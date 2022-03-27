Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB, Full cricket score: Odean Smith, Shahrukh set up Punjab's big win

Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 27 March, 2022

27 March, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

205/2 (20.0 ov)

Match 3
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

208/5 (19.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings
205/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.25 208/5 (19.0 ov) - R/R 10.95

Match Ended

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Shahrukh Khan - 21

Odean Smith - 25

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shahrukh Khan not out 24 20 1 2
Odean Smith not out 25 8 1 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 59 2
Harshal Patel 4 0 36 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 156/5 (14.5)

52 (52) R/R: 12.48

Shahrukh Khan 21(17)
Odean Smith 25(8)

Liam Livingstone 19(10) S.R (190)

c Anuj Rawat b Akash Deep
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB, Full cricket score: Odean Smith, Shahrukh set up Punjab's big win

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB, Full cricket score: Odean Smith, Shahrukh set up Punjab's big win

23:49 (IST)

That's about it from this game. RCB will have a lot to plan on after this defeat. The action shifts to the Wankhede Stadium once again tomorrow when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants go head-to-head for the maiden time in the IPL. We'll be back for that game, but until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:47 (IST)

Odean Smith is the Player of the Match 

23:22 (IST)

After 19 overs,Punjab Kings 208/5 ( Shahrukh Khan 24 , Odean Smith 25)

THAT'S THAT! What an inspired display from the Punjab Kings, with Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan taking them home in the end. They looked in trouble at one point, but resistance from their batters sealed the deal. First points for Punjab Kings on board in the IPL. 

23:16 (IST)

After 18 overs,Punjab Kings 195/5 ( Shahrukh Khan 12 , Odean Smith 25)

Punjab Kings are still in it. They are just not prepared to give up. A mammoth 25 runs come off Siraj's over. PBKS need 11 runs from 12 balls now. 

23:01 (IST)

After 16 overs,Punjab Kings 162/5 ( Shahrukh Khan 9 , Odean Smith 0)

Akash Deep resumes. Livingstone with a brilliant six, clearing the long-off fence . Just a couple of balls later however, Livingstone is caught by Rawat at deep cover. Odean Smith is the new batter in. Wanindu Hasaranga is in for his next over. A six from Shahrukh Khan in that over. 

22:56 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Livingstone's cameo comes to an end. Caught by Anuj Rawat as Akash Deep strikes.  Livingstone c Anuj Rawat b Akash Deep 19

22:49 (IST)

After 14 overs,Punjab Kings 145/4 ( Liam Livingstone 9 , Shahrukh Khan 2)

Siraj continues. He's had a dream start to the over, getting rid of Rajapaksa and Raj Bawa off consecutive balls, but he does not get a hat-trick. Six runs and two wickets off the over. Umpires call for a strategic time-out. 

22:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Two in two for Siraj as Raj Bawa is struck LBW on his IPL debut. Not a debut that the U19 World Cup star would want to remember. 

22:42 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Siraj with the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan is taken by the fielder at point. Rajapaksa c Shahbaz Ahmed b Siraj 43

22:34 (IST)

After 12 overs,Punjab Kings 122/2 ( Bhanuka Rajapaksa (W) 35 , Liam Livingstone 1)

A costly 11th over as far as RCB are concerned. Akash Deep returns for his second over, but concedes 19 runs off it. Two sixes and a four off it, Punjab are very much still in it. Harshal returns for his second after this. Harshal delivers, getting rid of Dhawan (43) for whom a fifty is not meant to be tonight. Dhawan is caught by Rawat at cover and that brings Liam Livingstone out to the middle. A wicket and six runs off Harshal's over. PBKS need 84 off 48 balls to win. 

Highlights

22:43 (IST)

OUT! Two in two for Siraj as Raj Bawa is struck LBW on his IPL debut. Not a debut that the U19 World Cup star would want to remember. 
22:42 (IST)

OUT! Siraj with the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan is taken by the fielder at point. Rajapaksa c Shahbaz Ahmed b Siraj 43
22:30 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Rawat at cover and Dhawan has to departs. It's that man Harshal who collects his first wicket of IPL 2022. Dhawan c Anuj Rawat b Harshal Patel 43
20:57 (IST)

OUT! Skipper Du Plessis' stay at the crease comes to an end. But he's done his part with the bat brilliantly. Taken by the fielder at long-off and he gets a standing ovation from RCB teammates and the crowd. du Plessis c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 88
20:31 (IST)

FIFTY! Du Plessis is on fire, and he brings his fifty in just 41 balls. 
20:06 (IST)

OUT! It was a confident start from RCB but they lose Anuj Rawat. Cleaned up by Rahul Chahar. Anuj Rawat b Rahul Chahar 21

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score , 3rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss at 7 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against each other in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 27 March. The third match of the IPL will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have made significant changes in their squad this year. While PBKS have appointed Mayank Agarwal as their new captain, RCB are banking on their new skipper Faf du Plessis to guide them to victory. Punjab Kings had retained Agarwal for Rs 12 crore in this year’s auction and have also given him the captaincy.

Mayank Agarwal will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Sportzpics

Mayank Agarwal will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Sportzpics

Furthermore, the team has also bought high-profile players like Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada for whopping sums of Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 9.25 respectively. The team also has Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan in their squad.

As for RCB, the team is expected to miss the presence of AB de Villiers, who retired last year. The team also has Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Kartik, Josh Hazelwood and Glenn Maxwell in their squad.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be played?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 March.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be held?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match start?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm on 27 March.

Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 on TV and online?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs RCB match.

Squad:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Ansh Patel, Atharva Tide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Baltej Dhanda, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada,Writtick Chatterjee and Shahrukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Kartik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff,  Josh Hazelwood, Siddharth Kaul and Chama Milind.

Updated Date: March 27, 2022 23:49:46 IST

