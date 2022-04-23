Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: SRH cruise to nine-wicket win inside eight overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 23 April, 2022

23 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

68/10 (16.1 ov)

Match 36
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

72/1 (8.0 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad
68/10 (16.1 ov) - R/R 4.21 72/1 (8.0 ov) - R/R 9

Match Ended

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Rahul Tripathi - 7

Kane Williamson (C) - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) not out 16 17 2 0
Rahul Tripathi not out 7 3 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 3 0 31 0
Harshal Patel 2 0 18 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 64/1 (7.2)

8 (8) R/R: 12

Abhishek Sharma 47(28) S.R (167.85)

c Anuj Rawat b Harshal Patel




22:33 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 36 of the 15th edition of the IPL, and boy what a one-sided game that turned out to be. RCB have every reason to fear 23rd of April moving forwards, getting bundled out for 68 exactly five years after their 49 all out against KKR. The SRH attack was a well-oiled machine today, breathing fire and barely giving the RCB time to settle at the crease. Opener Abhishek Sharma too scored some valuable runs, his 28-ball 47 coming as a much-needed boost to his confidence.


Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. On behalf of my colleagues, this is Amit wishing you all a good night!


22:33 (IST)

Marco Jansen is the Player of the Match for his haul of 3/25!


22:11 (IST)

An absolutely one-sided result today!
 


22:11 (IST)

Must've been a hell of a pep talk from KW after the first two defeats


22:05 (IST)

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 72/1 ( Kane Williamson (C) 16 , Rahul Tripathi 7)

Williamson collects a single off the first delivery. Sharma then holes out to the fielder at long on while looking to wrap things up in style, going for a slog down the ground only to get caught by Anuj Rawat. Single off the fourth and fifth deliveries before Tripathi finishes things off with a six over the backward square-leg fence, sealing a nine-wicket win for Hyderabad inside eight overs!


22:02 (IST)
six

SIX! Rahul Tripathi finishes off in style with a stylish flick behind square off Harshal Patel, clearing the fence comfortably, as Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down the 69-run target inside eight overs with nine wickets in hand! SRH 72/1


21:57 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Sharma perishes just three short of a well-deserved half-century. Looks to get the Sunrisers past the finish line with a flourish, going for a slog down the ground, but ends up offering Anuj Rawat a sitter in front of the boundary. SRH 64/1
 

Sharma c Rawat b Patel 47(28)


21:55 (IST)

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 63/0 ( Abhishek Sharma 47 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)

Spin introduced on the other side of the powerplay with Hasaranga replacing Harshal. Williamson dances down the pitch and smashes the ball down the ground for a four off the first ball, bringing the equation down to single figures. Seven from the over, with SRH just one hit over the fence away from a huge win.


21:52 (IST)

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 56/0 ( Abhishek Sharma 46 , Kane Williamson (C) 8)

Now Williamson helps himself to his first boundary, opening the face of his bat and placing it between slip and gully for the ball to run away to third man. Abhishek later collects back-to-back fours, bringing up the fifty partnership with Williamson in the process. Just 13 more needed for SRH at the end of the powerplay.


21:51 (IST)
four

FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine leg fence by Abhishek off Hazlewood that brings up the fifty opening stand with Williamson inside the batting powerplay! SRH 52/0
 


Highlights

title-img
22:33 (IST)

Marco Jansen is the Player of the Match for his haul of 3/25!

22:02 (IST)

SIX! Rahul Tripathi finishes off in style with a stylish flick behind square off Harshal Patel, clearing the fence comfortably, as Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down the 69-run target inside eight overs with nine wickets in hand! SRH 72/1
21:57 (IST)

OUT! Sharma perishes just three short of a well-deserved half-century. Looks to get the Sunrisers past the finish line with a flourish, going for a slog down the ground, but ends up offering Anuj Rawat a sitter in front of the boundary. SRH 64/1
 

Sharma c Rawat b Patel 47(28)
21:51 (IST)

FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine leg fence by Abhishek off Hazlewood that brings up the fifty opening stand with Williamson inside the batting powerplay! SRH 52/0
 
21:04 (IST)

After 16.1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 68/10 ( Josh Hazlewood 3 , )

OUT! Siraj is the last man to fall, skieing the ball towards cover where Williamson pulls off a superb catch running backwards, as Bhuvneshwar grabs the remaining wicket of the innings. With that, RCB have been bundled out for 68 — exactly five years since their infamous 49 all out against KKR!

Siraj c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 2(4)
20:55 (IST)

BOWLED! Natarajan strikes for a third time today, once again sending the stumps flying around! Hasaranga swings his bat looking to take the aerial route over midwicket, but misses it completely. Timeout signalled after the dismissal. RCB 65/9

Hasaranga b Natarajan 8(19)
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Another peach of a delivery from Natarajan that sends the off-stump into a cartwheel. The left-arm seamer slanted this across to the right-handed Patel, the ball nipping away after pitching between middle and leg, and getting just about enough movement to beat Patel's outside edge and clip the top of off. Bangalore two wickets away from getting bundled out now! RCB 55/8

Patel b Natarajan 4(8)
20:32 (IST)

OUT! Further trouble for the Royal Challengers with Shahbaz caught-behind off Malik's bowling in the speedster's second over of the evening. The umpires take this upstairs to check if it's a clean catch or not, and ultimately rule it in favour of the bowling side. Third dismissal for Pooran in a space of two overs. RCB 49/7

Ahmed c Pooran b Malik 7(12)
20:28 (IST)

OUT! What an over this is turning out to be for the left-arm spinner! Suchith gets rid of the in-form Dinesh Karthik this time, getting him caught-behind. Except the umpire initially ruled it a wide. SRH opt for the review, and UltraEdge confirms contact between the ball and DK's glove. RCB 47/6

Karthik c Pooran b Suchith 0(3)
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Suchith strikes just when the fifth wicket stand is starting to look dangerous from SRH's perspective. Prabhudessai dances down the track looking to smash the ball over the bowler's head, but misses completely. Pooran whips the bails off in a flash. RCB 47/5

Prabhudessai st Pooran b Suchith 15(20)
19:57 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Williamson at mid off as the wickets continue to tumble for the Royal Challengers, this time Glenn Maxwell heading back to the dugout after getting off to a promising start. Maxwell looked to take the aerial route down the ground, but hardly got any timing on it. Natararaj strikes in his first over of the evening! RCB 20/4

Maxwell c Williamson b Natarajan 12(11)
19:42 (IST)

OUT! What a first over for Marco Jansen as he collects his third wicket inside six deliveries! This time it's Anuj Rawat nicking the ball to the slips as he departs for a two-ball duck. Bangalore in serious trouble after being asked to bat. RCB 8/3

Rawat c Markram b Jansen 0(2)
19:40 (IST)

OUT! Another golden duck for Virat Kohli, who seems to be going through the worst patch of his career at the moment! Jansen fires this full and wide to the former RCB skipper, and Kohli decides to stretch his arms for a drive — and nick the ball to the man at second slip. He's on a hat-trick! RCB 5/2

Kohli c Markram b Jansen 0(1)
19:38 (IST)

BOWLED! Marco Jansen gets the early breakthrough for the Sunrisers, uprooting the off-stump with a jaffa of a delivery! Du Plessis was looking to defend, but the ball narrowly beat the outside edge to crash into the off stump. RCB 5/1

Du Plessis b Jansen 5(6)
19:05 (IST)

Teams:

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and skipper Kane Williamson opts to field

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update — Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket score , 36th IPL Match Live Coverage: Tripathi finishes things off with a six over the backward square-leg fence off Patel as SRH thrash RCB by nine wickets with 12 overs to spare!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning ways when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Both the teams will step into the ground at the back of victories in their previous games. Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a comfortable win against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Their batters clicked well for them to cross the 180-run mark in 20 overs.

RCB's skipper Faf Du Plessis top scored for the team with a blazing 96 runs off 64 deliveries. Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell also displayed some fireworks. However, former captain Virat Kohli had to leave the crease with a golden duck. In reply, Lucknow only managed to get 163 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Josh Hazlewood turned out to be the best performer among the RCB bowlers. The right-arm pacer scalped four wickets and also bowled four economical overs. RCB is at the second spot on the table with 10 points in seven matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players during match 31 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 19th April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore currently find themselves at the third spot on the points table with five runs from seven outings. Sportzpics

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be coming out to play with four consecutive wins under their belt. In their previous game against Punjab Kings, the Kane Williamson-led side successfully chased down 152 runs with seven balls to spare. Winning the toss, Williamson invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Among the Punjab batters, only Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan managed to cross the 20-run mark. Livingstone top-scored with a 33-ball 60 and helped his side reach a decent score of 151 runs.

Despite losing Williamson early, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran successfully led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finishing line in the 19th over. Aiden Markram was the highest scorer for them with an unbeaten 41-run knock. Hyderabad are now at the fifth position with 8 points.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 23 April, 2022.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RBC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RCB vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 23, 2022 22:19:31 IST

Tags:

