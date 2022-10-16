Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sections
More
Shows
rn rn F.Brands
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, T20 World Cup UAE vs NED, Full Cricket Score: Dutch hold nerve to win thriller by 3 wickets

Cricket

United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands At GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, 16 October, 2022

16 October, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

111/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 2
Netherlands

Netherlands

112/7 (19.5 ov)

Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets

United Arab Emirates Netherlands
111/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.55 112/7 (19.5 ov) - R/R 5.65

Match Ended

Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets

Scott Edwards (C) (W) - 4

Logan van Beek - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Scott Edwards (C) (W) not out 16 19 0 0
Logan van Beek not out 4 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Zahoor Khan 4 0 11 1
Zawar Farid 2.5 0 24 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/7 (18.3)

9 (9) R/R: 6.75

Tim Pringle 15(16) S.R (93.75)

b Zahoor Khan

Highlights, T20 World Cup UAE vs NED, Full Cricket Score: Dutch hold nerve to win thriller by 3 wickets

T20 World Cup UAE vs NED LIVE scores and updates: UAE will face Netherlands in second Group A clash of the day.

Highlights, T20 World Cup UAE vs NED, Full Cricket Score: Dutch hold nerve to win thriller by 3 wickets

UAE vs NED Live Scores and Updates. UAE Cricket Official/ Twitter

Toss | UAE have won the toss and elected to bat first.

The UAE will look to continue their dominance over Netherlands in ICC events as the two associate nations lock horns in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Geelong.

The Group A match is being played right after the tournament opener between group favourites Sri Lanka and African minnows Namibia, which witnessed a major upset.

And after Namibia’s heroics, the group has been left wide open as UAE and Netherlands will look to capitalise on the result of the previous match.

UAE have a new and colourful journey. It will be interesting to see if they can do perform in a colourful manner.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 16, 2022 17:15:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2022 tickets: Prices, availability, Australia travelling rules and all you need to know
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022 tickets: Prices, availability, Australia travelling rules and all you need to know

T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about T20 World Cup ticket availability for India matches, venues, ticket prices, Australia travelling rules and more.

T20 World Cup: R Ashwin, Ashish Nehra and other top wicket-takers for India in the tournament
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: R Ashwin, Ashish Nehra and other top wicket-takers for India in the tournament

T20 World Cup: From R Ashwin to Ashish Nehra - a look at the top five wicket-takers for India in the tournament's history.

T20 World Cup: Watch India’s intense practice sessions ahead of warmup games against Western Australia
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Watch India’s intense practice sessions ahead of warmup games against Western Australia

The Indian team reached Australia almost 20 days prior to their first game against Pakistan to get acclimatised to the weather and playing conditions Down Under.