Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Mumbai's winless run continues as Punjab register big victory

That's all we have for you from this game of IPL 2022. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We'll be back tomorrow as Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|198/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.9
|186/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Murugan Ashwin
|not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|4
|0
|29
|2
|Odean Smith
|3
|0
|30
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 186/9 (20)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Murugan Ashwin 0(0)
Tymal Mills 0(2)
|
Tymal Mills 0(2) S.R (0)
c Mayank Agarwal b Odean Smith
Mayank Agarwal is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 186/9 ( Murugan Ashwin 0 , )
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: Game over! Three wickets in an over for Odean Smith as Punjab Kings complete a sensational 12-run win over Mumbai Indians. There were glimpses of wonder from Brevis and Suryakumar, but wickets at regular intervals kept hurting their chances as they remained winless and endured a fifth consecutive defeat.
OUT! Odean Smith with another wicket as Bumrah mistimes this one to Dhawan who takes the catch. Bumrah c Dhawan b Odean Smith 0
OUT! Caught by Agarwal and Unadkat departs. Odean Smith with the wicket. Unadkat c Mayank b Odean Smith 12
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 177/6 ( Jaydev Unadkat 4 , Murugan Ashwin 0)
Rabada continues. SKY finds a boundary first off with a flick through backward square towards the rope. He collects a brace off the next ball to keep strike. But, guess what? Suryakumar is out. He finds Odean Smith in front of the boundary rope. MI need 22 off 6 balls.
OUT! Low full toss from Rabada and SKY looks to launch this over long-on but finds Odean Smith there with the catch. Suryakumar Yadav c Odean Smith b Rabada 43
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 171/5 ( Suryakumar Yadav 37 , Jaydev Unadkat 4)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: Arshdeep into the attack for his final over. Unadkat with a brace with a drive over cover region. Five runs off the over. MI need 28 off 12 balls.
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 166/5 ( Suryakumar Yadav 35 , Jaydev Unadkat 1)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: Vaibhav Arora continues. Pollard is run-out at the keeper's end while attempting to run for a second off a misfield. Jaydev Unadkat is the new batter. Meanwhile, Suryakumar is still keeping MI alive with two consecutive sixes in the over. 16 runs off the over. MI need 33 off 18 balls
OUT! Pollard falls victim to a run-out. Pollard goes for the second off a misfield but later, an accurate throw at the keeper's end enables Jitesh to complete the dismissal. Pollard run out (Odean Smith/Jitesh Sharma) 10
FIFTY! Agarwal goes over long-off to smash a maximum. He also registers his 12th IPL career fifty. Exciting innings thus far.
Playing XI:
PBKS: Mayank Agarwal(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
MI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Game over! Three wickets in an over for Odean Smith as Punjab Kings complete a sensational 12-run win over Mumbai Indians. There were glimpses of wonder from Brevis and Suryakumar, but wickets at regular intervals kept hurting their chances as they remained winless and endured a fifth consecutive defeat.
Preview: Mumbai Indians will aim to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.
Mumbai has so far lost to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and time has come for them to start winning games, starting from this match against the Punjab Kings.
PBKS, on the other hand, started the season with a superb run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but was then beaten by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Later, they beat Chennai Super Kings, before Gujarat Titans snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in their last match.
Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.
When will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be played?
The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 13 April.
Where will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be held?
The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
What time will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match start?
The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell
