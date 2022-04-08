Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT, Full cricket score: Tewatia seals the match as Titans win thriller

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and they will bowl first. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow makes his Punjab Kings debut tonight.

Preview: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Punjab Kings on Friday.

Gujarat Titans have been quite brilliant and won both their games so far. Their first win came against the Lucknow Super Giants and then followed it up with a 14-run win against Delhi Capitals. While their bowlers were superb in the match against Delhi Capitals, on the batting front, Shubman Gill showed his class as he smashed a 46-ball 84.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their three games so far. Their all-attack approach has been working for them, and with the inclusion of Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada, their bowling stocks have been bolstered. Rahul Chahar has hit good form with the ball and this bodes well for the side.

When will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match start?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs GT match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

