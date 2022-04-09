Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI, Full cricket score: Rawat, Kohli star as Bangalore win by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 09 April, 2022

09 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

151/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 18
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

152/3 (18.3 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore
151/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.55 152/3 (18.3 ov) - R/R 8.22

Glenn Maxwell - 8

Dinesh Karthik (W) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik (W) not out 7 2 0 1
Glenn Maxwell not out 8 2 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 31 0
Dewald Brevis 0.3 0 8 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 144/3 (18.1)

8 (8) R/R: 24

Virat Kohli 48(36) S.R (133.33)

lbw b Dewald Brevis
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI, Full cricket score: Rawat, Kohli star as Bangalore win by 7 wickets

23:47 (IST)

That's all we have for you from tonight's cricketing action from the IPL. Tomorrow, there's another double header. KKR take on DC in the first game that starts at 3.30 pm IST, while RR face LSG in the second match that gets underway at 7.30 pm. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:45 (IST)

RCB's Anuj Rawat is the Player of the Match for his 47-ball 66 

23:22 (IST)

After 18.3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 152/3 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 7 , Glenn Maxwell 8)

Dewald Brevis with a wicket in his very first ball, and he gets rid of Kohli. Glenn Maxwell is the new batter, and he finishes it off comfortably, with consecutive fours as RCB win by seven wickets! 

23:18 (IST)

OUT! Kohli is miffed with his wicket. He's given out and goes for the review, but to no avail. Kohli lbw b Brevis 48

23:16 (IST)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 144/2 ( Virat Kohli 48 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 7)

Dinesh Karthik with a smacking six over deep midwicket in the last ball to ease RCB's pressure. RCB need just eight runs off 12 balls. 

23:10 (IST)

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/2 ( Virat Kohli 42 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 0)

A review by MI for LBW against Rawat. It was a yorker from Unadkat, no bat involved, ball-tracking shows it's pitching outside leg and the original verdict of Not Out stands. Mumbai have lost a review and have only one remaining. However, a few balls later, Rawat falls fractionally short of safety while attempting a second run, as the fielder from mid-on gets the direct hit right. Dinesh Karthik is the new batter. 

23:08 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rawat's innings comes to an end. He narrowly falls short of safety. Kohli wants to go for a second run and Rawat obeys, but it's a direct hit from mid-on that ends Rawat's innings. Anuj Rawat run out (Ramandeep Singh ) 66

23:03 (IST)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/1 ( Anuj Rawat 60 , Virat Kohli 40)

RCB vs MI Live Score: Rawat with a pull over deep backward square for a six, as 11 runs come off Pollard's latest over. RCB need 30 runs off 24 balls. 

22:56 (IST)

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 111/1 ( Anuj Rawat 52 , Virat Kohli 38)

Brevis at deep midwicket drops Kohli in the 15th over, while the Indian batter scores a boundary. Nine off the over and it's time for a time-out. RCB need 41 runs off 30 balls.  

22:49 (IST)

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/1 ( Anuj Rawat 51 , Virat Kohli 30)

Anuj Rawat works through midwicket to not only collect a single, but also register his maiden IPL half-century. It's been a confident knock from the youngster from Uttarakhand as he reaches the milestone in 38 balls. Kohli later hits Bumrah for a four, clearing the deep midwicket fence. Fifty partnership comes up between Kohli and Rawat. RCB need 50 off 36 balls. 

Highlights

title-img
23:08 (IST)

OUT! Rawat's innings comes to an end. He narrowly falls short of safety. Kohli wants to go for a second run and Rawat obeys, but it's a direct hit from mid-on that ends Rawat's innings. Anuj Rawat run out (Ramandeep Singh ) 66
22:44 (IST)

FIFTY! Maiden IPL half-century for Anuj Rawat! He gets to the milestone in 38 balls. Such a confident knock! 
22:22 (IST)

OUT! Hit it straight to long-on and du Plessis has to depart. Unadkat with the crucial wicket for MI. du Plessis c Suryakumar Yadav b Unadkat 16
21:14 (IST)

FIFTY! Suryakumar gets to his half-century at a much-needed time, his second this season. 
20:46 (IST)

OUT! More misery to Mumbai Indians as Ramandeep is edged and caught by DK. Harshal Patel with the wicket. Ramandeep was looking to play away from his body, but instead caught the edge and onto the hands of the RCB keeper.  Ramandeep Singh c Karthik b Harshal Patel 6
20:30 (IST)

OUT! Pollard is struck LBW by Hasaranga. There's an MI review against this, but the impact shows it was clipping leg-stump. Decision stands. Pollard lbw b Hasaranga 0
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Run-out by Maxwell and Tilak Verma has to depart. Varma hit towards the off-side and took off, but failed to notice how close Maxwell was at short-cover. Maxwell makes no mistake with the direct hit. Tilak Varma run out (Maxwell) 0
20:21 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Siraj around third man and Kishan has to depart. Akash Deep with the wicket for RCB. Ishan Kishan c Siraj b Akash Deep 26
20:16 (IST)

OUT! Plumb LBW and Brevis has to go. Wanindu Hasaranga with the wicket for RCB. It's a straight delivery but Brevis plays for the turn and ends up playing all around the delivery. Brevis lbw b Hasaranga 8
20:03 (IST)

OUT! Harshal Patel strikes after powerplay. A deceptive slower off-cutter, Rohit gets a leading edge only to find the bowler himself take the catch. Rohit c and b Harshal Patel 26

RCB vs MI Live Score: Things not going MI's way at the moment. Not at all. Hasaranga with the crucial wicket of Kieron Pollard, who departs for a golden duck. Pollard is struck LBW, with the ball clipping leg-stump as its shown in ball-tracking. Ramandeep and Suryakumar will look to produce something for MI. Akash Deep bowls the next over and goes for six runs with SKY collecting a boundary off the last ball.

Preview: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on  Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 9 April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have impressed everyone with their clinical performance in the last two games, will eye to continue their winning run when they meet a struggling Mumbai Indians.

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022
Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have not been at their absolute best and have lost all their 3 matches so far. While their batting has been fairly consistent, the bowling has been below par. The side will try to turn the table of fortune when they square off tonight.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 April.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match start?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards and the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

 

Updated Date: April 09, 2022 23:48:33 IST

