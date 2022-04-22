Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs CSK, Full cricket score: Dhoni powers Chennai to thrilling win

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Live cricket score , 33rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both teams are reeling in the bottom-half of the table, with MI being the only winless team, this season. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Two of the most decorated sides in the Indian Premier League – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, this season has been a nightmare for both the teams. Chennai Super Kings come into this game after having won just one out of their six encounters. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been even worse – they are last on the points table with zero wins in six games. If they have to stay afloat in the competition, even mathematically, they need to start winning matches, and this game against the Chennai Super Kings should be the starting point.

While bowling is a concern for both the sides, the batters need to take up more responsibility and score big runs. There are enough big names on either side and this match could be a clash between two rather weak bowling attacks.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 21 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Deepak Chahar (injured), Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati

