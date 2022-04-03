Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Spinners shine as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs

CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Rahul Chahar gets rid of Chris Jordan as he finds Liam Livingstone who seals the catch to end the match. It's a third straight defeat for CSK as Punjab Kings win by 54 runs.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways when they take on each other at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 3 April.

This edition of the Indian Premier League has not been good for Chennai so far as they have lost both their games. This is the first time they have lost their first two matches in IPL. In the first match, they were restricted to a below-par total by Kolkata Knight Riders. In their second outing, the Yellow army's bowlers were not able to defend 210 against a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants batting line-up. CSK look rather thin as far as their bowling stocks are concerned and need to be at their best against a power-packed Punjab Kings batting order.

Punjab, on the other hand, started their IPL campaign with a superb run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but this high-risk approach did not quite yield dividends in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 3 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match be held?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match start?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, C Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, K Bhagath Varma, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda

