  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs MI, Full Cricket Score: MI snap eight-game losing run with five-wicket win
00:06 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 44 of IPL 2022, with Mumbai Indians finally ending their winless run in IPL 2022 with a tense five-wicket win. Rajasthan Royals though, remain in the reckoning in the playoffs race despite the loss as they remain second on the points table behind leaders Gujarat Titans.

That's it from us at Firstpost Sports for the day. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

00:04 (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav is the Player of the Match for his 51

SKY: I think it was really important for me to stay on till the end. My job at No 3 was to take over from where Rohit left. Nevertheless, quite happy. It was a good one from the team’s point of view after losing so many. I love batting at all positions, but I love batting at No 3 as it allows me to pace my innings according to the situation. Spreads loads and loads of positivity, and in the practice sessions, we are enjoying each other’s company.

00:03 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: We try and field the best combination. Yes it has not worked for eight games, but one thing I can say is that we were not blown away by the opposition. We came close in a couple of games. Both of these guys are quite courageous. They want to do something special and they don’t want to go into hiding. It was a brave call when I got Shokeen to bowl to Buttler when he was well set. Yes he was hit for a few sixes, but in the end he got rid of him too, saving us 15-20 runs in the end.

23:47 (IST)

What a day in the IPL!

23:47 (IST)

A unique feat for Sams today

23:44 (IST)

Sanju Samson: “I think we could’ve scored a few more runs. Dew came in and it got a bit hard to bowl later. (Wickets getting tougher to bat on) Maybe, maybe not. It was difficult batting first here. Depends on the wicket we’re playing on.”

23:44 (IST)

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 161/5 ( Tim David 20 , Daniel Sams 6)

Kuldeep Sen bowls is entrusted with the final over of the evening, and ends up bowling just two deliveres in the end. Pollard ends up playing a rash pull in the first delivery, getting caught by Mitchell at fine leg to raise hopes of an unlikely RR victory. Daniel Sams, though, walks out and smashes the ball out of the park first thing to bring the game to an end, with Mumbai finally having a W against their name after eight consecutive Ls.

23:40 (IST)
six

SIX! Daniel Sams finishes things off in style with a mighty hit over the midwicket fence as Mumbai Indians snap their eight-game losing run with a tense five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, collecting their first points of the season in the process! MI 161/5

23:37 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kuldeep removes Pollard in the first delivery of the final over, leaving Mumbai Indians needing 4 off 5 with five wickets in hand! Pollard looks to finish things off in style, going for a pull, unfortunately straight in the direction of the fielder at fine leg. MI 155/5

Pollard c Mitchell b Sen 10(14)

23:32 (IST)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 155/4 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Tim David 20)

Prasidh Krishna bowls the penultimate over. David starts off with a single off the first ball before Pollard collects three consecutive doubles, bringing the required rate well below run-a-ball. A dot and a single to end the over. Mumbai Indians need just four more to collect their first win of the season!

Load More

19:07 (IST)

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:02 (IST)

TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to bowl

RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live update: SIX! Daniel Sams finishes things off in style with a mighty hit over the midwicket fence as Mumbai Indians snap their eight-game losing run with a tense five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, collecting their first points of the season in the process! MI 161/5.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Riding on the momentum of winning three matches on the bounce, a confident Rajasthan Royals will take on bottom-placed and out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match placed second in the standings and they have lost only two games and won six while Mumbai Indians are already out of the race after having lost all their eight matches so far.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during toss of match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson. Sportzpics

There will be a lot of focus on Mumbai Indians’ batting order against a well-rounded Rajasthan bowling unit, especially after their failure in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match start?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch RR vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Updated Date: May 01, 2022 00:07:05 IST

