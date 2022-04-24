Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI, Full cricket score: Lucknow seal big win as Mumbai's winless run continues

That's all we have from this game for you. Tomorrow, Punjab Kings take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|168/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.4
|132/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hrithik Shokeen
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dushmantha Chameera
|4
|0
|14
|0
|Krunal Pandya
|4
|0
|19
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 132/8 (19.4)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Jasprit Bumrah 0(2)
Hrithik Shokeen 0(0)
|
Daniel Sams 3(7) S.R (42.85)
c Ravi Bishnoi b Krunal Pandya
KL Rahul is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 132/8 ( Hrithik Shokeen 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
A win for Mumbai, not meant to be tonight as well. LSG outperformed Mumbai in all departments to seal the win by 36 runs.
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 130/5 ( Kieron Pollard 19 , Daniel Sams 3)
Five runs from the 19th over. The match has been stolen away from MI now, equation even tougher, with 39 required off the last 6 balls.
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/5 ( Kieron Pollard 17 , Daniel Sams 1)
Another successful over, an over that probably decides the match in favour of LSG. Holder concedes just six runs while removing Tilak Varma.
OUT! Hot straight to deep midwicket and Tilak Varma departs. Tilak Varma c Ravi Bishnoi b Holder 38
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 119/4 ( Tilak Varma 35 , Kieron Pollard 16)
Mohsin Khan resumes after the time-out. Pulled in front of square leg and Pollard collects a six in the second ball of the over. MI need 50 off 18 balls to win.
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 110/4 ( Tilak Varma 33 , Kieron Pollard 9)
Huge chants of Pollard, Pollard at the Wankhede as Mumbai still keep fighting in this contest. 12 runs from the over. MI need 59 runs off 24 balls.
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 93/4 ( Tilak Varma 20 , Kieron Pollard 6)
Chameera goes for just five runs in his latest over. Ravi Bishnoi back into attack in the next over, and is punished by Tilak Varma in the first ball who hits him for a six. Much-needed over for MI, and much-needed cheer from their fans at the ground, as 16 runs come off the over.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 72/4 ( Tilak Varma 5 , Kieron Pollard 4)
MI in all sorts of trouble now. The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav have put them in a spot of bother. Ayush Badoni with the wicket. A dream start for him in his first over.
OUT! A leading edge towards extra-cover and he finds the fielder taking the catch there. Suryakumar Yadav dismissed and MI are in all sorts of trouble.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Brevis goes for the upper cut but edges this one to third man. Chameera makes no mistake with the catch there. Brevis c Chameera b Mohsin Khan 3
OUT! Caught by Holder at slip and Kishan has to depart. A googly from Bishnoi, Kishan gets a bottom-edge onto de Kock's left shoe and bounces towards Holder at slip. Ishan Kishan c Holder b Ravi Bishnoi 8
OUT! Soft dismissal as Hooda finds Brevis with the catch at short fine leg. Riley Meredith with the wicket. Hooda c Brevis b Meredith 10
OUT! Caught at deep midwicket and Krunal Pandya departs. Krunal Pandya c Hrithik Shokeen b Pollard 1
OUT! Pulled straight to the deep midwicket fielder and Stoinis departs. Daniel Sams with the wicket. Stoinis c Tilak Varma b Daniel Sams 0
OUT! Top edged to short-fine leg and Pollard removes Manish Pandey. Short ball outside off, Pandey looks for the pull but found the fielder. Manish Pandey c Meredith b Pollard 22
FIFTY! A half-century off 37 balls for KL Rahul as he reaches the milestone with a single that is tucked away towards deep midwicket.
OUT! Just a ball after being dropped by Tilak Varma, de Kock is caught by Rohit at short cover off Bumrah's ball. de Kock c Rohit b Bumrah 10
Playing XI:
LSG: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
MI: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss update: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and says Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live cricket score , 37th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Preview: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will square off with Mumbai Indians in what promises to a rather exciting match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Both these sides have had a contrasting season so far. While Lucknow Super Giants have won 4 out of 7 matches and are placed 4th on the points table, the Mumbai Indians have lost all their 7 matches so far and remain desperate to get off the mark.
Their latest defeat came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (21 April) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, where MS Dhoni (28 runs off 13 balls) found his midas touch to guide them past the five-time champions, while chasing 156.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma will look to find his rhythm this IPL, having aggregated only 114 runs across seven games this season.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match:
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be played?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 24 April.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match be held?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match start?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan
