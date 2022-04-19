Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB, Full cricket score: Hazlewood stars as Bangalore win by 18 runs

That's all we have from this game of the IPL. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We'll be back tomorrow, with Delhi Capitals taking on Punjab Kings. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|181/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.05
|163/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.15
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dushmantha Chameera
|not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Hazlewood
|4
|0
|25
|4
|Harshal Patel
|4
|0
|47
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 163/8 (19.5)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Ravi Bishnoi 0(1)
Dushmantha Chameera 0(0)
|
Jason Holder 16(9) S.R (177.77)
c Mohammed Siraj b Harshal Patel
That's all we have from this game of the IPL. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We'll be back tomorrow, with Delhi Capitals taking on Punjab Kings. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (96) is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 163/8 ( Dushmantha Chameera 1 , Ravi Bishnoi 0)
Harshal bowls the last over of the game. Some brilliant bowling from Hazlewood has ensured this game stays out of Lucknow's reach. Holder with a couple of sixes in the over but RCB won't mind those. In the fifth ball, Harshal removes Holder, and Bishnoi comes in for just a lone ball that ends in a dot. RCB win by 18 runs!
OUT! Easy catch for Siraj as Jason Holder departs. Harshal Patel with the wicket. Holder c Siraj b Harshal Patel 16
After 19 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 151/7 ( Jason Holder 4 , Dushmantha Chameera 1)
Hazlewood does damage yet again. He gets rid of a miffed Stoinis, who in the previous ball, was angry at the on-field umpire for not giving him a wide. Hazlewood went wider in that ball but umpire Gaffaney felt Stoinis shuffled it outside off. Brilliant figures of 4/25 for Hazlewwod from four overs.
OUT! Four for Hazlewood as he gets rid of his countryman Stoinis. Cleaned up! Stoinis b Hazlewood 24
After 18 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 148/6 ( Marcus Stoinis 24 , Jason Holder 3)
Harshal resumes. In the fifth ball, Stoinis collects a boundary to give Lucknow some respite in the chase, if not everything to cheer about yet. Lucknow need 34 off 12 balls.
After 17 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 138/6 ( Marcus Stoinis 17 , Jason Holder 1)
Hazlewood continues, with his Australian teammate Stoinis facing him. Stoinis punishes Hazlewood for a boundary with a pull through midwicket fence. However, it's still a productive over for Hazlewood as he gets the wicket of Badoni. LSG need 44 runs off 18 balls.
OUT! Third wicket for Hazlewood as Badoni is edged and caught behind by Karthik. Ayush Badoni c Karthik b Hazlewood 13
After 16 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 128/5 ( Ayush Badoni 11 , Marcus Stoinis 11)
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB LIVE Score
Siraj is back for his final over. He goes for seven runs that includes a boundary from Badoni. Hasarasnga resumes in the next over, and Stonis with a powerful shot over long-on for a six in the fifth ball of the over. 11 off the over, and the umpires signal a timeout.
OUT! Easy catch for Siraj as Jason Holder departs. Harshal Patel with the wicket. Holder c Siraj b Harshal Patel 16
OUT! Four for Hazlewood as he gets rid of his countryman Stoinis. Cleaned up! Stoinis b Hazlewood 24
OUT! Third wicket for Hazlewood as Badoni is edged and caught behind by Karthik. Ayush Badoni c Karthik b Hazlewood 13
OUT! Caught by Shahbaz at deep midwicket as Maxwell gets the big wicket of Krunal Pandya. Lucknow have now lost half their side. Krunal Pandya c Shahbaz Ahmed b Maxwell 42
OUT! What a wonderful catch by Suyash Prabhudessai at deep third man to get rid of Hooda. There's a check if it's a second bouncer in the over, but it's confirmed as not a bouncer and Hooda departs. He was going for the upper-cut but found the fielder in the deep. Hooda c Prabhudessai b Siraj 13
OUT! KL Rahul is dismissed. Harshal Patel gets the big wicket of the LSG skipper. Originally given not out, RCB opt for the review for caught behind, and there's a spike on UltraEdge as the ball passes the bat. Decision reversed, in favour of RCB! Rahul c Karthik b Harshal Patel 30
OUT! Hazlewood with the wicket again as he gets rid of Pandey. Caught by Harshal at square leg. Manish Pandey c Harshal Patel b Hazlewood 6
OUT! Taken at slip and de Kock departs. Length ball that angles across QDK, the South African pushes this one but gets an edge en route to Maxwell. de Kock c Maxwell b Hazlewood 3
OUT! Gone for 96! No century for Faf. He goes for the big one, but finds Stoinis in the deep. du Plessis c Stoinis b Holder 96
FIFTY! A 40-ball half-century for RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. A brilliant knock that comes in a very crucial situation for the team.
OUT! Prabhudessai holes this one off to Krunal Pandya as Jason Holder strikes. Prabhudessai c Krunal Pandya b Holder 10
OUT! Prabhudessai holes this one off to Krunal Pandya as Jason Holder strikes. Prabhudessai c Krunal Pandya b Holder 10
OUT! Hits the top of the bat and Glenn Maxwell departs. Duispatched straight to Holder. Maxwell c Holder b Krunal Pandya 23
OUT! Rawat is taken at mid-off by Rahul but there's a check by the third umpire. While the side angle is not conclusive, the umpire asks for a different angle and the umpire says the ball is landing on the fingers. Anuj Rawat c Rahul b Chameera 4
Playing XI:
RCB: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
LSG: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB LIVE Score
Toss update: Lucknow Super Giants win the toss and opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are unchanged.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live cricket score , 31st IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Keep an eye on this space for LIVE updates.
Preview: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on each other in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Lucknow Super Giants — who have been on a roll this season — will like to continue their winning form. As per the points table, both teams have eight points in their kitty and are sitting at second and third positions, respectively.
KL Rahul-led LSG come into this match after having registered a thrilling 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have been an entertaining team so far and after going down to Chennai Super Kings, they bounced back superbly to beat Delhi Capitals in the last match.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?
The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 19 April.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?
The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?
The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Jason Behrendorff, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live cricket score, 24th IPL Match Live Coverage: Captain Hardik Pandya led the way for GT with 87 not out off 52 balls. Abhinav Manohar gave him good support with 28-ball 43. Miller then played a 14-ball 31 cameo to propel GT to 192/4 after they were reduced to 53/3. Jos Buttler gave RR a brisk start but they kept losing wickets at regular interval. Ferguson was brilliant as he picked 3 wickets while debutant Yash Dayal too picked 3, bouncing back strongly after been taken apart by Buttler.
IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Game over! Three wickets in an over for Odean Smith as Punjab Kings complete a sensational 12-run win over Mumbai Indians. There were glimpses of wonder from Brevis and Suryakumar, but wickets at regular intervals kept hurting their chances as they remained winless and endured a fifth consecutive defeat.
RCB vs MI Live Score: Things not going MI's way at the moment. Not at all. Hasaranga with the crucial wicket of Kieron Pollard, who departs for a golden duck. Pollard is struck LBW, with the ball clipping leg-stump as its shown in ball-tracking. Ramandeep and Suryakumar will look to produce something for MI. Akash Deep bowls the next over and goes for six runs with SKY collecting a boundary off the last ball.