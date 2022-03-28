Highlights, Tata IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Full cricket score: Gujarat Titans clinch maiden win in IPL

Mohammed Shami is the Man of the Match
Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|158/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.9
|161/5 (19.4 ov) - R/R 8.19
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rahul Tewatia
|not out
|40
|24
|5
|2
|Abhinav Manohar
|not out
|15
|7
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dushmantha Chameera
|3
|0
|22
|2
|Avesh Khan
|3.4
|0
|33
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 138/5 (17.3)
|
23 (23) R/R: 10.61
Abhinav Manohar 15(7)
Rahul Tewatia 8(6)
|
David Miller 30(21) S.R (142.85)
c KL Rahul b Avesh Khan
Mohammed Shami is the Man of the Match
Tewatia is at it again!
He's done a Tewatia again!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2022
After 20 overs,Gujarat Titans 161/5 ( Rahul Tewatia 40 , Abhinav Manohar 15)
THAT'S THAT! What a game we've witnessed tonight, it was almost different to separate the teams but there's a winner in Gujarat Titans. Tewatia and Sadarangani finishing things off for the Titans, claiming their maiden win in the IPL. Gujarat Titans win by five wickets with two balls to spare.
After 18 overs,Gujarat Titans 139/5 ( Rahul Tewatia 32 , Abhinav Manohar 1)
Nine runs and a wicket off Avesh Khan's over. He removes David Miller, and that has brought in Abhinav Sadarangani. Gujarat need 20 off 12 balls.
OUT! Rahul makes no mistake with the catch to get rid of David Miller. Avesh Khan with the wicket.
After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 113/4 ( David Miller 21 , Rahul Tewatia 17)
Deepak Hooda continues. Expensive over with 22 runs from it. The Titans need 46 runs from 24 balls to win
After 13 overs,Gujarat Titans 83/4 ( David Miller 5 , Rahul Tewatia 3)
Deepak Hooda is into the attack and he strikes! First, he starred with the bat and now he's done his magic with the ball. He cleans up Matthew Wade (30) and Rahul Tewatia is in. Krunal Pandya with the over that follows and four singles come off it.
OUT! Wade is cleaned up by Deepak Hooda. Hooda was superb with the bat tonight and follows it up with a wicket now. Wade b Hooda 30
After 11 overs,Gujarat Titans 75/3 ( Matthew Wade (W) 29 , David Miller 1)
Krunal Pandya wins the battle of brothers as he gets rid of Hardik. He's caught by the fielder at deep extra cover. Three runs and a wicket off the 11th over.
OUT! Krunal Pandya with the wicket of Hardik Pandya, his brother. Hardik is caught by the fielder at deep extra cover.
OUT! Second wicket down for Gujarat as Chameera removes Vijay Shankar. A peach of a delivery as Chameera's inswinging yorker rattles the stumps. Shankar b Chameera 4
OUT! Caught by Hooda at backward point and Shubman has to depart. Chameera with the wicket. Shubman Gill c Hooda b Chameera 0
OUT! Caught by Hardik Pandya and Badoni departs after a brilliant fifty. Varun Aaron with the wicket. Ayush Badoni c Hardik Pandya b Aaron 54
OUT! Rashid gets the big wicket of Hooda, who is struck LBW. Hooda is initially given Not Out but Rashid's appeal is so optimistic that he reviews this. Impact in line, wickets hitting as the ball-tracking displays and it's OUT. Hooda lbw b Rashid Khan 55
FIFTY! A well-deserved half-century for Deepak Hooda which comes in such an important situation for his team.
OUT! Shami on fire as he cleans up Manish Pandey. Lucknow in all sorts of trouble. Manish Pandey b Shami 6
OUT! Brilliant, diving catch from Gill running in from midwicket to get rid of Evin Lewis. Lewis c Shubman Gill b Aaron 10
OUT! Inswinging ball from Shami, and this one hits the stumps. QDK is cleaned up by the Indian speedster. de Kock b Shami 7
OUT! Edged and caught and KL Rahul departs! Mohammed Shami with the wicket, which is first given Not Out but the decision is reversed after a GT review. Rahul c Wade b Shami 0
Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament between two debutants — Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will be a faceoff between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, captains of GT and LSG respectively and both teams will look to make a positive first impression. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. They will be playing the fourth match of IPL 2022 that will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Gujarat Titans will lock horns in their first game against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on 28 March (Monday).
To view full scorecard, click here
All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans this season, while KL Rahul will be captaining the Super Giants in IPL 2022. Ahead of the mega auction, Pandya was one of the three players who was drafted by Gujarat Titans, alongside Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.
In the auction, the Super Giants managed to buy some good T20 players like Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra and Evin Lewis. While in the Titans' squad, white-ball specialists like Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be seen.
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group are the owners of Lucknow Super Giants while the CVC Capital Partners are behind Gujarat Titans.
Earlier this week, the Lucknow Super Giants had unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season.
Check the post here:
https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1506299684159389702
On 13 March, the Gujarat Titans had officially unveiled their new jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
See post here:
https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1503068999738748931
When will the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?
The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 28 March.
Where will the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?
The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
What time will the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match start?
The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi,Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem,Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022
