Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs CSK, Full cricket score: Dhoni powers Chennai to thrilling win

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|155/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.75
|156/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.8
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|MS Dhoni (W)
|not out
|28
|13
|3
|1
|Dwayne Bravo
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jasprit Bumrah
|4
|0
|29
|0
|Jaydev Unadkat
|4
|0
|48
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 139/7 (19.1)
|
17 (17) R/R: 20.4
MS Dhoni (W) 16(4)
Dwayne Bravo 1(1)
|
Dwaine Pretorius 22(14) S.R (157.14)
lbw b Jaydev Unadkat
Mukesh Choudhury is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 156/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 28 , Dwayne Bravo 1)
Done and dusted! MS Dhoni finishes off in style, collecting a boundary in the final ball of the match to seal a thrilling three-wicket win in Mumbai, against Mumbai Indians. Seventh defeat in a row for MI, who remain winless this season. Second win for CSK and they are upto 4 points.
After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 139/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 12 , Dwaine Pretorius 22)
Dwaine Pretorius and MS Dhoni keep CSK alive. 11 runs from the over. CSK need 17 runs off 6 balls. Who will come out on top?
After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 128/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 11 , Dwaine Pretorius 12)
14 runs off Unadkant's third over. There's a twist in the tale yet again. CSK need 218 runs off 12 balls, but can they do it?
After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 109/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 2 , Dwaine Pretorius 2)
Riley Meredith with the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja as he is caught by Tilak Varma. Dwaine Pretorius is the new batter in and has a task in hand with Dhoni at the other end. CSK need 48 runs off 24 balls.
After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 103/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja (C) 3 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
Daniel Sams into the attack for his final over. And it's another excellent one as he gets the wicket of Ambati Rayudu. MS Dhoni is the new batter.
After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 88/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 30 , Ravindra Jadeja (C) 0)
Nine runs off Sams' over but he gets the wicket of Dube courtesy a terrific catch by Kishan. Kishan leapt sideways after Dube got an edge, to claim the catch. Skipper Jadeja is the new batter. Time for a strategic timeout.
OUT! Decision reversed after a review from MI. Pretorius is struck LBW off Unadkat's ball. Ball-tracking shows it was pitching in line, and it is out.
OUT! Caught by an ecstatic Pollard at long-off and Daniel Sams gets rid of Ambati Rayudu. Big wicket for MI! Rayudu c Pollard b Daniel Sams 40
OUT! Leapt sideways and Kishan takes an outstanding catch behind the wickets. Dube goes for the drive but got the edge instead en route to Kishan. Shivam Dube c Ishan Kishan b Daniel Sams 13
OUT! Caught by Brevis at deep square leg and Uthappa departs for 30. Unadkat with the all-important wicket. Uthappa c Brevis b Unadkat 30
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Santner departs. Caught by Unadkat who goes rushing from mid-on to conplete the catch. Santner c Unadkat b Daniel Sams 11
OUT! Caught by Tilak Varma at point region and Gaikwad departs. Early blow for CSK. Gaikwad c Tilak Varma b Daniel Sams 0
OUT! Struck LBW off Bravo's ball and Daniel Sams departs. MI review this after originally being goven out. Replays show the ball falls inches short of the toe, impact is umpire's call and decsision stands OUT.
OUT! Uthappa makes no mistake at mid-off and Mumbai Indians lose Hrithik Shokeen. Was a bouncer from Bravo and Hrithik got a top-edge that was gifted to Uthappa. Hrithik Shokeen c Uthappa b Dwayne Bravo 25
OUT! Edged, and caught by Dhoni as Brevis departs. Mukesh gets his third wicket. Brevis c Dhoni b Mukesh Choudhary 4
OUT! Late swinging delivery from Mukesh, Kishan plays for the wrong line, and the ball hits the off-stump. Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Choudhary 0
OUT! Mumbai Indians lose Rohit Sharma early. Full, inswinging ball, Rohit was looking for the push, but hits this one to Santner at mid-on. Rohit c Santner b Mukesh Choudhary 0
IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Score
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both teams are reeling in the bottom-half of the table, with MI being the only winless team, this season. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Two of the most decorated sides in the Indian Premier League – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
However, this season has been a nightmare for both the teams. Chennai Super Kings come into this game after having won just one out of their six encounters. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been even worse – they are last on the points table with zero wins in six games. If they have to stay afloat in the competition, even mathematically, they need to start winning matches, and this game against the Chennai Super Kings should be the starting point.
While bowling is a concern for both the sides, the batters need to take up more responsibility and score big runs. There are enough big names on either side and this match could be a clash between two rather weak bowling attacks.
When will the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 21 April.
Where will the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match be held?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match start?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Deepak Chahar (injured), Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati
