounce, a confident Rajasthan Royals will take on bottom-placed and out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals come into this match placed second in the standings and they have lost only two games and won six while Mumbai Indians are already out of the race after having lost all their eight matches so far.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson. Sportzpics
There will be a lot of focus on Mumbai Indians’ batting order against a well-rounded Rajasthan bowling unit, especially after their failure in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be played?
The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 April.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be held?
The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match start?
The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch RR vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match.
