Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT, Full cricket score: Tewatia seals the match as Titans win thriller

Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 08 April, 2022

08 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

189/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 16
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

190/4 (20.0 ov)

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans
189/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.45 190/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.5

Match Ended

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Rahul Tewatia - 13

David Miller - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Miller not out 6 4 1 0
Rahul Tewatia not out 13 3 0 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 35 2
Odean Smith 3 0 35 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 172/4 (19.1)

18 (18) R/R: 21.6

Hardik Pandya (C) 27(18) S.R (150)

run out (Jonny Bairstow)
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT, Full cricket score: Tewatia seals the match as Titans win thriller

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT, Full cricket score: Tewatia seals the match as Titans win thriller

23:56 (IST)

Well, that was indeed a breathtakiing end to a thriller. Gujarat make it three in three matches, thereby going to second spot in the points table. The weekend is upon us, that means it will be a double-header Saturday tomorrow. CSK take on SRH in a crucial clash for both teams who are winless, while MI face RCB. Do join us for that. Until then, it's goodbye! 

Full Scorecard
23:52 (IST)

Shubman Gill is the Player of Match 

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)

After 20 overs,Gujarat Titans 190/4 ( David Miller 6 , Rahul Tewatia 13)

PBKS vs GT LIVE score: A dramatic yet thrilling way to finish this game off! Tewatia finishes off in some style! 12 runs were needed off the last two balls, and boy he delivers! Two monstrous sixes off the last two, to finish the match in some fashion. Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Hardik is run-out at the keeper's end by Bairstow, he seems annoyed with Miller on having gone for the risky run. Hardik Pandya run out (Bairstow) 27

Full Scorecard
23:23 (IST)

After 19 overs,Gujarat Titans 171/3 ( Hardik Pandya (C) 27 , David Miller 1)

PBKS vs GT LIVE score: Rabada returns to the attack. Hardik with consecutive fours to bring cheers among the Titans fans. However, Titans have lost their biggest wicket yet, as Shubman Gill departs for 96. He's taken by Mayank at extra cover. David Miller is the new batter. GT need 19 runs off six balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)
wkt

OUT! No century for Shubman Gill as he falls for 96. Caught by Mayank at extra cover. Shubman Gill c Mayank b Rabada 96

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)

After 18 overs,Gujarat Titans 158/2 ( Shubman Gill 95 , Hardik Pandya (C) 17)

PBKS vs GT LIVE score: Arshdeep into the attack for his final over. Shubman with a brace in the third ball of the over. Shubman, on 95*, goes to scoop in the last ball but gets hit on the pad. GT need 32 runs off 12 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:10 (IST)

After 17 overs,Gujarat Titans 153/2 ( Shubman Gill 92 , Hardik Pandya (C) 15)

PBKS vs GT LIVE score: Chahar is back. He gets punished for consecutive fours from Gujarat skipper Hardik. In the fifth ball, Hardik gets a topedge but is dropped by Rabada who had to eventually dive. Harrdik was going for the pull but miscued it. GT need 37 runs off 18 balls.  

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 140/2 ( Shubman Gill 90 , Hardik Pandya (C) 6)

PBKS vs GT LIVE score:Arshdeep Singh continues. Hardik with a four off the last ball of the over that may slight;y ease the Titans' pressure despite task being cut out. GT need 50 runs from 24 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 15 overs,Gujarat Titans 134/2 ( Shubman Gill 89 , Hardik Pandya (C) 1)

Rahul Chahar into the attack again. Sai Sudharsan looks to go big in the fourth ball of the over, but finds Mayank at cover rehion. Hardik Pandya, the Titans' skipper, is the new batter. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:25 (IST)

OUT! Hardik is run-out at the keeper's end by Bairstow, he seems annoyed with Miller on having gone for the risky run. Hardik Pandya run out (Bairstow) 27
23:20 (IST)

OUT! No century for Shubman Gill as he falls for 96. Caught by Mayank at extra cover. Shubman Gill c Mayank b Rabada 96
22:57 (IST)

OUT! Sai Sudharsan's innings comes to an end! He goes for the big shot, but instead finds the fielder at cover who takes a simple catch. Sudharsan c Mayank b Rahul Chahar 35
22:22 (IST)

FIFTY! A well-deserved half-century for Shubman Gill as he brings the milestone with a boundary. 
21:59 (IST)

OUT! Edged and gone! Rabada strikes in his first over to remove Matthew Wade, caught by Jonny Bairstow. Wade c Bairstow b Rabada 6
21:12 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up and Vaibhav Arora departs. Shami with the wicket. Vaibhav Arora b Shami 2
21:06 (IST)

OUT! Run-out at the keeper's end and Rabada departs! Punjab losing wickets in quick succession. Rabada run out (Shami/Wade) 1
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Two in two for Darshan as Odean Smith departs. Another Shubman Gill catch. Odean Smith c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 0
20:43 (IST)

OUT! Maiden IPL wicket for Darshan Nalkande as he removes Jitesh Sharma, who's caught by Shubman in the deep. Jitesh Sharma c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 23
20:28 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught by Wade and Dhawan departs. Rashid Khan breaks the partnership. Dhawan c Wade b Rashid Khan 35
19:56 (IST)

OUT! Bairstow's Punjab Kings debut is short-lived. Picked by the fielder at short third-man. Bairstow c Rahul Tewatia b Ferguson
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Skipper gets rid of skipper! Hardik has the last laugh against Mayank as Punjab Kings lose their skipper Mayank. Caught by Rashid Khan at midwicket. Mayank c Rashid Khan b Hardik Pandya 5
19:21 (IST)

PBKS XI: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

GT XI: Hardik Pandya(Captain),  Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and they will bowl first. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow makes his Punjab Kings debut tonight.

Preview: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Punjab Kings on Friday.

Gujarat Titans players greet each other after IPL 2022 match between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans players greet each other after IPL 2022 match between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans have been quite brilliant and won both their games so far. Their first win came against the Lucknow Super Giants and then followed it up with a 14-run win against Delhi Capitals. While their bowlers were superb in the match against Delhi Capitals, on the batting front, Shubman Gill showed his class as he smashed a 46-ball 84.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their three games so far. Their all-attack approach has been working for them, and with the inclusion of Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada, their bowling stocks have been bolstered. Rahul Chahar has hit good form with the ball and this bodes well for the side.

When will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match start?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs GT match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 08, 2022 23:57:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Update: Russell powers KKR to six wicket win
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Update: Russell powers KKR to six wicket win

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live cricket score, 8th IPL Match Live Coverage: KKR WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Russell finishes it in style with back to back sixes! Russell smacks it over long off, off Livingstone and then heaves it over deep mid-wicket.

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Full cricket score: Gujarat Titans clinch maiden win in IPL
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Full cricket score: Gujarat Titans clinch maiden win in IPL

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live cricket score , 4th IPL Match Live Coverage

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB, Full cricket score: Odean Smith, Shahrukh set up Punjab's big win
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB, Full cricket score: Odean Smith, Shahrukh set up Punjab's big win

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score , 3rd IPL Match Live Coverage