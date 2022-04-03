Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Spinners shine as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs

Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 03 April, 2022

03 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

180/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 11
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

126/10 (18.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs

Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings
180/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9 126/10 (18.0 ov) - R/R 7

Match Ended

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs

Mukesh Choudhary - 2

Chris Jordan - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mukesh Choudhary not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rahul Chahar 4 0 25 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/10 (18)

5 (5) R/R: 6

Chris Jordan 5(5) S.R (100)

c Liam Livingstone b Rahul Chahar
Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Spinners shine as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Spinners shine as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs

23:34 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this match of IPL 2022. Tomorrow evening, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants. Make sure you join us for that because we'll be bsck with the LIVE coverage. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:32 (IST)

Liam Livingstone is the Player of the Match 

23:15 (IST)

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 126/10 ( Mukesh Choudhary 2 , )

Rahul Chahar gets rid of Chris Jordan as he finds Liam Livingstone who seals the catch to end the match. It's a third straight defeat for CSK as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs. 

23:13 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Done and dusted! Caught by Livingstone at long-on and Jordan has to depart. Rahul Chahar with the wicket. That's victory for Punjab Kings!  Jordan c Livingstone b Rahul Chahar 5

23:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Dhoni is originally given Not Out but wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma wants to review this. He goes for the review and guess what, there's a spike on UltraEdge! Dhoni c Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 23

23:05 (IST)

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 121/8 ( MS Dhoni (W) 23 , Chris Jordan 2)

Livingstone returns. He's on a hat-trick after having removed Dube and Bravo off the last two balls of his previous over, but Dhoni instead pubishes him for a six. He's perfect with the slog sweep over midwicket. Just two balls later, Dhoni collects a boundary, finding the third man fence. CSK will welcome these runs but a victory is still far from their reach at the moment. 

23:02 (IST)

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 107/8 ( MS Dhoni (W) 12 , Chris Jordan 0)

OUT! Huge appeal for LBW against Jordan and he's given out. After a brief discussion with Dhoni, Jordan opts for the review. No bat involved, but the ball misses the stumps! Decision reversed and Jordan is safe. 

22:59 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Pretorius looks to go big but finds Arshdeep in front of the boundary ropes. Rahul Chahar with the wicket. 

22:57 (IST)

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 98/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 11 , Dwaine Pretorius 0)

PBKS are living a dream. Two big wickets for Livingstone in the 15th over as Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo depart in quick succession. waine Pretorius is the new batter in. Time for a strategic timeout. 

22:53 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Unbelievable stuff from Livingstone! Bravo has to depart, he looks to defend this one but a smart Livingstone seals the catch. Caught and bowled! Dwayne Bravo c and b Livingstone 0

CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Rahul Chahar gets rid of Chris Jordan as he finds Liam Livingstone who seals the catch to end the match. It's a third straight defeat for CSK as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways when they take on each other at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 3 April.

This edition of the Indian Premier League has not been good for Chennai so far as they have lost both their games. This is the first time they have lost their first two matches in IPL. In the first match, they were restricted to a below-par total by Kolkata Knight Riders. In their second outing, the Yellow army's bowlers were not able to defend 210 against a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants batting line-up. CSK look rather thin as far as their bowling stocks are concerned and need to be at their best against a power-packed Punjab Kings batting order.

Punjab, on the other hand, started their IPL campaign with a superb run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but this high-risk approach did not quite yield dividends in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 3 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match be held?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match start?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, C Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, K Bhagath Varma, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada,  Shahrukh Khan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda

Updated Date: April 03, 2022 23:35:00 IST

