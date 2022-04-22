Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR survive late scare to beat DC by 15 runs

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 22 April, 2022

22 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

222/2 (20.0 ov)

Match 34
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

207/8 (20.0 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals
222/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.1 207/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.35

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Kuldeep Yadav - 0

Rovman Powell - 20

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 4 1 22 3
Obed McCoy 3 0 52 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 207/8 (20)

20 (20) R/R: 13.33

Rovman Powell 36(15) S.R (240)

c Sanju Samson b Obed McCoy
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR survive late scare to beat DC by 15 runs

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR, Full Cricket Score: RR survive late scare to beat DC by 15 runs

23:52 (IST)

The Delhi and Rajasthan players didn't shake hands at the end of the game — though this could be due to the emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases in the Delhi camp than animosity between the two sides over the umpire's decision to not signal a no ball in the third delivery of the final over. Rajasthan jump to the top of the points table with this victory, while Delhi can take pride in the fight that they showed till the very end in this game. Jos Buttler, meanwhile, bags the Player of the Match award for his scintillating 116 off just 65 deliveries!


That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 34 of IPL 2022. This is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!

Full Scorecard
23:41 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: "I thought we could’ve checked the no-ball. Disappointed, but not much we could’ve done. Everyone in the ground saw that. I think third umpire should’ve interfered, but I don’t think I can change the rules. (On a DC official walking out to the centre) Obviously it wasn’t right, but what happened with us wasn’t right either. Obviously it hurts when you get so close."

Full Scorecard
23:40 (IST)

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 207/8 ( Kuldeep Yadav 0 , )

Superb comeback by Obed McCoy after getting smacked for three sixes by Rovman Powell in the first three balls. Follows up the hat-trick of maximums with a dot, as Powell swings his bat and misses. Collects a brace off the fifth, before getting dismissed for 36 in the last delivery. Rajasthan win by 15 runs, and jump to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

Full Scorecard
23:34 (IST)
wkt

19.6: OUT! Powell ends up skieing the ball high in the night sky! Samson settles under the ball and ends up completing a fine catch, as Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to go to the top of the IPL 2022 points table!

Powell c Samson b McCoy 36(15)

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)

19.5: TWO! Powell connects, but can only collect a brace as he works the ball towards the midwicket region. DC 207/7

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)

19.4: DOT!  Swing of the bat, and this time Powell fails to connect with the ball. DC 205/7

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

Play held up for a bit as DC assistant coach Pravin Amre rushes out to the centre, arguing with the umpires over the height of the third delivery. That could lead to Delhi losing momentum in the process.
 

Full Scorecard
23:29 (IST)
six

19.3: SIX! Powell clears his front leg and clobbers the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! DC 205/7; need 18 off 3

Full Scorecard
23:29 (IST)
six

19.2: SIX! Powell goes for an inside-out slog over the extra cover region in the second. DC 199/7

Full Scorecard
23:28 (IST)
six

19.1: SIX! Powell makes room and clobbers the ball straight down the ground for a massive six at the start of the over. DC 193/7

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:34 (IST)

19.6: OUT! Powell ends up skieing the ball high in the night sky! Samson settles under the ball and ends up completing a fine catch, as Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to go to the top of the IPL 2022 points table!

Powell c Samson b McCoy 36(15)
23:32 (IST)

19.5: TWO! Powell connects, but can only collect a brace as he works the ball towards the midwicket region. DC 207/7
23:32 (IST)

19.4: DOT!  Swing of the bat, and this time Powell fails to connect with the ball. DC 205/7
23:29 (IST)

19.3: SIX! Powell clears his front leg and clobbers the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! DC 205/7; need 18 off 3
23:29 (IST)

19.2: SIX! Powell goes for an inside-out slog over the extra cover region in the second. DC 199/7
23:28 (IST)

19.1: SIX! Powell makes room and clobbers the ball straight down the ground for a massive six at the start of the over. DC 193/7
23:21 (IST)

OUT! This is some unreal death bowling from Prasidh Krishna! Bowls another full, wide delivery, and this time Lalit ends up getting a nick off the toe end of the bat that results in a simple catch for keeper Samson. Third wicket for Krishna this evening! DC 187/7

L Yadav c Samson b Krishna 37(24)
23:03 (IST)

OUT! Thakur falls short of the striker's end while pushing for a risky second run, as Delhi lose their sixth! Rajasthan get the wicket thanks mainly to Parag's accurate throw from deep midwicket. Samson whipped the bails off in a flash, and was instantly celebrating, confident of the dismissal. DC 157/6

Thakur run out (Parag/Samson) 10(7)
22:52 (IST)

BOWLED! Chahal gets rid of Axar, breaching the southpaw's defence after the batter gets down on one knee and goes for a wild swing of the bat, hoping to smash the ball towards the midwicket region. Delhi have lost half their side now with nearly a 100 runs still left to be chased, and a victory looks near-impossible now. DC 127/5

Patel b Chahal 1(4)
22:47 (IST)

OUT! Pant skies the ball high in the air, the ball almost disappearing in the black night sky. Devdutt Padikkal settles under the ball and pulls off a brilliant catch in the end! Huge blow to Delhi's hopes as their captain departs after a quickfire 44. DC 124/4

Pant c Padikkal b Krishna 44(24)
22:34 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin breaks the third-wicket stand right after it crosses the fifty-mark! Shaw looks to heave this over the extra cover, but doesn't get enough power on the shot to clear the fence. Boult is stationed in front of the boundary in that direction and grabs a sitter. DC 99/3

Shaw c Boult b Ashwin 37(27)
22:32 (IST)

FIFTY partnership comes up between Shaw and Pant for the third wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single. DC 98/2
22:06 (IST)

OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes off his first ball of the evening! Sarfaraz goes for a sweep, and serves up the simplest of catches to Krishna standing at square leg. DC 48/2

Khan c Krishna b Ashwin 1(3)
22:02 (IST)

OUT! Excellent comeback by Krishna after getting hit for consecutive boundaries as he gets Warner caught-behind to break the opening stand. Warner shuffled to his left and was making room for an expansive pull, but Prasidh altered his line to cramp him for room, and ultimately got a deflection off the edge. DC 43/1

Warner c Samson b Krishna 28(14)
21:19 (IST)

OUT! Buttler's magnificent knock FINALLY comes to an end as he holes out to David Warner at long on while looking for his tenth maximum of the innings. Mustafizur with the breakthrough, collecting just the second wicket of the innings. RR 202/2

Buttler c Warner b Mustafizur 116(65)
20:56 (IST)

CENTURY FOR JOS BUTTLER — HIS THIRD OF THE SEASON! What a run the English keeper-batter's having so far in IPL 2022. Brings up his third ton of the season in just 57 deliveries — his fastest ton so far this season — collecting eight fours and as many sixes along the way. RR 158/1
20:49 (IST)

OUT! Khaleel with the breakthrough, as he traps Padikkal leg-before to bring the marathon opening stand to an end. The umpire rules it not out initially, DDP got a bit of bat on it. Pant goes for the review, and gets three reds in return. The umpire signals timeout after the wicket. RR 155/1

Padikkal LBW Ahmed 54(35)
20:43 (IST)

FIFTY up for Devdutt Padikkal as he bounces back to form with his first half-century of the season, bringing up the milestone in just 31 deliveries — five less than what Buttler needed earlier today. RR 137/0
20:29 (IST)

SIX! DDP brings up the century opening stand — the first of the season — with a maximum off Lalit Yadav in the same over as Buttler brings up his third fifty of the season. RR 104/0
 
20:27 (IST)

FOUR! Jos Buttler brings up his fifth fifty-plus score of the season as he completes a 36-ball half-century by smashing a full toss from Lalit Yadav over the extra cover region. RR 91/0
 
20:08 (IST)

FIFTY of the partnership comes up between Rajasthan openers Buttler and Padikkal! Padikkal collects a single off Kuldeep to bring up the milestone. RR 50/0
19:05 (IST)

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RR XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Delhi Capitals win the toss, and skipper Rishabh Pant opts to field against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket score , 34th IPL Match Live Coverage: Superb comeback by Obed McCoy after getting smacked for three sixes by Rovman Powell in the first three balls. Follows up the hat-trick of maximums with a dot, as Powell swings his bat and misses. Collects a brace off the fifth, before getting dismissed for 36 in the last delivery. Rajasthan win by 15 runs, and jump to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals have three wins from six matches. They hammered Punjab Kings in the last match.

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during Match 32 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during Match 32 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, scored 217 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and managed to sneak home in the final over in what proved to be an absolute thriller of a contest.

Jos Buttler, who smashed a 61-ball 103 against KKR, will remain the key for Rajasthan. With the ball, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hat-trick in the last match and also a five-wicket haul.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kona Srikar-Bharat, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay- Singh, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 22, 2022 23:53:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings’ batting approach goes from boom to bust
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings’ batting approach goes from boom to bust

Punjab Kings' high-risk batting strategy has resulted in a campaign that is simply not generating any winning momentum.

IPL 2022: 'Absolutely demolished' – Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals' focus as they beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 'Absolutely demolished' – Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals' focus as they beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

Delhi Capitals were on fire as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added 81 runs in the first 6 overs to kill the chase in the powerplay itself

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals seek consistency in battle of top spinners
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals seek consistency in battle of top spinners

Yuzvendra Chahal's bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's guile as the two wrist spinners meet in DC vs RR match.