Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win

That's all we have from this match for you. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. We'll be back tomorrow, with LIVE coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans. Until then, goodbye and good night!
Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|165/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.25
|162/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.1
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Marcus Stoinis
|not out
|38
|17
|2
|4
|Avesh Khan
|not out
|7
|2
|0
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|0
|35
|1
|Kuldeep Sen
|4
|0
|35
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 126/8 (17.5)
|
36 (36) R/R: 16.61
Avesh Khan 7(2)
Marcus Stoinis 28(11)
|
Dushmantha Chameera 13(7) S.R (185.71)
lbw b Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 162/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 38 , Avesh Khan 7)
RR vs LSG Live Score: Kuldeep Sen with the final over of the match. Avesh with a single, and that is followed by three dots. Fifth ball, Stoinis goes for a four, but it's too late. Stoinis finishes over with a six, but that does not matter as RR edge LSG by three runs!
After 19 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 151/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 28 , Avesh Khan 6)
Prasidh Krishna back into the attack. He starts off with a wide. Avesh Khan is well and safe after an attempt at a run-out at the bowler's end. More crucial runs from the over as 19 runs come off it.
After 18 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 132/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 10 , Avesh Khan 6)
RR vs LSG Live Score: Chahal is in for his final over. RR review for LBW against Chameera. Three reds there, and the original decision of not out is reversed. It's OUT! LSG need 34 off 12 balls to win and two wickets remaining.
OUT! Chahal traps Chameera LBW. Originally, the decision is not out but after RR review this, three reds are shown on ball-tracking and decision is reversed in favour of RR. Chameera lbw b Chahal 13
After 17 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 117/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 3 , Dushmantha Chameera 13)
RR vs LSG Live Score: Boult, who began all the carnage in the very first over of the chase, is back for his final over. Chameera with a crucial boundary towards deep midwicket. Important over for LSG as 11 runs come off it. Still another 49 required off 18 balls.
After 16 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 106/7 ( Marcus Stoinis 1 , Dushmantha Chameera 4)
RR vs LSG Live Score: Rajasthan get the crucial wicket of de Kock as Chahal strikes. De Kock looks to go big but finds Parag at long-on. More misery for Lucknow as they lose Krunal as well in the same over. RR are all smiles but things not going right for Lucknow. Mind you, Chahal still has one more over to go!
OUT! Cleaned up and it's Chahal with the wicket again. Krunal goes for the sweep but completely misses, with the ball hitting the stumps. Krunal Pandya b Chahal 22
OUT! All over for Lucknow? De Kock has been there since the start of the chase, but has to depart this time. He's caught by the fielder at long-on and Chahal celebrates. de Kock c Riyan Parag b Chahal 39
OUT! Caught by Gowtham at fine leg and Parag has to depart. Holder with the wicket . Riyan Parag c Gowtham b Holder 8
OUT! Cleaned up and van der Dussesn departs! This is top stuff from K Gowtham! van der Dussen b Gowtham 4
OUT! Padikkal goes for the reverse sweep, but gets a top edge towards Holder at slip. Padikkal c Holder b Gowtham 29
OUT! Misses the flick and Samson is struck LBW off Holder's ball. It was a full toss onto the stumps. Samson lbw b Holder 13
OUT! Buttler misses the connection in this one but it's a swinging delivery from Avesh that knocks over the middle stump. Buttler b Avesh Khan 13
Playing XIs
RR XI: Sanju Samson(Captain), Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
LSG XI: KL Rahul(Captain), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
RR vs LSG Live Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back after their blip against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they take on an in-form Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The RR vs LSG match will be the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Rajasthan Royals come into this encounter with a loss in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but they still look a well-balanced unit to challenge Lucknow. Their batting line-up in Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Devdutt Padikkal has looked good while their bowling seems to have all their bases covered. They now need more intensity in the powerplay overs with the bat against a rather strong LSG bowling attack.
Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have bounced back after their defeat to Gujarat Titans to win their next three matches on the bounce. KL Rahul needs to be aggressive at the top of the order since Lucknow bat deep with the inclusion of Jason Holder and K Gowtham.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 April.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match start?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
